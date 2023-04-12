 Skip to content
(NPR) Hero US Navy renames the Chancelorsville, which honored Lee's lucky "win" of a battle so ruinous to his own side that it crippled the Confederacy for good, to the Robert Smalls, named for a Black Man who escaped the South by stealing a Confederate steamer   (npr.org) divider line
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
More of this please.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Somebody will have a problem with this.
 
groppet
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Now the navy has gone woke, guess idiot rednecks will try to ram navy ships with their fishing boats now.

The Robert Smalls story is a great tale.
 
Anenu
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Neat, Robert Smalls is a much better man to honor than Traitor Lee.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Yay!  Traitors deserve nothing.  Their names should be stricken from US history as anything other than traitors.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fun fact:  The Army of Northern Virginia suffered more casualties at their "perfect battle" of Chancellorsville than at Antietam.  Lee also lost a greater percentage of his force in that battle (22%) than Burnside lost at Fredericksburg (11%).
 
RoughTrickNamedJim [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I thought changing the name of a ship was considered bad luck.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Anenu: Neat, Robert Smalls is a much better man to honor than Traitor Lee.


Yeah, even the Confederates, while furious, admired the audacity.
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

RoughTrickNamedJim: I thought changing the name of a ship was considered bad luck.


There is a whole ceremony to rename a ship
 
mybluemake [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

RoughTrickNamedJim: I thought changing the name of a ship was considered bad luck.


Exceptions are made when mistakes were made.

/ REGERTS!
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

RoughTrickNamedJim: I thought changing the name of a ship was considered bad luck.


I think Poseidon will be okay with this.
 
SansNeural
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

groppet: Now the navy has gone woke, guess idiot rednecks will try to ram navy ships with their fishing boats now.

The Robert Smalls story is a great tale.


I was ambivalent at first on hearing of the renaming.  I've been underway on Chancellorsville twice (as a civilian contractor) so the name meant a little something to me.

Then I heard the Robert Smalls story on NPR and was blown away.  Now THAT is a history worthy of pride in a ship's name.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

groppet: Now the navy has gone woke, guess idiot rednecks will try to ram navy ships with their fishing boats now.

The Robert Smalls story is a great tale.


I'd pay to see that
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"You're killing me, Smalls." - R.E. Lee
 
Anenu
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Just gonna leave this here in case anyone is still under the delusion that Lee was anything resembling a man of honor.
 
GreatGlavinsGhost
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

RoughTrickNamedJim: I thought changing the name of a ship was considered bad luck.


What do you call naming things after incompetent losers?
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Is a Confederate Steamer much different than a Cleveland Steamer?  I mean aside from the gangrene.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

mybluemake: RoughTrickNamedJim: I thought changing the name of a ship was considered bad luck.

Exceptions are made when mistakes were made.

/ REGERTS!


Regrets <------ that's the correct spelling? Wait. So the tattoo is correct? I'm so confused 😕
 
Raeconteur
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Shiat, I vote that everything currently named after a Confederate farkstick be named after Smalls. It's one of my favorite historical stories, along with the Battle of New Orleans.

Would have written a hilarious book or screenplay on the Battle of New Orleans by now if Andrew Jackson's racist ass wasn't the main character.
 
khatores
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

waxbeans: groppet: Now the navy has gone woke, guess idiot rednecks will try to ram navy ships with their fishing boats now.

The Robert Smalls story is a great tale.

I'd pay to see that


Hell, I'd buy the popcorn machine so we can all sit around and watch that.
 
jbuist
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

GreatGlavinsGhost: RoughTrickNamedJim: I thought changing the name of a ship was considered bad luck.

What do you call naming things after incompetent losers?


The Detroit Lions.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Chancellorsville: the textbook definition of a pyrrhic victory.
 
SansNeural
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

RoughTrickNamedJim: I thought changing the name of a ship was considered bad luck.


Chancellorsville wasn't extremely lucky with its old name, having been hit in 2013 by a targeting drone that it was supposed to be tracking.  Well it *was* tracking the drone just fine... all the way to the hull of the ship.
 
Jim_Tressel's_O-Face
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I RTFA and I'm still missing what was the second ship with the Confederate name.
 
DrEMHmrk2 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Robert Smalls - Legit American Badass.

We should do more Educational Currency in this country, first edition will be explaining why the South was evil, why it lost, and the good men and women who got us through it.
 
khatores
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Raeconteur: Shiat, I vote that everything currently named after a Confederate farkstick be named after Smalls. It's one of my favorite historical stories, along with the Battle of New Orleans.

Would have written a hilarious book or screenplay on the Battle of New Orleans by now if Andrew Jackson's racist ass wasn't the main character.


We need a movie about Smalls.  That guy sounds like a badass.  He kind of looks like Jordan Peele.

cdn.britannica.comView Full Size


waxbeans: mybluemake: RoughTrickNamedJim: I thought changing the name of a ship was considered bad luck.

Exceptions are made when mistakes were made.

/ REGERTS!

Regrets <------ that's the correct spelling? Wait. So the tattoo is correct? I'm so confused 😕


Data to Spock Human life Star Trek Next Gen
Youtube QDR__pzomaE
 
Rent Party
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Jim_Tressel's_O-Face: I RTFA and I'm still missing what was the second ship with the Confederate name.


It's an oceanographic survey ship.

USNS Maury, but it has already been renamed.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/USNS_Marie_Tharp
 
Ambitwistor [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: Chancellorsville: the textbook definition of a pyrrhic victory.


