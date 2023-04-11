 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Pub landlady replaces racist collection of racist dolls that were seized by police as a hate crime, insists she is not racist, despite doll lynchings. Bonus: says her husband was only wearing a far-right t-shirt because "it was convenient at the time"   (theguardian.com) divider line
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The former Chair of the Black Studies Department has a huge collection or racist memorabilia from the early to mid 20th century. It was a professional interest of his which he wrote papers about. From him I believe it's not racism.

This See You Next Thursday not so much.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Maybe the commas were just out of place.  I mean, look what happened here, as an example.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

anuran: The former Chair of the Black Studies Department has a huge collection or racist memorabilia from the early to mid 20th century. It was a professional interest of his which he wrote papers about. From him I believe it's not racism.

This See You Next Thursday not so much.

This See You Next Thursday not so much.


yeah she a biatch.
and in case of any herpaderp about freedom of speech and government overreach... fark that.  black people should be able to expect better than that.
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Britain First checks out.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
My mother is, um, let's say casually racist.  Growing up, she had a lot of "Southern" things in the house which I later came to realize were simply racist.  At one point, she made her back bathroom the "Black and White" room, filled with mammy dolls in white outfits.  shiat like that.

Anyway, when I moved out I started buying her gifts for her home.  I'd walk by a "Southern" or "Country" store, find something mildly-offensive, and give it to her for a holiday.  "Oh, this is nice. I'll put this up in the guest room!"

After five or ten years of this, the gifts began to spill out from the back rooms and make it into the front rooms.  My father took me aside and said, "I need you to stop with the racist gifts.  I get it, but she doesn't.  She never will.  Our house is starting to look super-racist.  I promise the next time we move, I'll pack it all up in storage and make sure 90% of it gets lost.  I'll only keep the 10% she won't buy more."
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I'm not sure how to spend bad word coins for a jpg but it feels worth it.
 
No Catchy Nickname
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
She confirmed that her husband had been photographed in a T-shirt from the far-right group Britain First. She said: "I don't think Chris is a supporter of Britain First, he was just wearing that shirt because it was convenient at the time."

Right. Wearing it because it was convenient at the time. Sure. OK.

But tell me, why did he have it in his possession in the first place?
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Well, how racist could they be?

/checks link.

Wow. What the hell? People make and sell those hate crimes?
 
Dadoody
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
This illegal over in the UK? 
In the USA, I think they can display it fine, but good luck with the patrons.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Why do I get the feeling that the wedding vows for the landlady and her far-right husband included the phrase "purdy mouf"?
 
anuran
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

NathanAllen: Well, how racist could they be?

/checks link.

Wow. What the hell? People make and sell those hate crimes?


I've seen and was expecting worse. Much, much worse
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

NathanAllen: Well, how racist could they be?

/checks link.

Wow. What the hell? People make and sell those hate crimes?


There is a niche obsessed with those dolls. I've run across them in some of my crafting and decor groups. They all say they aren't racist but they are all conveniently very conservative and I'm sure one has nothing to do with the other.

/Sarcasm obvi
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

NathanAllen: Well, how racist could they be?

/checks link.

Wow. What the hell? People make and sell those hate crimes?


They were common dolls when I was growing up in England in the 60's and 70's. And there was a cartoon series with one as a main character.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

No Catchy Nickname: She confirmed that her husband had been photographed in a T-shirt from the far-right group Britain First. She said: "I don't think Chris is a supporter of Britain First, he was just wearing that shirt because it was convenient at the time."

Right. Wearing it because it was convenient at the time. Sure. OK.

But tell me, why did he have it in his possession in the first place?


It was "convenient at the time" because IT WAS IN THIS farkWIT'S CLOSET.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

anuran: The former Chair of the Black Studies Department has a huge collection or racist memorabilia from the early to mid 20th century. It was a professional interest of his which he wrote papers about. From him I believe it's not racism.

This See You Next Thursday not so much.

This See You Next Thursday not so much.


It's not a collection, it's a crime evidence locker.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
They have a right to their views.
But in the U.K., I don't think they have the right to those views and a public accommodations license.
 
Salmon
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
White Hart Pub indeed.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Was there a GI Joe with a pull-string?  That could get pretty annoying at a pub

Fark user imageView Full Size

/DNRTheentireA
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

whatshisname: NathanAllen: Well, how racist could they be?

/checks link.

Wow. What the hell? People make and sell those hate crimes?

