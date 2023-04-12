 Skip to content
(Blogger.com)   Student reporters investigate new principal's qualifications, discover their district is incapable of doing basic Google searches on new hire resumes   (irjci.blogspot.com) divider line
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone in HR was responsible for conducting due diligence. That person should be fired. Lazy and incompetent.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Do meatball ron next
 
Asylum2020
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Ah Kansas, the state that cut school funding so much they went down to four day weeks.  I'm not surprised.
 
minnesotaboy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Neat article.

What's the principal's first name?
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

beezeltown: Someone in HR was responsible for conducting due diligence. That person should be fired. Lazy and incompetent.


It wouldn't surprise me if they were directed to go light on the background check.

Good basic research, kids.
 
pehvbot [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
And I would have gotten away with it if it wasn't for those meddling kids!
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

beezeltown: Someone in HR was responsible for conducting due diligence. That person should be fired. Lazy and incompetent.


The newspaper's next investigation should be the HR head's CV.
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

beezeltown: Someone in HR was responsible for conducting due diligence. That person should be fired. Lazy and incompetent.


Put the journalism kids on it. They'll discover that the HR person and the principal were in the same sorority at the diploma mill.

/Yes, I'm assuming gender of the HR person. Deal with it. [Sunglasses drop]
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

beezeltown: Someone in HR was responsible for conducting due diligence. That person should be fired. Lazy and incompetent.


From what I read, most places Don't care; until they need an excuse to fire you.
I once was hired and told they would do a background check and that I might get fired during training.  After 4 months I called to find out if I had passed. And the farking shiat bag said, "have you been fired? .
Companies have way too much freedom.  And most idiots support that stupid shiat.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Simpson's and Gumball already did it.

Gumball | The Biggest Fraud of Them All | Cartoon Network
Youtube UriZJWTHwp8
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
That journalism teacher should watch her back with school & district administrators going forward. They really don't like being made to look quite that ridiculous & incompetent.
 
nytmare
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
See, told ya so.
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
At first I was all like "It really doesn't matter if you got your diploma at a crappy school if you have the work experience"

But then I got to the part where she flat out just bought a masters and a doctorate and didn't even attend a crappy school, and it kinda throws my original argument out the window.
 
Tonyboy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Pittsburg Kansas: A city with a purple dragon high school and a red and yellow gorilla college may have a drinking problem.
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

waxbeans: beezeltown: Someone in HR was responsible for conducting due diligence. That person should be fired. Lazy and incompetent.

From what I read, most places Don't care; until they need an excuse to fire you.
I once was hired and told they would do a background check and that I might get fired during training.  After 4 months I called to find out if I had passed. And the farking shiat bag said, "have you been fired? .
Companies have way too much freedom.  And most idiots support that stupid shiat.


I've been at my job for a bit less than a year. I'm still waiting on my pre-employment drug screen to be ready. They needed to fill the job so that was "temporarily" waved.

Thankfully, I huff Jenkem like a civilized human being so my system is clean for a piss test.
 
clawsoon
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The article says she got her masters and doctorate "years ago".  I wonder how many school administration jobs she's worked without anybody noticing.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ less than a minute ago  
MANY adults are lazy as fark and also farking stupid.

It's time those kids learned that, it'll serve them well throughout life.

Don't be one of those adults.
 
