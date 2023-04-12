 Skip to content
(MLive.com)   Road rage or WrestleMania? Drivers shift into overdrive with high-speed grappling and epic vehicular takedown, ending with fist fight on I-94 (minor injuries)   (mlive.com) divider line
27
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Both field tested positive for testosterone
 
wild9
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus. Some people just need to get laid, might chill them the fark out a bit.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Please spread more horrifically contagious diseases so I have a valid excuse to stay the hell away from such moronic chucklefarks. TYVM.
 
deadsanta
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wild9: Jesus. Some people just need to get laid, might chill them the fark out a bit.


Nothing wrecks your day like bad drive-time in America, doesn't matter how great your night was.
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Doesn't reckless driving get the insurance company off the hook for any payouts?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


What an expensive lesson to learn, not to be an asshat on the road. Two vehicles, totaled.

Wonder how their insurance is going to cover, or not cover the claims...
 
eKonk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nothing to do with the actual story, but I want to express my appreciation for the fact that Michigan Live tells a story that takes place in Kalamazoo and actually takes the tiny bit of space to call out "Kalamazoo, MI".  Even though it was obvious every step of the way, they weren't so lazy they couldn't identify the state this happened in.

Contrast this with so many asshole news sources that don't bother - "Tri-State News brings this story from the town of Washington...." - which tri-state area? Which state in that area? Which town of Washington?.

Anyway, I'll shut the fark up, but I wanted to express my gratitude somewhere.
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"car cut off a 42-year-old Portage man driving a pickup,"

And of course it was Dodge Ram 'Murrca. Penis compensator.
 
Warmachine999
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It doesnt surprise me that the 22 year old driver was from Illinois.  Illinois drivers (and I used to be one of them, so I would know) all seem to have an attitude of "I own the road, get out of my way" or "I am more important than you, so why are you in front of me?".  Try driving on ANY highway doing the speed limit and you will experience this yourself.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eKonk: Nothing to do with the actual story, but I want to express my appreciation for the fact that Michigan Live tells a story that takes place in Kalamazoo and actually takes the tiny bit of space to call out "Kalamazoo, MI".  Even though it was obvious every step of the way, they weren't so lazy they couldn't identify the state this happened in.

Contrast this with so many asshole news sources that don't bother - "Tri-State News brings this story from the town of Washington...." - which tri-state area? Which state in that area? Which town of Washington?.

Anyway, I'll shut the fark up, but I wanted to express my gratitude somewhere.


I tell ya, these writer's today, really should start watching some School House Rock. I did, and I'm happy to use nice, strong, bold adjectives. My creative writing professor in community college told me that adjectives make a story, comment, or any writing, stand out.

Grammar - Unpack Your Adjectives - Schoolhouse Rock
Youtube fNriI8SbRgc
 
You Are All Sheep
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
did the truck have any lets go brandon stickers or truck nuts?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Nothing ever good comes out of road rage.  The general outcome is a car or both get crashed.  The one who leaves is now in a hit and run.  Or, you get in a fight.  Or, you get shot since everyone is armed now.

The best case scenario is you scream and rage and... I guess you showed the other guy as he drives off.

I once had two idiots almost crash me as they both zoomed up on opposite sides of my truck and proceeded to jostle with each other for the lane in front of me with their windows down screaming at each other while swerving.  They were going about 80mph.  They couldn't even hear each other.
 
robodog
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Snort: Doesn't reckless driving get the insurance company off the hook for any payouts?


No.

Read your policy to be sure, but while my policy has an exclusion for the vehicle being used to intentionally commit a crime, anything under the motor vehicle code can't be exempted. So far used as the getaway vehicle in a bank robbery by the owner would be excluded, but vehicle used to run over ex-wife (vehicular manslaughter) would be covered.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fix the damn fights.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I will say I am glad the guy in the truck was able to pound on that little sh*t after the accident.  He would have spent his whole life wishing he had and maybe the kid will learn something.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I mean, of course a giant pick-up was involved. Probably the first time it's paint has been scratched.