They were common dolls when I was growing up in England in the 60's and 70's. And there was a cartoon series with one as a main character.


used to be on Robertson's jam n such.  til 2001 !
they resisted pressure for years, the farkers
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

jso2897: They have a right to their views.
But in the U.K., I don't think they have the right to those views and a public accommodations license.


this.  keep it in your own sordid little pit
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

foo monkey: My mother is, um, let's say casually racist.  Growing up, she had a lot of "Southern" things in the house which I later came to realize were simply racist.  At one point, she made her back bathroom the "Black and White" room, filled with mammy dolls in white outfits.  shiat like that.

Anyway, when I moved out I started buying her gifts for her home.  I'd walk by a "Southern" or "Country" store, find something mildly-offensive, and give it to her for a holiday.  "Oh, this is nice. I'll put this up in the guest room!"

After five or ten years of this, the gifts began to spill out from the back rooms and make it into the front rooms.  My father took me aside and said, "I need you to stop with the racist gifts.  I get it, but she doesn't.  She never will.  Our house is starting to look super-racist.  I promise the next time we move, I'll pack it all up in storage and make sure 90% of it gets lost.  I'll only keep the 10% she won't buy more."


My mom says racist shiat and transphobic, and xenophobia, stuff regularly.  I don't get it. I guess I don't know her.  And I don't think I want to. WTF?
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Subtonic
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
We had one of those ... lawn jockey statues clutching a watermelon back in the day. The drunken, fresh out of college type days. Well, our mutual black friend visited and saw it, and decided to pick up one of the guitars and strum out a song I can only call 'catfeesh', to the statue. This joke was funny for about 2 minutes before we stopped laughing, looked around and all came to the conclusion this was kinda messed up. Even in a satirical sense it was like... get the shotgun, put it on the stump....

And so we did.
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

waxbeans: foo monkey: My mother is, um, let's say casually racist.  Growing up, she had a lot of "Southern" things in the house which I later came to realize were simply racist.  At one point, she made her back bathroom the "Black and White" room, filled with mammy dolls in white outfits.  shiat like that.

Anyway, when I moved out I started buying her gifts for her home.  I'd walk by a "Southern" or "Country" store, find something mildly-offensive, and give it to her for a holiday.  "Oh, this is nice. I'll put this up in the guest room!"

After five or ten years of this, the gifts began to spill out from the back rooms and make it into the front rooms.  My father took me aside and said, "I need you to stop with the racist gifts.  I get it, but she doesn't.  She never will.  Our house is starting to look super-racist.  I promise the next time we move, I'll pack it all up in storage and make sure 90% of it gets lost.  I'll only keep the 10% she won't buy more."

My mom says racist shiat and transphobic, and xenophobia, stuff regularly.  I don't get it. I guess I don't know her.  And I don't think I want to. WTF?


err... yesterday you said 'being a woman is worse than being a poor man'...
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Ryley is wary of media interest in the row. "I don't mind talking to you, but I won't go on TV because they'll set me up to be racist."

That ship has not only sailed, but discovered the West Indies, loaded up the hold with "I'm not a racist," and sailed back to auction the hold's contents in chains.

FFS, lady.
 
ansius
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Their photos should be put in the Urban Dictionary for this definition.

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Lady J: waxbeans: foo monkey: My mother is, um, let's say casually racist.  Growing up, she had a lot of "Southern" things in the house which I later came to realize were simply racist.  At one point, she made her back bathroom the "Black and White" room, filled with mammy dolls in white outfits.  shiat like that.

Anyway, when I moved out I started buying her gifts for her home.  I'd walk by a "Southern" or "Country" store, find something mildly-offensive, and give it to her for a holiday.  "Oh, this is nice. I'll put this up in the guest room!"

After five or ten years of this, the gifts began to spill out from the back rooms and make it into the front rooms.  My father took me aside and said, "I need you to stop with the racist gifts.  I get it, but she doesn't.  She never will.  Our house is starting to look super-racist.  I promise the next time we move, I'll pack it all up in storage and make sure 90% of it gets lost.  I'll only keep the 10% she won't buy more."

My mom says racist shiat and transphobic, and xenophobia, stuff regularly.  I don't get it. I guess I don't know her.  And I don't think I want to. WTF?

err... yesterday you said 'being a woman is worse than being a poor man'...


He thinks beating women is okay. He's even said so more than once.
 
maudibjr
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Lady J: waxbeans: foo monkey: My mother is, um, let's say casually racist.  Growing up, she had a lot of "Southern" things in the house which I later came to realize were simply racist.  At one point, she made her back bathroom the "Black and White" room, filled with mammy dolls in white outfits.  shiat like that.

Anyway, when I moved out I started buying her gifts for her home.  I'd walk by a "Southern" or "Country" store, find something mildly-offensive, and give it to her for a holiday.  "Oh, this is nice. I'll put this up in the guest room!"

