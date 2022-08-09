 Skip to content
(Kyiv Post)   Day 413 of WW3: Russia is so desperate for actionable intelligence, they've hacked Ukrainian coffee shop security cameras. It's your Wednesday Ukraine war discussion   (kyivpost.com) divider line
    News, Information technology, Internet, National Security Agency, Transport, Technology, Computer security, Russians hackers, Logistics  
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good morning all. The leak continues to provide information on Western special forces activity in Ukraine, the Russians are counting the Double-Double orders in Ukrainian Coffee shops, and Serbia is providing covert assistance. Welcome to this morning's overnight news dump from the Kyiv Post and Kyiv Independent.

Kyiv Post Morning Memo - Everything You Need to Know on Wednesday, April 12
Your daily news brief direct from Ukraine's capital.

Russia Conducts Test Launch of 'Advanced' ICBM
The test took place weeks after Russia suspended participation in its last remaining nuclear arms control pact with the United States.

US Seeks to Reassure Allies After Secret Documents Leak
Leaked US secret documents raise many questions as well as concern.

Trudeau Shrugs Off Pro-Russian Hack on Canada as Ukraine PM Visits
Russian hackers target Canada during Ukrainian PM's visit.

PM Says Ukrainian Counteroffensive More Likely in Summer than Spring
Shmyhal says Ukraine will not rush with counteroffensive - needs to be 100 percent ready.

Russians Hacked Cameras in Ukraine Coffee Shops for Intel: US Official
Russians spying even in Ukraine's coffee shops through hacked cameras.

The US, Ukraine and Trust
Kyiv has to keep the US public on board and should resist painting a rosier picture than the reality on the ground.

Zelensky Responds to Another Video of a Ukrainian Soldier's Execution - We Need to Defeat Terror
Russian mercenaries have allegedly executed a Ukrainian soldier by cutting off his head and hands with a knife.


UK Defense Ministry: Russia completes 120-km defense line in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.Russian forces have built three lines of defensive zones across nearly 120 kilometers in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Oblast, but it is unclear if Russia can accumulate enough troops and artillery to support the defenses, the U.K. Defense Ministry reported on April 12.

2 killed, 9 injured as Russia attacks 9 Ukrainian regions over past 24 hours.Russian forces carried out attacks against nine Ukrainian oblasts over the past 24 hours, Ukraine's Defense Ministry media center said on April 12. According to local authorities, two civilians were killed, and nine more were wounded in the Russian attacks.

Zelensky comments on video of Ukrainian POW's alleged beheading, SBU starts investigation.President Volodymyr Zelensky commented on the alleged beheading of a Ukrainian prisoner of war purportedly shown in a video shared online, saying that every international leader "must react."

Reuters: Leaked US document claims Serbia agreed to supply weapons to Ukraine.Serbia agreed to provide Ukraine with lethal aid or has already sent it, according to an alleged secret Pentagon document said to be leaked, Reuters reported on April 12.

US Defense Secretary: Ukraine has "much of the capability" for military success.U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said he is confident that Ukraine has "much of the capability it needs" to continue its success when asked about the impact of the leaked Pentagon intelligence documents at a press-conference on April 11.

ISW: Kremlin to use digital tools to "crack down on Russian draft dodgers".Russian State Duma adopted a bill to create a digital unified register of Russians eligible for military service on April 11, according to The Institute for the Study of War.

General Staff: Ukraine repels 72 Russian attacks over past day.Russian forces are concentrating their efforts on conducting offensives toward Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Marinka in Donetsk Oblast, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said in its morning update.

Ukraine's military destroys Russian equipment in Ukraine's south.Ukraine's rocket and artillery forces killed 35 Russian troops and destroyed three reconnaissance drones, one anti-drone rifle, one armored fighting vehicle, and one Grad multiple rocket launcher, Ukraine's Southern Command said on April 11.

Russia conducts test launch of intercontinental ballistic missile.The missile was reportedly launched from the Kapustin Yar rocket launch complex in Russia's southern Astrakhan Oblast and hit a target at a training ground in Kazakhstan, Russian state-controlled media reported on April 11.

