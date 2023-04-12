 Skip to content
(ABC News) Russian forces in Crimea prepare for Ukrainian offensive, comforted in knowing that there's a bunch of other Russians behind them with machine guns ready to fire
5
6nome
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In Soviet Crimea, machine gun kills you.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Ready to fire" alright, at them.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I woder if putin understands, in some deep unconcious level, that he would never have been on the verge of losing Crimea and Sevastopol if he had never pulled the trigger on this new invasion he started in 2022.
 
daffy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This could be fun.
 
Amoment
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Artillery 60% kills.
Ukraine, visit.
 
