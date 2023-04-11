 Skip to content
(WFMJ Youngstown)   Thief steals 33 vacuums. That really sucks   (wfmj.com) divider line
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
He then sold them all and bought a 6000 SUX.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That's 3 tens and a three.

And that's REALLY terrible.
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was it Lex Luthor, or does he only steal cakes?
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
BlueBox [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I really need this person here. I've got drifts of dog hair.  Axle cares not where it falls off.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wooden_badger: That's 3 tens and a three.

And that's REALLY terrible.


... or 3 11's.

come original...
 
Sonnuvah
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"As a matter of principle, I can't help you"
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 1 hour ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Iamos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The real story here is that Bed Bath & Beyond had inventory to steal.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Thief would have stolen 34, but there are rules.
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
From a different point of view, it blows
 
dyhchong
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: Thief would have stolen 34, but there are rules.


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Too bad it's going to Rip his dick off
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Police located the rock so there is no danger to the public at this time.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
WKUK Vacuum Cleaner
Youtube Z2EMGmv0FqM
 