I've been working on just letting things go anymore, in general. It's not worth the hassle. Too many important things already to be upset about.
 
DeathByGeekSquad [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Warmachine999: It doesnt surprise me that the 22 year old driver was from Illinois.  Illinois drivers (and I used to be one of them, so I would know) all seem to have an attitude of "I own the road, get out of my way" or "I am more important than you, so why are you in front of me?".  Try driving on ANY highway doing the speed limit and you will experience this yourself.


Hahahahahaha.

Makes no mention of the cars on I-94 flying through MI to Chicago with Michigan plates doing 120+ mph.

/WI has terrible drivers though
//rusted out minivans in the left hand lane going 65
 
meshnoob
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Spotted on both vehicles:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
CSB

Central Islip, NY Carlton Road, right in front of the Central Islip Post Office

During a lunch break I was driving down Carlton road, right in front of the post office when the car ahead of me just stopped. I thought he was going to make a right into the parking lot of he post office but instead, he gets out of car, and proceeds to car ahead of him which had stopped as well. That driver gets out of the car, and the both of them start throwing punches. Serious blows, not no cissy Mary punches but a full, fist clenched boxing match.

One guy goes down to the street, and the other guy pounces on top of him beating his face in unrelatedness rage.

I just sat in my car, and watched. No way was I going to get involved.

Finally both men get up off the street, dust themselves off and proceed to get back in their cars and they drove off.

Took a good 10 minutes out of my lunch time.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Road rage is so stupid. I've grown to the point I won't even flip a finger, because why let them know they got to me?  If they cut me off, I've found that usually if you're patient and pay attention, you'll end up in front of them again.  That is a real pisser for the highway assholes.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

SBinRR: Road rage is so stupid. I've grown to the point I won't even flip a finger, because why let them know they got to me?  If they cut me off, I've found that usually if you're patient and pay attention, you'll end up in front of them again.  That is a real pisser for the highway assholes.


Usually I meet up with them at the next red light. I don't want to get in front of them, in fear that they might tailgate me. I prefer to stay behind, let them get to where they are going and I'll get to my destination eventually.

When I plan to drive anywhere, I try to give myself as much time as I can so that instances like these, don't slow me down. I'm not in a rush. I'll get to where I'm going in due time. I have a good radio connected to my Ipod so my favorite tunes are playing and I'm enjoying my alone time in the car.

As my driving years increase, I'm seeing more and more asshats on the road. Sometimes, the speeds they drive are way too fast for conditions, and sociopathic me, secretly hope they crash into something. (not someone else) and wreck their car or a cop pulls them over...(but, that's rare)
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

You know this is coming to the US sooner or later.  Steve Jackson was a prophet.
 
Sofa King Smart
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
wait, they were just 'fighting', like hand to hand combat?  why were there no guns?  you know mr dodge ram had at least two in there.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I wonder how many people caught it on dashcam video and uploaded it to various Idiots In Cars sites, channels, and subreddits?
 
blasterz
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Warmachine999: It doesnt surprise me that the 22 year old driver was from Illinois.  Illinois drivers (and I used to be one of them, so I would know) all seem to have an attitude of "I own the road, get out of my way" or "I am more important than you, so why are you in front of me?".  Try driving on ANY highway doing the speed limit and you will experience this yourself.


I live in Illinois, used to live in West Michigan. They're all shiat. I'm guessing the asshat in the pick 'em up truck was camping in the left lane going 10 mph slower than prevailing traffic because that's what those assholes do. The Illinoyance got fed up and finally passed on the right like everyone in West Michigan is forced to do all the time, but took it personally and pulled a swoop and squat. At that point the guy in the overgrown hatchback with a bed never sullied by packages took umbrage that someone forced him to drive a speed other than what he wanted to be driving, and knowing that it's a no fault state and the max he'd have to pay to the sedan would be $500, he exerted his manliness.
 
TheYeti
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Just pull over and fight or suck each other off or whatever...to need to endanger the rest of us.
 
TheYeti
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

TheYeti: Just pull over and fight or suck each other off or whatever...to need to endanger the rest of us.


 NO need...
 
