 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The New Indian Express)   Sig Sauer voted "Forrest Gump's favorite pistol" due to many wounds in the buttocks   (newindianexpress.com) divider line
55
    More: Asinine, Handgun, The Washington Post, Bullet, Trigger (firearms), Law enforcement agency, Person, Law, United States  
•       •       •

672 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Apr 2023 at 7:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



55 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I smell bull shiat
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Magic Legs
Youtube mKFKRuWwgjg
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
It was also voted Marvin's least favorite.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: I smell bull shiat


The ones without the tabbed trigger safety are notorious for it - the ones with are not.  But of course nobody wants a gun they actually have to consciously safe and unsafe, that's just needless extra work!

/idjits
//see also Glock leg
///surely a coincidence as well <eyeroll>
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: I smell bull shiat


I don't.  I've seen the videos a couple of guys did a while back where they reliably got a 320 to fire by dropping it a specific way.

Any gun that can do that even once is defective and should be pulled from the market
 
Ray_Finkle
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
There you have it. Guns do shoot people. Checkmate NRA
 
Fasces Breaker
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: Any gun that can do that even once is defective and should be pulled from the market


... right after they take every Kia off American roads.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
But hammer-less guns look cool.

/will never own one.
 
mrparks
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Oh. I thought the Glock 19 was sexually harassing people again.

Carry on.
 
Shadow Blasko [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: vudukungfu: I smell bull shiat

I don't.  I've seen the videos a couple of guys did a while back where they reliably got a 320 to fire by dropping it a specific way.

Any gun that can do that even once is defective and should be pulled from the market


But... that's impossible.

I've seen sworn statements from ammosexuals who have promised me/us time and time and time again that that never ever ever happens
 
olorin604
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: vudukungfu: I smell bull shiat

I don't.  I've seen the videos a couple of guys did a while back where they reliably got a 320 to fire by dropping it a specific way.

Any gun that can do that even once is defective and should be pulled from the market


I thought there already was one mandatory recall to fix it.
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Freedom isn't free
 
drewogatory
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The issue is EVERYONE who has a negligent discharge claims the gun went off on it's own, so it's hard to sort the bullshiat from the facts. I'm in California so I've never handled a 320, but you can get it with a thumb safety or have yours converted for a couple hundred. I'd either do that or sell the pistol on if I was concerned. There sure seems to be smoke here though.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
SIG Sauer P320 pistol is reported to be America's most popular handgun.

Ahem, say what now?

What America's most popular handgun might actually look like:

cdn11.bigcommerce.comView Full Size
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Me, having a post-correction P320C

"Haha, I'm in danger"
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Shadow Blasko: Glockenspiel Hero: vudukungfu: I smell bull shiat

I don't.  I've seen the videos a couple of guys did a while back where they reliably got a 320 to fire by dropping it a specific way.

Any gun that can do that even once is defective and should be pulled from the market

But... that's impossible.

I've seen sworn statements from ammosexuals who have promised me/us time and time and time again that that never ever ever happens


the trigger bar on the old pre 2018 models had the same flaw as a Nambu pistol - it could be easily triggered by shock.
 
Shadow Blasko [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: Shadow Blasko: Glockenspiel Hero: vudukungfu: I smell bull shiat

I don't.  I've seen the videos a couple of guys did a while back where they reliably got a 320 to fire by dropping it a specific way.

Any gun that can do that even once is defective and should be pulled from the market

But... that's impossible.

I've seen sworn statements from ammosexuals who have promised me/us time and time and time again that that never ever ever happens

the trigger bar on the old pre 2018 models had the same flaw as a Nambu pistol - it could be easily triggered by shock.


Interesting. Glad they fixed it.


/still want an equinox
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: I smell bull shiat


? This isn't the only gun with issues.  Look Taurus, and Remington.

Dude read more
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I feel more and more justified in not owning a modern handgun.  Intentionally or accidentally, I'd just shoot myself with it.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Shadow Blasko: Glockenspiel Hero: vudukungfu: I smell bull shiat

I don't.  I've seen the videos a couple of guys did a while back where they reliably got a 320 to fire by dropping it a specific way.