Guardian: Leaked Pentagon document suggests Western special forces in Ukraine this year.Leaked U.S. military intelligence documents indicate that over 90 special forces from NATO countries were deployed to Ukraine, the Guardian reported.

And that's your lot. Enjoy your day folks. Hug your loved ones.
 
bertor_vidas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For those of you new to the Ukrainian War threads or who are only able to check them occasionally, here's my post summarizing the WW3 threads for April 1 through April 7 (Days 402 to 408) and the welfare check ins (part 2). Had to split them due to the number of links in the update.

Oneiros should be around to post the most up-to-date list of aid links, but here's the most recent list (part 2) which should be mostly fresh until he is. Older summaries along with an archive of threads can be found here in a spreadsheet being maintained by notmyjab if you need to catch up on that. Specific posts are under the "articles" tab. And if you need a good laugh, check out danceswithcrow's meme emporium or toraque's improved Russian press releases.

As always, let me know if there's anything more to include that I missed and help me keep an eye out over the upcoming week for key events.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Man, they hit the 100,000 mark, and decided that they just had to race for the next 100,000?

They're already past losing 1/3 of the forces that they've gotten in country at this point. And only ten or twelve thousand behind losing the number of original invasion troops. Which doesn't even touch their losses from desertion, capture or merc units just picking up their teeth and going home.

Smarter people would retreat and call it a day. Maybe try again later when they had some plans other than a zerg rush with untrained and ill-equipped newbs. Wheat CAN choke a combine, but only if that combine is poorly maintained and driven by an idiot, so maybe it's not the way to bet. Using your own troops as thresher fodder is a really piss poor way of attaining victory.
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Ukrainian hackers say they have compromised Russian spy who hacked Democrats in 2016
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Ukraine aid links

A month and a half into the war (day 44), many of us felt helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help, so here is a list of things that we can do.

There are plenty of charities that could use your help, but even if you don't have spare cash lying about, there are still things you can do, so keep reading


If you know any Ukrainians in need or in the war zone, see the top of the (continued) post for links for them.

You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

There are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes' (in the "continued" post)). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You can call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  (Or join groups like NAFO) And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat. (Make sure to watch for other threads, not just the daily one)

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff', (in the "continued" post)

If you're actually in a position where you can travel to Ukraine to help out, see  (they also list some online PR / NAFO type stuff)

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  (Which I had to start trimming to comply with Fark's 100 link limit per comment before splitting it in two). If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in displaced people, etc.  You might also find interesting charities at https://standwithukraine.today/ukrainian-charities/ and https://old.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/tgc00n/want_to_support_ukraine_heres_a_list_of_charities/


I make no claims about any of these groups.  I've trimmed a few that people have said might be suspect, but I have no personal knowledge of any of them.  If you feel the need to vet them before donating, see GuideStar or Charity Navigator. (Links to them below). Or see Forbes' list at https://www.forbes.com/advisor/personal-finance/donate-relief-to-ukraine/. To check if a company is legitimately registered in Ukraine, see https://gcs-ukraine.com/en/how-to-check-company-in-ukraine/

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/ but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed there.

Brits and such should consider donating to UK charities as they can get 25% 'Gift Aid' matching from the UK government.

If you've gained profits from stocks, consider donating the stocks directly, so they get the full value and you don't need to hold some back to pay capital gain taxes.

Military aid (or mixed with a military component):

A girl raising funds for drones for her brother's unit in Bakhmut: https://twitter.com/daryazorka/status/1607915420757159936

United24, the central Ukrainian website for donations for defense, de-mining, medical aid, and rebuilding:  https://u24.gov.ua

Come Back Alive:  https://www.comebackalive.in.ua (new URL https://savelife.in.ua/en/ but breaks Fark's link checker)

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):  https://prytulafoundation.org/en

Stavnitser Foundation (support for female troops) : https://stavnitser.com/en

The Vest Project (protective gear): https://thevestproject.com

Frontline Care, supplies for troops: https://eng.frontline-care.com

Protection of the Future: https://www.maibutnie.org/en

Unite with Ukraine: https://www.unitewithukraine.com

Army SOS (tech for troops): https://armysos.com.ua

Gifts for Putin: https://www.weaponstoukraine.com

Stop the War (Sweden): https://stopthewar.se/en/

A rehab/recovery center for soldiers: https://helpnow.in.ua/amp/

For Americans who want a 501(c)3:
Ukraine Defense Fund: https://ukrainedefensefund.org
Liberty Ukraine: https://www.libertyukraine.org


