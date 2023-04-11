 Skip to content
(ABC7 Los Angeles)   Needless to say, the guns aren't safe, and neither are the kids
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
GitOffaMyLawn [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Just a typical responsible gun owner.

/s
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
am I seeing more stories of negligent parents like this actually getting charged?  or indeed some stories vs none.
or is just reporting/fark headline skew?
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
JFC what the hell is wrong with people

KIDS WILL FIND STUFF IN THE COUCH YOU STUPID FARK
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark] [SwearJar]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

make me some tea: JFC what the hell is wrong with people

KIDS WILL FIND STUFF IN THE COUCH YOU STUPID FARK


Kids will find ANYTHING.


LOCK YOUR SHIT UP AND HIDE THE KEYS
 
daffy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm still shaking. That was the most terrifying thing I've ever seen. The man deserves to be shot in the ass for such carelessness.
 
johnryan51 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Why did ohio turn red? I think we've got our answer.
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This would be "chilling" if it weren't so unsurprisingly commonplace in the US.
 
Inertiaman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
dumb stepkid found my couch gun
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
As he picked it up it went off again. He barely touched it. WTF is that a .02 LB trigger?

And people snicker at my 1911.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
What a gormless piece of shiat father he is.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Lady J: am I seeing more stories of negligent parents like this actually getting charged?  or indeed some stories vs none.
or is just reporting/fark headline skew?


"Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein announced the charges Tuesday against Matthew Rivas, making it the first case involving the city's recently-passed safe storage ordinance."
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Guns are a consumer commodity in a country with a large population of semiconscious, barely literate, icon worshiping morons. Thanks a lot, St Raygun. Nikita Khrushchev thanks you for your service.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
This happened April 4th so update:

Rivas pleaded guilty to one count of child endangerment and two counts of negligent firearm storage, both misdemeanor offenses. Judge Jarod Skinner sentenced Rivas to 10 days in jail and two years of probation, issued a $150 fine and ordered his gun be confiscated and destroyed, Klein's office said. During his probation period, Rivas is barred from owning or using a gun.
 