Any gun that can do that even once is defective and should be pulled from the market

But... that's impossible.

I've seen sworn statements from ammosexuals who have promised me/us time and time and time again that that never ever ever happens


But it does. Look up the lawsuits.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I'm no gun nut but I've seen a bunch of gun nuts on YouTube replicating a fire-when-dropped failure. I think it was this gun.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

He used to carry a Sig, but then he shot his ass off.
 
darch
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: SIG Sauer P320 pistol is reported to be America's most popular handgun.

Ahem, say what now?

What America's most popular handgun might actually look like:

[cdn11.bigcommerce.com image 850x850]


Exactly what I carry at work but a Gen3. Perfectly simple, workable pistol. Have yet to have it autonomously shoot me in the thigh.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Look, this is America and sometimes the gun just needs to do its thing.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: But hammer-less guns look cool.

/will never own one.


I have you labeled as a Miami Vice fan, so I just want to say that Vltor can lick my asshole for not releasing the new Bren Ten as they promised.

/Had to settle for a Glock 20 in 10mm.
 
drewogatory
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: But hammer-less guns look cool.

/will never own one.

I have you labeled as a Miami Vice fan, so I just want to say that Vltor can lick my asshole for not releasing the new Bren Ten as they promised.

/Had to settle for a Glock 20 in 10mm.


I had all the OG 10MMs, as they dropped when I was of an age to want them. My Bren10 was junk, as was my Delta. The best was the 3rd gen Smith by far.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

drewogatory: The_Sponge: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: But hammer-less guns look cool.

/will never own one.

I have you labeled as a Miami Vice fan, so I just want to say that Vltor can lick my asshole for not releasing the new Bren Ten as they promised.

/Had to settle for a Glock 20 in 10mm.

I had all the OG 10MMs, as they dropped when I was of an age to want them. My Bren10 was junk, as was my Delta. The best was the 3rd gen Smith by far.


I still have my Springfield Armory Omega in 10mm. 6"barrel and ported slide from Peter Stahl in Germany. Awesome, but big for carry. My carrier now is a SA XD Elite in 10mm. Much more compact..
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/No drop ur sig
//It it known
 
Rent Party
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
So, in summary, don't own striker fired handguns.
 
wiredroach
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Christ almighty...get you an early West German-made P226 with the stamped slide and let the firing pin block do its job.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Why don't these unpatriotic bastards buy American?
 
Lighting [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
After the recent Supreme Court decisions my partner sat me down and told me I need to get some guns and learn how to use them. I don't like guns, period. I have been within 30min of 3 mass shootings and witnessed a few regular gunfights (with casualties).

Shadow Blasko: /still want an equinox


We've had a shotgun since Katrina, but I've since added a rifle, and am now torn between a p320 AXG frame (like the Equinox) or a Beretta 92 compact.  The trigger bar issue seems to have been fixed and I want something that has lots of spare parts available.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
It's my friend Alec's favorite gun.
 
drewogatory
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Lighting: After the recent Supreme Court decisions my partner sat me down and told me I need to get some guns and learn how to use them. I don't like guns, period. I have been within 30min of 3 mass shootings and witnessed a few regular gunfights (with casualties).

Shadow Blasko: /still want an equinox

We've had a shotgun since Katrina, but I've since added a rifle, and am now torn between a p320 AXG frame (like the Equinox) or a Beretta 92 compact.  The trigger bar issue seems to have been fixed and I want something that has lots of spare parts available.


Jeez, Glock 19. Don't overthink it.  Unless you want something steel or with a more complicated manual of arms. But if you don't enjoy shooting anyway, it's silly to buy something "nicer" to shoot.
 
Odd Bird
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: But hammer-less guns look cool.