Humanitarian aid:

Revive Soldiers Ukraine (US): https://www.rsukraine.org

Patron (for sappers): https://send.monobank.ua/jar/2owjL6dFRP

Logistics for frontline supplies, I think?  (US): https://zeroline.org

Safe Passage for Ukraine: https://sp4ukraine.org

World Central Kitchen:  https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Red Cross (Ukraine chapter): https://redcross.org.ua/en/

US/Idaho: https://toukrainewithlove.org

The $1k Project: https://www.1kproject.org

Generators for Ukraine (UK): https://www.generatorsforukraine.co.uk

Medical focused groups:
Evacuating wounded civilians & military: https://frontlinemedics.org
Medical services: https://www.globaloutreachdoctors.org
Medical supplies & humanitarian aid: https://unitedhelpukraine.org
Medical supplies (CA/Ontario): https://www.herosocietycanada.ca
Solar power for hospitals: https://repowerua.org
Training volunteer paramedics: https://www.hospitallers.life/needs-hospitallers
SMART Medical Aid: https://smartmedicalaid.org
Helping hospitals: https://donorbox.org/lievschreiber and https://www.usukrainianactivists.org

Prosthetics groups (some serve more than just Ukraine)
 CA/Victoria: https://www.victoriahandproject.com/ukraine
 US/Colorado: https://limbsforliberty.com
 US/Pittsburg: https://brothersbrother.org/pittsburgh-unites-for-ukraine/
 US/Oklahoma: https://www.limbsforlife.org
 Latvia: https://www.designedtolivelatvia.com
 US/NYC (collects hand-me-down limbs): https://pentaprosthetics.org
 US/California: https://www.prosthetika.org
 US/Minnesota: https://protezfoundation.com
 US/California: https://right2walk.org
 UK: https://limbcare.org
 Ukraine: https://ffr.org.ua/en/
 Ukraine (but a US 501c3): https://www.superhumans.com


Land mine clearing: https://www.courageukraine.org

Magnolia, searching for missing children: https://magnolia.org.ua/en/content/donate

Ukraine Trust Chain: https://www.ukrainetrustchain.org/donate

Clothing for wounded soldiers: https://send.monobank.ua/jar/2pHGe7F2yr

Future for Ukraine: https://ffu.foundation/en

Disasters Emergency Committee (UK): https://donation.dec.org.uk/ukraine-humanitarian-appeal

Supplies to Ukrainians who stayed: https://beaheroua.org/en/

Teenager filling backpacks for displaced kids: https://f-df.pl/2022/08/09/f-df-pl-kidsforkids/

Doctors Without Borders: https://www.doctorswithoutborders.org/get-involved/ways-to-give

Kids with cancer: https://tabletochki.org/en/

Books for kids: https://www.bettertimestories.com

Ukraine Children's Action Project: https://www.eifoundation.org/partners/ukraine-childrens-action-project/

Direct Relief: https://www.directrelief.org/emergency/ukraine-crisis/

Voices of Children:  https://voices.org.ua/en/

Razom for Ukraine: https://www.razomforukraine.org

Klitschko Foundation: https://www.klitschkofoundation.org/en/

Save Our Allies: https://saveourallies.org

Myria Aid:  https://www.mriyaaid.org

Ukraine Aid Ops:  https://www.amazon.com/registries/custom/HMNYO2ISQGNP

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to people in need:  https://goodbread.com.ua/en-be

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:  https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Art Without Borders (art auction, too): https://www.saveukraineculture.com/

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:  https://www.cufoundation.ca

US-Ukraine Foundation: https://usukraine.org

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for displaced peoplewith pets):  https://uanimals.org/en/yak-dopomohty/https://happypaw.ua/en/ ;
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update ;  https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDneprhttps://www.karg.kiev.ua/https://animal-id.net/en/donatehttps://breakingthechainsinternational.org