After five or ten years of this, the gifts began to spill out from the back rooms and make it into the front rooms.  My father took me aside and said, "I need you to stop with the racist gifts.  I get it, but she doesn't.  She never will.  Our house is starting to look super-racist.  I promise the next time we move, I'll pack it all up in storage and make sure 90% of it gets lost.  I'll only keep the 10% she won't buy more."

My mom says racist shiat and transphobic, and xenophobia, stuff regularly.  I don't get it. I guess I don't know her.  And I don't think I want to. WTF?

err... yesterday you said 'being a woman is worse than being a poor man'...


At least he's not irish
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The pub's landlady, Benice Ryley, 62, refuses to accept they are racist.
Clutching an armful of the dolls, including three that have been donated by supporters, she said: "I'm going to put them back."
She added: "I'm getting a notice printed saying 'We've got gollies on display, if you find this offensive please don't come in'. If they don't like them they can walk out the door."

Ryley said the pub has been sent several replacement dolls from supporters with more on the way. "We've had loads and loads of support. When people started complaining in 2018 I was sent more gollies in the post. Three have come in the last few days and there are two more in the post."
She also denies that the word 'wog' is racist. She said: "I won't use that word because I've been told not to. But I don't find that offensive."
Pub regular Mel Thompson said: "They're just harmless toys. I'm not offended by that part of their name. Everyone just calls them gollies, anyway."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Lady J: waxbeans: foo monkey: My mother is, um, let's say casually racist.  Growing up, she had a lot of "Southern" things in the house which I later came to realize were simply racist.  At one point, she made her back bathroom the "Black and White" room, filled with mammy dolls in white outfits.  shiat like that.

Anyway, when I moved out I started buying her gifts for her home.  I'd walk by a "Southern" or "Country" store, find something mildly-offensive, and give it to her for a holiday.  "Oh, this is nice. I'll put this up in the guest room!"

After five or ten years of this, the gifts began to spill out from the back rooms and make it into the front rooms.  My father took me aside and said, "I need you to stop with the racist gifts.  I get it, but she doesn't.  She never will.  Our house is starting to look super-racist.  I promise the next time we move, I'll pack it all up in storage and make sure 90% of it gets lost.  I'll only keep the 10% she won't buy more."

My mom says racist shiat and transphobic, and xenophobia, stuff regularly.  I don't get it. I guess I don't know her.  And I don't think I want to. WTF?

err... yesterday you said 'being a woman is worse than being a poor man'...


????? Those was facts. Like Chris Rock says: he's rich and no one wants to be him.
We should change society.  The pink tax should end, no more pay gap, and end the ban on abortion.
I'm curious why you don't see this?
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

maudibjr: Lady J: waxbeans:

My mom says racist shiat and transphobic, and xenophobia, stuff regularly.  I don't get it. I guess I don't know her.  And I don't think I want to. WTF?

err... yesterday you said 'being a woman is worse than being a poor man'...

At least he's not irish


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Lady J: waxbeans: foo monkey: My mother is, um, let's say casually racist.  Growing up, she had a lot of "Southern" things in the house which I later came to realize were simply racist.  At one point, she made her back bathroom the "Black and White" room, filled with mammy dolls in white outfits.  shiat like that.

Anyway, when I moved out I started buying her gifts for her home.  I'd walk by a "Southern" or "Country" store, find something mildly-offensive, and give it to her for a holiday.  "Oh, this is nice. I'll put this up in the guest room!"

After five or ten years of this, the gifts began to spill out from the back rooms and make it into the front rooms.  My father took me aside and said, "I need you to stop with the racist gifts.  I get it, but she doesn't.  She never will.  Our house is starting to look super-racist.  I promise the next time we move, I'll pack it all up in storage and make sure 90% of it gets lost.  I'll only keep the 10% she won't buy more."

My mom says racist shiat and transphobic, and xenophobia, stuff regularly.  I don't get it. I guess I don't know her.  And I don't think I want to. WTF?

err... yesterday you said 'being a woman is worse than being a poor man'...

????? Those was facts. Like Chris Rock says: he's rich and no one wants to be him.
We should change society.  The pink tax should end, no more pay gap, and end the ban on abortion.
I'm curious why you don't see this?


Schroedinger's Misogynist.
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

waxbeans: I'm curious why you don't see this?


err... why don't i see myself as inferior?  it's a puzzle!
 
austerity101 [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Ooh, is this the thread where all the people from last time are gonna come in and proclaim that they don't see what the big deal is with golliwog imagery again?
 
meanmutton
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

waxbeans: foo monkey: My mother is, um, let's say casually racist.  Growing up, she had a lot of "Southern" things in the house which I later came to realize were simply racist.  At one point, she made her back bathroom the "Black and White" room, filled with mammy dolls in white outfits.  shiat like that.

