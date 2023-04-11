 Skip to content
(NBC Washington)   Arlington bank robber holds five people hostage with a finger gun   (nbcwashington.com) divider line
21
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Field Of Dreams - What the hell is that?! It's a GUN.
Youtube oa_XidSW5W4



"I have a gub. Apt natural."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size

y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
TheGogmagog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If only there was a good guy with a finger gun there.
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't bring a finger to a gun fight, now more than ever with the road rage and armed maga dips.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So UFIA was a metaphor after all.
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"She called me ten times and when I picked up the phone, she said a criminal is there, call police," Jean Paul said."

You suck at being responsive to your wife's emergencies, and your wife sucks at knowing who to call in an emergency.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I said it's no good, they kill people," he said.


When the cops' reputation is so bad the bad guys don't even want to consider giving up peacefully.
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
resizing.flixster.comView Full Size
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good to see he's in custody. Usually barricade situations end like this:
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Were they socially conscious enough to to wear a mask in a bank. I mean geez, if someone is wearing a mask in a public place they should get a pass for their selfless action and signaling of virtue.
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Never bring a finger knife to a finger gun fight.
 
RubiconBeer
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
How long before Republicans try to pass the OCLF (Open Carry Law for Fingers)? Or try to get teachers with extra digits to keep classrooms safe?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Crank - Finger Gun Scene
Youtube 2cJO9zB65uc
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I was a really little kid when my brother said "never point a loaded finger at anybody". he was so serious I never did the finger bang thing again.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Did he finger bang any of them?
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I would've complied as well, of course, but later I would've kicked myself for not demanding proof of a weapon.   The general rule of thumb has to be that a bank robber has to produce a weapon or it's just not gonna work.   Robbers know that people will comply anyway, almost always.   So why would a robber ever bring a real weapon?   It never helps.   It only guarantees that you will do a shiatload of time or get killed by cops.   If the robbery fails and you have no weapon, you can simply claim that it was all a misunderstanding due to your learning difficulty and that you didn't even have a weapon anyway.   It's a lesser charge no matter what, and you have the same chance of getting away with the money.

Don't bank robbers know about game theory?
 
