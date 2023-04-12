 Skip to content
(NBC DFW)   Wrongful death lawsuit filed against bar in Deep Ellum. No word if orcs, elves, hobbits will be called to testify   (nbcdfw.com)
    More: Interesting, Law, Individual, Door, Nuru Witherspoon, Deep Ellum, Dallas, behalf of Danielle Maxine Jones, The Bitter End, Lawsuit  
thorpe
2 hours ago  
Grateful Dead - Deep Elem Blues (acoustic)
Mock26
1 hour ago  
"Everyone who lives in Dallas or comes to visit Dallas at some point or time is going to go into Deep Ellum. Every single weekend, there's thousands of people that go into Deep Ellum," Witherspoon said.

The lawsuit, filed in Dallas County district court, alleges there were lax security procedures "despite being aware that violent crimes often occur in Deep Ellum".

So the victim knowingly went to an area known for violent crime?
 
MustangDriver
1 hour ago  

Farker beat me to it :)
 
rickythepenguin
1 hour ago  

dammit!!!!  came here to post a variant!

/if you go down to Deep Ellem, to have a little fun
//put $20 in your pocket, for when the policeman comes
 
RyansPrivates
1 hour ago  

Nah. The crimes that often occur there are more about the fact there are that many people crammed into small area getting drunk. I've been to Deep Ellum numerous times and never once feared for my safety because I don't close down the bars and get confrontational.
 
shabu
1 hour ago  

Thank you!

When you go down to deep elem to have a little fun
Have your ten dollars ready when the police man comes
 
fiddlehead
1 hour ago  
"This shooter had engaged the individuals at the door, that were checking ID. They didn't have security. They just had individuals checking ID. Those individuals probably had an opportunity to call police. Had the police been called, this guy would've been arrested or asked not to trespass," Witherspoon.

This case will depend on exactly how the shooter interacted with those people at the door. If he was openly belligerent and threatening then the bar is in trouble.
 
Broktun
1 hour ago  

The women in deep ellem, they give you the deep ellem blues
 
SpectroBoy
1 hour ago  
Shelton Brothers - Deep Elem Blues
Youtube a993H8nWO7g
 
SpectroBoy
1 hour ago  
And for anyone who hears of a death in Deep Elum and their first thought is "Orcs".


MillionDollarMo
1 hour ago  
Great game with a wide variety of depressing endings.
 
PoweredByIrony
1 hour ago  
Bar should countersue the deceased for not carrying a gun and defending herself.

TEXAS
 
SpectroBoy
1 hour ago  

It's known for it's music.
 
fluffy_pope
1 hour ago  
Jerry Lee Lewis-Deep Elem Blues
Youtube wsB9FzaBUTo
 
rickythepenguin
55 minutes ago  

while I've only been to New Orleans once (fall 2021), in 3 days of walking the Quarter / surrounding area (a very walkable city, the only Uber we had was to/from the airport), I NEVER felt i was in danger. If anything, folks were more helpful/friendly.  Folks would hear my lack-of-accent, "son, where you from?"  "Arizona!"  "aw hell, I'll tell you all the real places to go, don't you listen to that dot com nonsense!"

then I'll read travel.com, vacation.com, etc., and read things like, "but is also one of the most violent cities in America", "be vigilant in the Quarter", "do not carry valuables", etc.  i think its maybe a lot of codewords.  so maybe the same thing?

Never been to Deep Elem. Only Texas I've been to is Austin and driving I-40 across the panhandle.
 
Baloo Uriza
54 minutes ago  

Like, yeah, if you map it out as crime incidences per square kilometer, any city looks bad.  But this same hockey-helmet-wearing, short-bus-riding republican (can't use the other r word, wouldn't be fair to them) logic also makes places where cows outnumber human women look very right-wing, when the reality is cows shouldn't have more say than humans.

But when you map it out by crime incidents per 100,000 people, Deep Ellum is easily one of the safest places to be anywhere between Tulsa and Austin.
 
max_pooper
50 minutes ago  

If you're going to Deep Ellum put your money in your shoe
The redheads in Deep Ellum will try to rob from you
 
Mock26
50 minutes ago  

I was just pointing out the somewhat contradictory nature of the lawyer's words.
 
rickythepenguin
43 minutes ago  

I have a JGB acoustic band version with something like

"if you go down to Deep Elem, put a $20 in yo' socks
Women in Deep Elem, they'll put yoouuuuuu in the the blocks"
 
Hey Nurse!
42 minutes ago  
After doing a bit of reading, deep ellum is a shiat hole. Everyone in the area knows that. It's riddled with crime. Here in St. Louis we have a place called the loop on Delmar. It's the exact same situation. It's filled with bars, restaurants and shops, etc. During the day, it's still a semi-decent place to go, but you could not pay me to go there after dark. But I digress. The main victim was the guy sitting outside on the patio. Somebody had a beef with him and went up and shot him. The woman inside the bar that died was a random victim. That's not preventable in this instance. It's not like if they had security they could've stopped it. It's Texas. You dumb asses are Second Amendment freaks. Everybody thinks they need to have a gun strapped to their body. You don't get to have it both ways. You can't say everybody should have a gun and then turn around and say oh my God somebody used their gun!
 
deadair
13 minutes ago  
This is no different than any other day in Deep Ellum . People were getting stabbed there 20 years ago when I was going there. It was the joke at the time.
 
Krab
12 minutes ago  

I think Oger and Drumbeats

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FjG5DVuI9dw
 
Mr. Shabooboo
10 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: After doing a bit of reading, deep ellum is a shiat hole. Everyone in the area knows that. It's riddled with crime. Here in St. Louis we have a place called the loop on Delmar. It's the exact same situation. It's filled with bars, restaurants and shops, etc. During the day, it's still a semi-decent place to go, but you could not pay me to go there after dark. But I digress. The main victim was the guy sitting outside on the patio. Somebody had a beef with him and went up and shot him. The woman inside the bar that died was a random victim. That's not preventable in this instance. It's not like if they had security they could've stopped it. It's Texas. You dumb asses are Second Amendment freaks. Everybody thinks they need to have a gun strapped to their body. You don't get to have it both ways. You can't say everybody should have a gun and then turn around and say oh my God somebody used their gun!


As long as it's an event type situation at night, like a concert at The Pageant or at one of the places along Delmar, your ok..Just wandering that area at night sans crowd though, you are correct, it's not really a good move..Some really stupid, stupid criminals in this city..I swear...Breaking thousands of dollars worth of glass doors to get into places along Delmar at night, and getting nearly nothing but change or some farking candy
or stupid crap like stealing a Chinese Food places telephone...
 
question_dj
2 minutes ago  
Deep Ellum has been dangerous for decades. Shootings down there are nothing new.
 
