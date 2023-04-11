 Skip to content
(KTLA Los Angeles)   Get arraigned, Moran   (ktla.com) divider line
    More: Dumbass, Easter, Vandalism, Los Angeles Police Department, Islam, Crime, Los Angeles, Police, Religion  
Johnson [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
HOTD
Golf clap subby
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
He is being held in lieu of $85,000 bail, $75,000 for a charge of church vandalism with a hate crime enhancement and $10,000 on a misdemeanor warrant for a charge of brandishing a deadly weapon in a fight.

A sharpie?
 
jjorsett
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
 LAPD finally cracks down on graffiti.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I think prosecuting mentally disturbed people for making bizarre proclamations is really an attack on all religions.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
He is being held in lieu of $85,000 bail, $75,000 for a charge of church vandalism with a hate crime enhancement and $10,000 on a misdemeanor warrant for a charge of brandishing a deadly weapon in a fight.

Dude has been busy.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I don't understand petty vandalism as I am no longer 13, let alone this hateful version of it. Even then, my pranks were cheeky and fun, while this is just sad and cruel. This guy is a mental case that need never own a gun.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Gnome?
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Well, now he's no longer homeless, for the moment. Let's see if they don't just dump him back out on the street with no help for his "mental health issue" in the end.
 
danielscissorhands
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
wompampsupport.azureedge.netView Full Size
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
An Islamic Center in Koreatown. That's gotta be confusing as hell for bigots. And to be fair, for everyone else too.
 
A Young Rory Calhoun
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
A+ headline
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Moran, who is homeless, also possessed a Sharpie when police found him, authorities said.

Is Sharpie possession now a crime?
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Bootleg: Moran, who is homeless, also possessed a Sharpie when police found him, authorities said.

Is Sharpie possession now a crime?


Only if you're quick on the draw.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
What did he write?

" I love bacon?"
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Alright, shut it down.  We have HOTY.  I repeat, we have HOTY.  This is not a drill.
 
