 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   News or latest comedy blockbuster: 78 year old woman, with prior bank robbing experience, tries to rob bank of only $13,000 and slips teller a note mid heist apologizing for frightening them   (yahoo.com) divider line
25
    More: Amusing, Associated Press, Financial institution, Cashier, Bank teller, Bank robbery, Bonnie Gooch, Court, The Kansas City Star  
•       •       •

317 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Apr 2023 at 5:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



25 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gooch then escaped in a Buick SUV with a handicap registration number

That's... sort of adorable.
 
ansius
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Granny needs medical insurance.
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Never get between a gooch and paper
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
She's a terrible bank robber.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

koder: Gooch then escaped in a Buick SUV with a handicap registration number

That's... sort of adorable.



It would have been more adorable if she had left a plate of homemade cookies with the apology note.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Hoblit: She's a terrible bank robber.



She's up there with the Chiefs fan who would dress up as a werewolf to games....and then robbed a bank while wearing the same mask.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

koder: Gooch then escaped in a Buick SUV with a handicap registration number

That's... sort of adorable.


Unfortunate last name.

/I also feel bad for Karens.
//grandma here either needs meds or is off of them or is in a financially bad situation where she felt helpless
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
With a name like Bonnie, you either going to end up working in a potato factory or robbing banks for fun and profit.

I'm guessing she wasn't a potato fan.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: koder: Gooch then escaped in a Buick SUV with a handicap registration number

That's... sort of adorable.

Unfortunate last name.

/I also feel bad for Karens.
//grandma here either needs meds or is off of them or is in a financially bad situation where she felt helpless


Um...she's kind of not so helpless if she can rob a bank successfully.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Don't piss off old people. The older they get, the less Life Imprisonment becomes a deterrent.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Resident Muslim: koder: Gooch then escaped in a Buick SUV with a handicap registration number

That's... sort of adorable.

Unfortunate last name.

/I also feel bad for Karens.
//grandma here either needs meds or is off of them or is in a financially bad situation where she felt helpless

Um...she's kind of not so helpless if she can rob a bank successfully.


Almost anyone can - pan-bank policy is to not test them.  They have insurance, risking getting someone killed isn't worth it

/it's what comes after that
//getting away with it is going to be difficult
///because you have now annoyed the local cops AND the feds
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Resident Muslim: koder: Gooch then escaped in a Buick SUV with a handicap registration number

That's... sort of adorable.

Unfortunate last name.

/I also feel bad for Karens.
//grandma here either needs meds or is off of them or is in a financially bad situation where she felt helpless

Um...she's kind of not so helpless if she can rob a bank successfully.


[Did she though? meme here]
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: The older they get, the less Life Imprisonment becomes a deterrent.


3 hots, a cot, and free medical. Plus it smells better than a nursing home.

why not?

it's my retirement plan too.
 
rfenster
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Was she Canadian?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

rfenster: Was she Canadian?
[Fark user image 850x727]


Tim Horton's isn't a Canadian-only thing. We have them all over Ohio.

Difficulty: You have to come to Ohio to visit them.
 
Caelistis
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: Difficulty: You have to come to Ohio to visit them.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Resident Muslim: koder: Gooch then escaped in a Buick SUV with a handicap registration number

That's... sort of adorable.

Unfortunate last name.

/I also feel bad for Karens.
//grandma here either needs meds or is off of them or is in a financially bad situation where she felt helpless

Um...she's kind of not so helpless if she can rob a bank successfully.


1) felt helpless vs actually being helpless
2) anyone can write a threatening note and hand it over to a cashier informing them that they have a gun. AFAIK cashiers are instructed to never challenge the claim.
3) being able to write a note vs actually being able to raise a needed amount for medical or a mortgage are not the same

78 year old women are not usually what fits the profile of bank robbers
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 771x919]


Props to her because I have fantasized about enjoying a six pack in my gym's hot tub....but I don't have the courage to pull it off.
 
Don Cherry's tailor
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I have a gub.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I feel like once you get past 75 you should be allowed to rob banks. They've been robbing you your entire life... Maybe get some back for the ol retirement.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Editor's Note:The photo in this story has been updated to a more relevant image.

OK, let's see what that relevant image is.

Fark user imageView Full Size

I'm sorry I missed the less relevant image.
 
Don Cherry's tailor
‘’ 1 minute ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Some Farking Lurker
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Weatherkiss: Don't piss off old people. The older they get, the less Life Imprisonment becomes a deterrent.


People suck. Old people have more practice at it.
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.