Rebuilding-specific groups:
Fixing windows (UK): https://www.insulate-ukraine.org/donate
Repair Together: https://taplink.cc/repairtogether
Sports gyms for kids: https://www.flyhigh.fund
Farmers / rural: https://www.wrru.org
De-mining: https://halotrust.org
Humans: https://zelenskafoundation.org/en
Injured: https://www.superhumans.com
Students: https://ukraineachievementfund.org

Assistance for displaced Ukranians:

Lviv and Chernivtsi, Ukraine: https://marsh-zhinok.com.ua/donate-for-support
Lviv, Ukraine: https://femwork.org/en/support-us/
Halifax, Canada: https://www.halifax-ukrainian-store.ca/donate
Niagara, Canada: https://amdforhope.com/
New York, NY, US: https://www.ukrainianhabitatfund.org/donate

If you can read Ukrainian, more are listed at https://m.fark.com/comments/12688596/157897438


ketkarsa [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I've come up with a wacky and totally impossible way the Ukrainian counteroffensive might go. If you like fiction, read on:

It begins on a moonless night off the coast of Crimea. It's so black you can barely see a hand in front of your face...

As the dark water slowly laps the shore, a Ukrainian special forces operator emerges from the waves. Silent. Then another operator. And another. There are hundreds of special forces operators, one of the largest special forces assaults in the history of warfare. Their target: Sevastopol, lit pale green in the light of their night vision goggles. The operators link up with partisans and, together, they sabotage the Black Sea Fleet, fighter jets, air defenses, and coastal defenses on a massive scale.

Upon a given time signal, Ukraine begins landing regular troops in Sevastpol -- both by air and sea -- creating a beachhead. After a day of tough fighting, Ukraine takes the military base, and completes the landing of its expeditionary army. Simultaneously, partisans all over the peninsula will be instructed to attack military targets.

From Sevastopol, a strongly reinforced artillery brigade will push east and destroy the Kerch Bridge for good.

Next, Ukraine's expeditionary army will begin sweeping the Russian forces north up Crimea towards the anvil of the current front line. Panic sweeps through Russian troops. Barrier troops flee. The entire Russian army will be rolled up like a carpet, pushed north up Crimea and then east back to Russia.

The direct result of this will be Russian state TV pundits going apoplectic, and Putin boiling with rage, followed by his swift ouster. He will be replaced by someone far more brutal, but far less competent. Immediately, the states in Russia's sphere of influence will start making noise. Chechnya will become independent. Belarus might as well. Russia's cold wars will end -- Transdnistria, South Ossetia, Abkhazia, Ukraine, etc. Russia will fragment following Chechnya's independence, resulting in a brutal crackdown by the new leader -- and a likely civil war. The new leader himself will only last a few years before being murdered.
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
If you know any Ukrainians in need:

Give them this list of groups giving assistance: https://auc.org.ua/en/node/33272

The resistance newspaper for people in occupied areas: https://sprotyv.mod.gov.ua/portfolio/newspaper/

For people with destroyed homes, see https://espl.com.ua.

Advice for travelers (in Ukrainian) to avoid sex traffickers: https://www.helpforukrainians.info/ukrainian/ .

To report unexplored ordinance, send quantity, condition, location, etc, with a photo to https://t.me/evorog_bot .

Female warriors if they need uniforms (including maternity uniforms): https://stavnitser.com .

Free therapy for people affected by the war: https://www.therapyroute.com/free-therapy-for-ukraine

Medical doctors (free medical manuals in Ukrainian): https://www.msdmanuals.com/uk/professional/resourcespages/medical-content-in-ukrainian

Free Norwegian army cold weather ops manuals (in English): https://www.forsvaret.no/en/organisation/centre-of-excellence-cold-weather-operations/handbook-and-lectures

If you have photos or video that you want saved as documentation of the war: https://dattalion.com


Other notes & ways to help:

You should check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/. Some employers may even be able to set up an automatic donation.

Some donations may be eligible to get you nudie pics:  https://teronlyfans.com/english/

Many charities list how to donate through bank transfers.  This may cost a couple of dollars depending on your bank, but keeps them from losing significant fees to credit card companies.