I think the Battle of Asculum is the textbook definition of a Pyrrhic victory.

i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Anenu: Neat, Robert Smalls is a much better man to honor than Traitor Lee.


Well, to be fair, Lee in his personal letter to Lincoln states he saw it as being loyal to Virginia, which being a man of his day he saw as the land of his birth and heritage. The US was still fairly new, and the idea of States Rights back then carried far more weight than it does now. Since the idea of a strong central government was not accepted by all as it is today. And who should call a man a traitor for standing with a new government breaking away from an existing government, when that's exactly what the "founding fathers" did?

Not saying Lee was a good guy, but just taking a piss on this revisionist history bullshiat that assumes that modern perspective has any relevance on the past
 
SansNeural
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: Kit Fister: Chancellorsville: the textbook definition of a pyrrhic victory.

I think the Battle of Asculum is the textbook definition of a Pyrrhic victory.

[i.imgflip.com image 259x195]


*snork!*

Ouch!  I think I just broke my uvula!
 
ShavedOrangutan
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"Rebel generals Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson won a decisive victory over the U.S. military at Chancellorsville, Va., in 1863"

I'm glad to see this type of framing, always hated the whole "Union v Confederacy" thing.  This was the US military against a group of slavery loving traitors.
 
muphasta
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

SansNeural: groppet: Now the navy has gone woke, guess idiot rednecks will try to ram navy ships with their fishing boats now.

The Robert Smalls story is a great tale.

I was ambivalent at first on hearing of the renaming.  I've been underway on Chancellorsville twice (as a civilian contractor) so the name meant a little something to me.

Then I heard the Robert Smalls story on NPR and was blown away.  Now THAT is a history worthy of pride in a ship's name.


I send media to the fleet for a C2 program and had to update the name in our system a few weeks ago.

I was active duty navy for 9 years and did a whopping 9 days at sea aboard the USS PORT ROYAL. I was then a contractor for 7 years and did another 5 days on the USS NASAU.
I wonder how long the SMALLS will be active as CGs are being decommed.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: And who should call a man a traitor for standing with a new government breaking away from an existing government, when that's exactly what the "founding fathers" did?


"Making war on them" is the constitutional and deliberately narrow definition of treason.    There is no other word to use to describe Lee, and the rest of his asshole friends, other than "traitor."   Because that is what he was.

Had we lost the revolutionary war, the founding fathers would have been traitors.   And if you are English, they still are traitors.

Not saying Lee was a good guy, but just taking a piss on this revisionist history bullshiat that assumes that modern perspective has any relevance on the past

There's some revisionist history bullshiat here, that's for sure.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
On a Philadelphia streetcar he was asked to give up his seat to a white man. He started a boycott that led to integration. He served as brigadier general in the South Carolina militia. He bought his former enslaver's house. And he started a school, published a newspaper and founded a railroad.

Now, that, that's just *chef's kiss*
 
Commander Lysdexic
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: Anenu: Neat, Robert Smalls is a much better man to honor than Traitor Lee.

Well, to be fair, Lee in his personal letter to Lincoln states he saw it as being loyal to Virginia, which being a man of his day he saw as the land of his birth and heritage. The US was still fairly new, and the idea of States Rights back then carried far more weight than it does now. Since the idea of a strong central government was not accepted by all as it is today. And who should call a man a traitor for standing with a new government breaking away from an existing government, when that's exactly what the "founding fathers" did?

Not saying Lee was a good guy, but just taking a piss on this revisionist history bullshiat that assumes that modern perspective has any relevance on the past


Plus Lee owned slaves, had them beaten and salt poured on their wounds.
If he hadn't gone traitor, he would have lost that bit of pleasure in his life.
 
SummerOf69
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
That was purely farking wrong.

Besides the whole farking snowflake triggering bullshiat, renaming a commissioned warship is a sure path to bad luck and disaster.
 
SansNeural
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

SummerOf69: That was purely farking wrong.

Besides the whole farking snowflake triggering bullshiat, renaming a commissioned warship is a sure path to bad luck and disaster.


Not only full of shiat, but you're superstitious too. S. M. H.
 
dywed88
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: Anenu: Neat, Robert Smalls is a much better man to honor than Traitor Lee.

Well, to be fair, Lee in his personal letter to Lincoln states he saw it as being loyal to Virginia, which being a man of his day he saw as the land of his birth and heritage. The US was still fairly new, and the idea of States Rights back then carried far more weight than it does now. Since the idea of a strong central government was not accepted by all as it is today. And who should call a man a traitor for standing with a new government breaking away from an existing government, when that's exactly what the "founding fathers" did?

Not saying Lee was a good guy, but just taking a piss on this revisionist history bullshiat that assumes that modern perspective has any relevance on the past


Or he was a traitor and a slaver who betrayed his country and killed Americans.

And here is the oath that Robert E Lee swore.

"I, A.B., do solemnly swear or affirm (as the case may be) to bear true allegiance to the United States of America, and to serve them honestly and faithfully, against all their enemies or opposers whatsoever, and to observe and obey the orders of the President of the United States of America, and the orders of the officers appointed over me."

Not one mention of Virginia in there.

And before you chime in with how Lee opposed slavery, no he openly and publicly supported slavery and owned plenty of slaves.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Racist farkwads have a long history of celebrating failure. I'm guessing because they have very few victories to celebrate.
 