Anyway, when I moved out I started buying her gifts for her home.  I'd walk by a "Southern" or "Country" store, find something mildly-offensive, and give it to her for a holiday.  "Oh, this is nice. I'll put this up in the guest room!"

After five or ten years of this, the gifts began to spill out from the back rooms and make it into the front rooms.  My father took me aside and said, "I need you to stop with the racist gifts.  I get it, but she doesn't.  She never will.  Our house is starting to look super-racist.  I promise the next time we move, I'll pack it all up in storage and make sure 90% of it gets lost.  I'll only keep the 10% she won't buy more."

My mom says racist shiat and transphobic, and xenophobia, stuff regularly.  I don't get it. I guess I don't know her.  And I don't think I want to. WTF?


The last conversation I had with my mother, about 2 1/2 years ago, was my oldest kid coming out as non-binary, my mom saying "shut up with that bullshiat" and then when I told the kids we were leaving, she screamed at me "what the fark are you teaching your kids" as if I somehow brainwashed my kid into hating the name I gave them for some weird police reason. So I told my mom to fark off, blocked her on everything and we are happier without her in our life.

Family is a choice. You don't have to keep toxic Family members in your life.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Lady J: maudibjr: Lady J: waxbeans:

My mom says racist shiat and transphobic, and xenophobia, stuff regularly.  I don't get it. I guess I don't know her.  And I don't think I want to. WTF?

err... yesterday you said 'being a woman is worse than being a poor man'...

At least he's not irish

[Fark user image 245x220] [View Full Size image _x_]


media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Lady J: waxbeans: I'm curious why you don't see this?

err... why don't i see myself as inferior?  it's a puzzle!


Oh. I see. Maybe this is a miscommunication?

Look I'm a Hispanic cis male. (Mostly)

I'd love to be a white cis male.

It isn't hateful towards my Hispanic  brother and sisters to point this out.
It's a fact.
Hell.  In a fascist country I'd died in my youth.
Life comes with a sets of privileges.


Would you rather I say that women have it easy because they can sex for money?
🤷‍♂

I support the ERA. Do you? Do you want to end the shiat i want to end?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

meanmutton: waxbeans: foo monkey: My mother is, um, let's say casually racist.  Growing up, she had a lot of "Southern" things in the house which I later came to realize were simply racist.  At one point, she made her back bathroom the "Black and White" room, filled with mammy dolls in white outfits.  shiat like that.

Anyway, when I moved out I started buying her gifts for her home.  I'd walk by a "Southern" or "Country" store, find something mildly-offensive, and give it to her for a holiday.  "Oh, this is nice. I'll put this up in the guest room!"

After five or ten years of this, the gifts began to spill out from the back rooms and make it into the front rooms.  My father took me aside and said, "I need you to stop with the racist gifts.  I get it, but she doesn't.  She never will.  Our house is starting to look super-racist.  I promise the next time we move, I'll pack it all up in storage and make sure 90% of it gets lost.  I'll only keep the 10% she won't buy more."

My mom says racist shiat and transphobic, and xenophobia, stuff regularly.  I don't get it. I guess I don't know her.  And I don't think I want to. WTF?

The last conversation I had with my mother, about 2 1/2 years ago, was my oldest kid coming out as non-binary, my mom saying "shut up with that bullshiat" and then when I told the kids we were leaving, she screamed at me "what the fark are you teaching your kids" as if I somehow brainwashed my kid into hating the name I gave them for some weird police reason. So I told my mom to fark off, blocked her on everything and we are happier without her in our life.

Family is a choice. You don't have to keep toxic Family members in your life.


Definitely.  🤗
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

austerity101: Ooh, is this the thread where all the people from last time are gonna come in and proclaim that they don't see what the big deal is with golliwog imagery again?


I've been assured that it's all a big misunderstanding.

Jesus said blessed are the cheese Makers, actually.  And it's been chaos ever since.
 
austerity101 [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  



Family is a choice. You don't have to keep toxic Family members in your life.


Yep.

Learn from the queer community, people. Make your own family. We learned how to do it, because many of us had no choice but to start over after we were thrown out of our original families.

Don't waste your life suffering assholes simply because you're related to them. Cut them out and live your life in peace.
 
