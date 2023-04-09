 Skip to content
Community rallies around 10-year old girl with brain tumor to fulfill her Bucket List. So if you know anybody in South Ohio scheduled to wash an elephant, it might help with the dust, too
6
Tomahawk513 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark cancer. Poor kid. I'm gonna hug mine extra tight today.
 
GratefullyAlive [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I am re-posting this to my dog sled forum..,
Read her first wish before bathing an elephant...

Damn I need to dust in here.
 
bedonkadonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"Some of the items Aralyn has on her bucket list are going on a cruise, visiting a trampoline park, aquarium and zoo, and going to a Monster Jam."
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
That sucks.

A trip to San Diego could cover about half that list. I'm pretty sure the main zoo would accommodate her.
 
groppet
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
That sucks so much, fark cancer with a rusty saw.
 
mrwknd
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The Elephant Sanctuary in Hohenwald, Tennessee.
 
