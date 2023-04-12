 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Category 4 storm threatens northwestern Australia, desert at risk of becoming habitable   (cnn.com) divider line
14
    More: Scary, Tropical cyclone, Meteorology, Cyclone, Australia, Western Australia, Saffir-Simpson hurricane wind scale, Bureau of Meteorology, Cyclone Monica  
•       •       •

629 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Apr 2023 at 9:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Cyclone Tracy '74 Darwin.
enjoy-darwin.comView Full Size
 
Mangoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If I understand Australia, this means the dog-sized, man-eating spiders will be airborne for the duration and each raindrop will carry a unique flesh-eating bacteria.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Others have rushed to supermarkets to stock up on food and other supplies.

Supermarkets completely out of bread, milk, and vegemite.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't they get storms every autumn to help regrow the bush so they can have raging wildfires 6 months later?
 
Latinwolf [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice subby.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mangoose: If I understand Australia, this means the dog-sized, man-eating spiders will be airborne for the duration and each raindrop will carry a unique flesh-eating bacteria.


Their version of Sharknado is "whenever the wind blows"
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't worry, the Alps will slow that storm down
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Today, on Good Morning Brisbane:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: Don't they get storms every autumn to help regrow the bush so they can have raging wildfires 6 months later?


This is NW Australia.  It's mostly just dirt.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I'm dealing with idiot architects that are using the last decade of rain in Darwin to design a building.  I told them if they make one more stupid comment about rains not being what they were, I'm renaming the project "project Tracy" and it isn't about the thunderbirds.

How can you have a professional licenses and just disreguard situations that happened in your lifetime.

I have told them I would fire them if I had the authority.  I have pointed out that I have put legal fees to sue them in the ten year budget.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: fragMasterFlash: Don't they get storms every autumn to help regrow the bush so they can have raging wildfires 6 months later?

This is NW Australia.  It's mostly just dirt.


That area isn't dirt or fireprone.  Some of our people need to have a "SFI30520 - Certificate III in Working with Crocodiles" certification to work in parts of that region.

The only reasons it hasn't been stripped for framing is that it is too wet and too humid for workers to work the farms.
 
germ78
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Will the emus be safe? Wait, strike that and reverse it... will the storm be safe from the emus?
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

germ78: Will the emus be safe? Wait, strike that and reverse it... will the storm be safe from the emus?


Flying emus.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

DON.MAC: Rapmaster2000: fragMasterFlash: Don't they get storms every autumn to help regrow the bush so they can have raging wildfires 6 months later?

This is NW Australia.  It's mostly just dirt.

That area isn't dirt or fireprone.  Some of our people need to have a "SFI30520 - Certificate III in Working with Crocodiles" certification to work in parts of that region.

The only reasons it hasn't been stripped for framing is that it is too wet and too humid for workers to work the farms.


I'm not sure I follow.  The storm is striking between Port Hedland and Broome.  Port Hedland gets 14 inches of rain a year.  Broome gets 20.

For comparison, Orlando, FL, which is surrounded by produce farms, gets 51 inches per year.  It is very wet and humid and still manages to have field workers.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.