SpockYouOut [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Subtonic: We had one of those ... lawn jockey statues clutching a watermelon back in the day. The drunken, fresh out of college type days. Well, our mutual black friend visited and saw it, and decided to pick up one of the guitars and strum out a song I can only call 'catfeesh', to the statue. This joke was funny for about 2 minutes before we stopped laughing, looked around and all came to the conclusion this was kinda messed up. Even in a satirical sense it was like... get the shotgun, put it on the stump....

And so we did.


I can't believe you murdered your black friend like that.
 
RustyShock
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

anuran: The former Chair of the Black Studies Department


Who's that again?
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Lady J: waxbeans: I'm curious why you don't see this?

err... why don't i see myself as inferior?  it's a puzzle!

Oh. I see. Maybe this is a miscommunication?

Look I'm a Hispanic cis male. (Mostly)

I'd love to be a white cis male.

It isn't hateful towards my Hispanic  brother and sisters to point this out.
It's a fact.
Hell.  In a fascist country I'd died in my youth.
Life comes with a sets of privileges.


Would you rather I say that women have it easy because they can sex for money?
🤷‍♂

I support the ERA. Do you? Do you want to end the shiat i want to end?


ok, I don't understand half of that, and I can't be bothered to.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
the first house we bought was in Sussex Cty NJ. older sister of a school mate of mine. the house was stuffed with "black americana" dolls, they were all over the place. then we met her husband. poster boy for the Aryan brotherhood. good God. it was SO uncomfortable.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: [Fark user image image 425x595]


It's not a "neck vagina" you sexist coont. It's a wattle

And she's a jive-ass, racist turkey
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Lady J: waxbeans: Lady J: waxbeans: I'm curious why you don't see this?

err... why don't i see myself as inferior?  it's a puzzle!

Oh. I see. Maybe this is a miscommunication?

Look I'm a Hispanic cis male. (Mostly)

I'd love to be a white cis male.

It isn't hateful towards my Hispanic  brother and sisters to point this out.
It's a fact.
Hell.  In a fascist country I'd died in my youth.
Life comes with a sets of privileges.


Would you rather I say that women have it easy because they can sex for money?
🤷‍♂

I support the ERA. Do you? Do you want to end the shiat i want to end?

ok, I don't understand half of that, and I can't be bothered to.


Wait  Preface all I say with, Ameican! It sucks to be a lady in the United States.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Lady J: waxbeans: foo monkey: My mother is, um, let's say casually racist.  Growing up, she had a lot of "Southern" things in the house which I later came to realize were simply racist.  At one point, she made her back bathroom the "Black and White" room, filled with mammy dolls in white outfits.  shiat like that.

Anyway, when I moved out I started buying her gifts for her home.  I'd walk by a "Southern" or "Country" store, find something mildly-offensive, and give it to her for a holiday.  "Oh, this is nice. I'll put this up in the guest room!"

After five or ten years of this, the gifts began to spill out from the back rooms and make it into the front rooms.  My father took me aside and said, "I need you to stop with the racist gifts.  I get it, but she doesn't.  She never will.  Our house is starting to look super-racist.  I promise the next time we move, I'll pack it all up in storage and make sure 90% of it gets lost.  I'll only keep the 10% she won't buy more."

My mom says racist shiat and transphobic, and xenophobia, stuff regularly.  I don't get it. I guess I don't know her.  And I don't think I want to. WTF?

err... yesterday you said 'being a woman is worse than being a poor man'...


Waxie believes that's the way the world is, but not the way it should be.  I have him farkied in a special color to remind me of that.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
so, i guess i have to take away my mixed race Grand daughter's black Santa ??
and then tell her it is racist ?
 
To Wish Impossible Things
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
If I'm lazy, I grab a random t-shirt from the drawer.

Today I was lazy, and I'm wearing a unix command cheat sheet t-shirt.

Not once have I grabbed an alt-right t-shirt.

Weird.  It's almost as if t-shirts have to be bought by someone to appear in a drawer
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

austerity101: meanmutton: The last conversation I had with my mother, about 2 1/2 years ago, was my oldest kid coming out as non-binary, my mom saying "shut up with that bullshiat" and then when I told the kids we were leaving, she screamed at me "what the fark are you teaching your kids" as if I somehow brainwashed my kid into hating the name I gave them for some weird police reason. So I told my mom to fark off, blocked her on everything and we are happier without her in our life.

Family is a choice. You don't have to keep toxic Family members in your life.

Yep.

Learn from the queer community, people. Make your own family. We learned how to do it, because many of us had no choice but to start over after we were thrown out of our original families.

Don't waste your life suffering assholes simply because you're related to them. Cut them out and live your life in peace.


Being serious for a moment, do this immediately. F@k bio family.  Find people who have your back and form a pack.

Your real brother is the one in the trenches with you.
 
