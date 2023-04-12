 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Kansas City Star)   Airline passenger arrested after her bizarre behavior causes airline to be diverted to KC because pilots had to pee and poop   (nordot.app) divider line
3
    More: Murica, Alaska Airlines flight, Flight attendant, Airline, Aircrew, 32-year-old Chloe M. DaSilva, flight crew, United States, Kansas City International Airport  
•       •       •

113 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Apr 2023 at 3:30 AM (12 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



3 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
daffy [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
That piolet couldn't hold it? Didn't someone tell him to go before he got on the plane?
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
She rushed a flight attendant and threatened to kill them.    Some people are just toddlers forever.
 
Qatmandu
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Insert random-ass "Airplane" quote here: <   >
 
Displayed 3 of 3 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.