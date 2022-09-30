 Skip to content
(NPR)   Biden administration warns that the fentanyl-xylazine cocktail is a deadly national threat that could lead to thousands upon thousands of police officers experiencing potentially lethal seizures from up to a quarter mile away   (npr.org) divider line
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Does this mean that drug addicts are super-human mutants?
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Harlee: Does this mean that drug addicts are super-human mutants?


I vote for cops being sub-human mutants.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Light weights. They should expose them to it like they do with military and tear gas.
 
Godscrack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should fine.
As long as they don't resist.
 
Shadow Blasko [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Joking aside, because Welcome To Fark, but Tranq is no joke.

The more local responders and crisis centers are prepared to deal with it, and those poor souls who can't get away from it, the better.
 
johnryan51 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shadow Blasko: Joking aside, because Welcome To Fark, but Tranq is no joke.

The more local responders and crisis centers are prepared to deal with it, and those poor souls who can't get away from it, the better.


I hope you're right.
History says differently
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The kids are callin' it coptonite.
freeonlineupdate.comView Full Size
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Shadow Blasko: Joking aside, because Welcome To Fark, but Tranq is no joke.


Yeah, seeing these people swaying back and forth in the middle of the street is creepy as hell.  Makes me wonder what the next thing is going to look like.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ajgeek [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
This is just a ploy by big Mary Jane to put a drug on the market that's so dangerous, so lethal, that the Hill will have no choice but to legalize weed nationwide. And since they already have the infrastructure in place, they'll be poised to make hundreds of billions in the first 5 years alone.

/This is totally a conspiracy theory.
 
MBooda
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Schoolkids aren't at risk. Thanks to the American educational system, they won't even be able to spell it.
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
the fentanyl-xylazine cocktail is a deadly national threat

More deadly than 7 bus-sized asteroids stacked end to end?
 
SoFlaNative52
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
cdn.memegenerator.esView Full Size
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I wish there was some way to avoid using this drug.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