If you want to fund Ukrainian reporting of the war:  https://www.gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch;  https://www.patreon.com/kyivindependenthttps://dattalion.com/donate-to-dattalion/.  Or fund russian language news sites that have been banned in russia: https://support.meduza.io/enhttps://holod.media/en/donate/

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in Ukraine.

You can search Volunteer Match ( https://www.volunteermatch.org/search?v=true&k=Ukraine&onloc=false ), Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such:  https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

If you have quilts: https://hellocottons.com/

If you want to have a supper club or bake sale fundraiser and would like recipes:  https://www.cookforukraine.org ; https://klopotenko.com/en ;https://www.valyastasteofhome.com/12-authentic-ukrainian-recipes/https://www.bbc.co.uk/food/chefs/olia_hercules

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Help Ukrainians practice conversational English:  https://mobile.twitter.com/OlenaChek/status/1544689140725325825 or https://www.enginprogram.org

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.  Or if you want to sponsor displaced people: https://ukraine.welcome.us.  But you may want to try to find an NGO, as if you directly sponsor them you're financially responsible for two years.  (https://www.uscis.gov/ukraine ; So tell your representatives to give them refugee status).

If you would like to avoid doing business with companies still operating in russia, see https://www.dontfundwar.com. (There are also phone apps like Zrada that can scan UPC codes and tell you)

If you use streaming music services, search for Ukrainian artist playlists, so you'll give them a fraction of a penny and maybe find some new artists to support more directly.  See https://linkpeak.io/l/defendukrainehttps://m.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLL7h_otRo2v9j1fPVfVkibCjFbmLlThjx

If you watch cam sites, consider supporting Ukrainians (although some may currently be displaced, others may tag Ukraine to show support because they're from neighboring countries, and some of the most in need of support may not currently have internet access; I don't have any sort of definitive list)

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites such as the "Ukraine IT Army", but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the official Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort:  https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/


Buying stuff made in Ukraine or as fundraisers (May 18 is embroidered shirt day):

Donate before April 17 for a special Easter egg: https://preview.mailerlite.io/emails/webview/36519/84888000730761164

Sleepwear: https://the-sleeper.com/en/
Posters & t-shirts: https://helpukraine.threadless.com
Coffee (US/Maine): https://kavkamaine.com
Cloud gaming: https://boosteroid.com
Stream a documentary: https://hotdocs.ca/whats-on/films/hrw-freedom-on-fire
Children's book: https://www.amazon.com//dp/1612546080/
Learn IT/statistics skills: https://sites.google.com/view/dariia-mykhailyshyna/main/r-workshops-for-ukraine
Buy a chunk of a tank: https://gate.org/tank/
Militaryesque clothing: https://www.braveplusone.com.ua
Restored watches: https://trulesorub.com
Shirts, candy, and such (UK): https://agiftfromukraine.com/shop/
Art made from salvaged war bits: https://auctions.ukraineaidops.org/victory-gallery-online-store/Campaign/Details
Keychains from destroyed aircraft: https://www.dronesforukraine.fund
Shirts, stickers and flags (Canada/US):  https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Reporting From Ukraine's online store: https://uasupporter.com/collections
Shirts, socks, hoodies, jackets, etc. (Ukranian):  https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Housewares / accessories (Ukraine): https://guniaproject.com
Shirts and such (Germany): https://www.seedshirt.de/shop/ukraineaidops.org
Clothing (Texas; imports from Ukraine):  https://www.ukiestyle.com
Video games (Ukrainian fArmy):  https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy
Beer:  https://drinkersforukraine.com
Games studios in Ukraine: https://store.steampowered.com/developer/StarniGames;  https://store.steampowered.com/developer/nightcatstudioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/Best%20Wayhttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/Frogwareshttps://store.steampowered.com/search/?developer=N-Game%20Studioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/manapotionstudioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/GSC
T-shirts and art (Ukraine):  https://artforukraine.world/catalogue/
T-shirts and other stuff (Estonia? Using Printify): https://supportukraine.art
Posters (Europe?): https://againstwar.gallery
Metal signs:  https://displate.com/stand-with-ukraine/make-art-not-war
Wooden toys & models (Ukraine): https://ugearsmodels.com
Lego figures and sets: https://www.brickmania.com/donations/
Messages on Ukrainian ordinance: https://signmyrocket.com
T-shirts and hoodies (Ukraine): https://visitukraine.shop/collections
Candles: https://doorcountycandle.com/product/ukraine-candle/
Pinhole cameras: https://jollylook.com
Postage stamps: https://postcardsua.com/collections/stampshttps://volstamp.in.ua/en/catalog/marki_ukraini_2022-id391https://postmark.ukrposhta.ua (set language in menu)
Fetishwear: https://www.brightandshinystore.com
Misc: https://store.greatergood.com/search?q=Ukraine
Symbolic tickets to liberated cities: https://concert.ua/en/events/kvitki-do-peremogi
Patches (made by TelemonianAjax):  https://www.etsy.com/listing/1182030528/iron-on-patch-set-of-8-ukraine-childrens

