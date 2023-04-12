 Skip to content
(Local10 WPLG)   Man and woman have argument. However, it's Florida   (local10.com) divider line
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Is that not the customary ice breaker in Florida?
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
According to the suspect's arrest report, the victim told police that, "the defendant and her had been arguing over the defendant having a 'lover'"

Look I loves me some chicken wings as much as the next guy, but I am not "in love" with them.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
At least he has a wife. I'm jelly. Mine left 30 years ago.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Legend has it, he was blindfolded at the time....

i1.sndcdn.comView Full Size
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
She wasn't choking on his bone.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
How do they know those wings didn't just fly at her? I demand answers!
 
Hoopy Frood
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

waxbeans: At least he has a wife. I'm jelly. Mine left 30 years ago.


Shoulda shared your wings with her.
 
groppet
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
So nobody got shot ?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


You just know the author of this article was so proud of his headline. Couldn't wait to get it to press...
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

SBinRR: waxbeans: At least he has a wife. I'm jelly. Mine left 30 years ago.

Shoulda shared your wings with her.


Oh. Hell. No. She can have the 🍟.  Meat is for men that have work to do.
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"Officers at the scene said they saw chicken wing sauce on the victim's chin, neck and shoulder."

But none on her breast. They're wings, after all.
 
theresnothinglft [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Wonder if there would be SWAT involved if he was throwing donuts at her.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


No wings were thrown during this date.
 
fullyautomatic [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
That may possibly be the most Florida man story ever. It is missing fireworks, gator, and truck, but I'm nearly certain those are in and around the premises.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image image 658x885]

No wings were thrown during this date.


That's a lot of neck
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

waxbeans: That's a lot of neck


You just know she harped on this Hooters visit for at least a month...

"You had to take me to Hooters? Seriously? Next time we go out to eat, I'm picking the place."
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

fullyautomatic: That may possibly be the most Florida man story ever. It is missing fireworks, gator, and truck, but I'm nearly certain those are in and around the premises.


Since it is Wildwood, it should also have a double-wide and a sinkhole.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

steklo: waxbeans: That's a lot of neck

You just know she harped on this Hooters visit for at least a month...

"You had to take me to Hooters? Seriously? Next time we go out to eat, I'm picking the place."


💯🤣😂👍🏽
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

