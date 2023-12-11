 Skip to content
(KHQ Spokane)   Not News: Scammer targets a potential victim. News: Scammer tries to impersonate a sheriff's deputy. FARK: Their intended "victim" is none other than the deputy himself   (khq.com) divider line
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Ultra fark: its a cop so he's dumb enough to fall for it
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: Ultra fark: its a cop so he's dumb enough to fall for it


Bit of a reach there.  I get it but c'mon
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The guy on the phone sounded more intimidating than the real cop.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
My rock will protect you from fentanyl.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
We sure anyone is being impersonated?  Cops rob and murder people all the time what rules out phone scams?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
cdn.vox-cdn.comView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
11/12/2023: ....and that is how Sergeant Moss deceived the investigators for an additional six months.
 
Salmon
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: We sure anyone is being impersonated?  Cops rob and murder people all the time what rules out phone scams?


my money is the cop called himself by mistake.
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
perhaps it is appropriate you are paying with itunes cards before the nearest time sir.  the police will arrive at any moment for your apprehension sir   trust me you do not wish to anger them sir.  please now photograph the cards with the protection scratched ok.
 
