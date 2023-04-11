 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Man that's a lot of miles just to learn to try to be nice to people, avoid eating fat, read a good book now and then, get some walking in and try and live in harmony with people of all creeds and nations   (theguardian.com) divider line
7
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's 42, dude.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Well. He got some walking in, at least.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
It's a kind of Dunning-Kruger. You know, the psychological study where the dumbest person in the room is the most confident? The more you know, the less confident you are. I think I was pretty confident at the beginning, but I was an idiot. Once you know you don't know everything, you lose some of the confidence and become less sure about things.

Don't worry man, there are still plenty of people who strongly feel that they're smarter than you.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Goddamn, I had to go to college to fark around for 7 yrs.

/s
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: Goddamn, I had to go to college to fark around for 7 yrs.

/s


I went to college for 12 years, and learned far, far less than this guy.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Is this the guy who got murdered as soon as he set foot in Philly?
 
