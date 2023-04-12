 Skip to content
(News4Jax)   Florida set to execute 'ninja killer' for 1989 murders, assuming they can find him   (news4jax.com) divider line
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1989?  That's a lot of murders.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Don't you mean killer ninja? I'm confused.  Did he kill someone dressed as a ninja. Or was he dressed as one? No I'm not clicking
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Stop, Ninja! Stop, Ninja! Stop!
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Finding the ninja killer is easy. Finding the ninjas that he killed isn't.
 
Sam's Club Sandwich
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Leonardo. Donatello, Michaelangelo, and Raphael still wanted for questioning.
Shredder inconsolable.
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Only one ninja?  There's no chance.
 
Kuroshin
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Real Ultimate Power
 
Priest_to_the_Exanimate
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: 1989?  That's a lot of murders.


Especially if they were all ninjas.
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Ninja killer
これは何ですか？
Fa-fa-fa-fa, fa-fa-fa-fa-fa, fa
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: Finding the ninja killer is easy. Finding the ninjas that he killed isn't.


Especially with the pirate shortage being exacerbated by climate change.
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
They're going to execute a Honda Hurricane?
 
nytmare
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Kuroshin: Real Ultimate Power


Who dropped the damn spoon?
 
Ambitwistor [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
This is no joking matter, you people.  Have you ever seen the massive blood loss resulting from monkey steals the peach?
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Priest_to_the_Exanimate: Psychopusher: 1989?  That's a lot of murders.

Especially if they were all ninjas.


The 2009 movie Ninja Assassin revealed the true weakness of the ninja. Floodlights and machine guns.
 
Priest_to_the_Exanimate
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: Priest_to_the_Exanimate: Psychopusher: 1989?  That's a lot of murders.

Especially if they were all ninjas.

The 2009 movie Ninja Assassin revealed the true weakness of the ninja. Floodlights and machine guns.


To be fair, most people are vulnerable to those.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I didn't know Florida was executing people. It's more a Texas thing.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