If you're still feeling anxious or depressed about this whole thing, consider professional help, but I also found the book 'Lost Connections' helped me years ago:  https://fourminutebooks.com/lost-connections-summary/


PS.  You don't need to tell us what you do (but you can if you think it would help keep your sanity)
PPS.  If you reply to stuff in this thread, please trim down your reply
PPPS. If you want me to add something, reply (trimmed down!) with an English language link
PPPPS. Some of the new faces are people trying to understand what's going on.  Not everyone asking questions is a shill, even when they say 'the Ukraine'
Px5S. Some newcomers have been flagging posts as off topic; this is in part a therapy thread, with thread jacks & callbacks to past threads to add levity and balance out the atrocities
Px6S.  For those digging through the russian news feeds: https://www.bellingcat.com/resources/2022/11/23/how-to-maintain-mental-hygiene-as-an-open-source-researcher/ or a live cam of a watering hole in Namibia: https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=fPd7Ys7FC0I
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I'm just here waiting for horses to get on the Russian casualties list.
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

cheeseaholic: I'm just here waiting for horses to get on the Russian casualties list.


They can eat the evidence of those casualties, so Ukraine might not count them
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Significant Upcoming Dates:

April 14th: Anniversary of the submarine Moskva

April 16th: Orthodox Easter

April 21st:  Next Ramstein Summit (when allied countries discuss what new toys to send them)

May or early June: when some Ukraine spokesperson they'd be ready to counter attack (so we expect them to attack in April)

May 4th: Star Wars Day.  Expect Zelinskyy to break out his x-wing tshirt, and maybe something with Mark Hamill: https://u24.gov.ua/dronation

May 9th: competition to land a Ukrainian marked drone in red square: https://mil.in.ua/en/news/competition-for-uavs-to-land-on-red-square-announced-in-ukraine/ (also the day that russia celebrates 'winning' the 'great patriotic war' with a parade in moscow)

May 18th: Vyshyvanka (embroidered shirt) Day: https://kyivindependent.com/vyshyvanka-traditional-ukrainian-embroidered-shirt/
 
mederu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Update from Ukraine | Ruzzia is going to announce a new BIG MOBILIZATION | But it is too late
Youtube 3_UAYWYvDc0

Yesterdays Denys
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Ukraine farmers say protests in EU over Ukrainian grain are political
 
mederu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
11 Apr: HUNT IS OVER. Wagner Forces' EXISTENCE IS COMING TO AN END | War in Ukraine Explained
Youtube bm6Gk02vsiQ

Yesterdays Reporting from Ukraine
 
Discordulator
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Spent this week learning about the Ukrainian medical system.

A friend's family member needs surgery. In theory, medical care is free. In practice, it is quite expensive and in drastic need for reform. Said family member is also super stubborn, and refuses ideas like "go to Poland for medical care and then return".

Good lord, I hope that is the next area to improve.

This said, one reason they refuse to leave the country is because of how many of their friends and family are currently fighting, and they want to support. So I can respect that, even if I feel it is suboptimal.

/just venting
//even with the problems, they 100% would rather have the problems than have Russia in charge
///Babushka Slava
 
Hooferatheart
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Has Ukraine considered building a giant wooden bear and hiding special forces on the inside before sending it to Putin?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Wow. In any other circumstance this hacking and surveillance scheme would be pretty impressive. You know those Russian hackers are preserving all that code to sell on the open market when everything goes tits up.
 