/will never own one.


search "P220 accidental discharge"...no matches (no longer have this one)
search "P239 accidental discharge"...no matches
search "P232 accidental discharge"...no matches

Yeah, took a long time deciding what I wanted.
No safety was a concern but I with a DA pull of 10lbs (4.4 SA) and not being striker-fired this is the path I chose.
Always holstered, chambered and de-cocked.

/if you find an article regarding accidental discharges with the models noted above I would be very interested in seeing it.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Here's a crazy idea. Don't chamber a farking round unless you plan to actively shoot it.

Oh, but my freedums! I gots to be ready in case a liberal makes me stand my ground!
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

tricycleracer: Why don't these unpatriotic bastards buy American?


Because Smith & Wesson is expensive as fark all.
 
drewogatory
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: Here's a crazy idea. Don't chamber a farking round unless you plan to actively shoot it.

Oh, but my freedums! I gots to be ready in case a liberal makes me stand my ground!


Most agencies don't allow Israeli carry.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: I feel more and more justified in not owning a modern handgun.  Intentionally or accidentally, I'd just shoot myself with it.


A friend of mine took me shooting and neither of us owned any guns, so we had to rent. We started with a Glock 17. It jammed twice in the first ten minutes. He knew what he was doing, I did not. I quickly concluded I did not like semiautomatics. The trigger pull was so light I was surprised every time it fired, I couldn't see what was going on inside it while it was firing, it kept jamming, and disassembling it every time it jammed made me nervous as hell.

I swapped it for a Smith and Wesson something or other .357 Magnum revolver but they gave us .38 special rounds and it was great. Big gun, small cartridge. Very little kick. It felt like a finger gym to pull the trigger. I could see how everything worked. Nothing jammed. I still don't own a gun, but if someone forced me to buy one, I'd get a revolver, probably like that giant arm cannon Rick carried in The Walking Dead:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Then I'd buy the smallest cartridge that could fit in it, because I can't shoot for shiat and I don't want something that heavy smacking me in the face.
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Lsherm: NM Volunteer: I feel more and more justified in not owning a modern handgun.  Intentionally or accidentally, I'd just shoot myself with it.

A friend of mine took me shooting and neither of us owned any guns, so we had to rent. We started with a Glock 17. It jammed twice in the first ten minutes. He knew what he was doing, I did not. I quickly concluded I did not like semiautomatics. The trigger pull was so light I was surprised every time it fired, I couldn't see what was going on inside it while it was firing, it kept jamming, and disassembling it every time it jammed made me nervous as hell.

I swapped it for a Smith and Wesson something or other .357 Magnum revolver but they gave us .38 special rounds and it was great. Big gun, small cartridge. Very little kick. It felt like a finger gym to pull the trigger. I could see how everything worked. Nothing jammed. I still don't own a gun, but if someone forced me to buy one, I'd get a revolver, probably like that giant arm cannon Rick carried in The Walking Dead:

[Fark user image image 640x360]

Then I'd buy the smallest cartridge that could fit in it, because I can't shoot for shiat and I don't want something that heavy smacking me in the face.


Heavy is good. Heavy is reliable.  If it does not work, you can always hiat him with it.

/I like my .357 policeman's special.
//inherited
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Lsherm: NM Volunteer: I feel more and more justified in not owning a modern handgun.  Intentionally or accidentally, I'd just shoot myself with it.

A friend of mine took me shooting and neither of us owned any guns, so we had to rent. We started with a Glock 17. It jammed twice in the first ten minutes. He knew what he was doing, I did not. I quickly concluded I did not like semiautomatics. The trigger pull was so light I was surprised every time it fired, I couldn't see what was going on inside it while it was firing, it kept jamming, and disassembling it every time it jammed made me nervous as hell.

I swapped it for a Smith and Wesson something or other .357 Magnum revolver but they gave us .38 special rounds and it was great. Big gun, small cartridge. Very little kick. It felt like a finger gym to pull the trigger. I could see how everything worked. Nothing jammed. I still don't own a gun, but if someone forced me to buy one, I'd get a revolver, probably like that giant arm cannon Rick carried in The Walking Dead:

[Fark user image 640x360]

Then I'd buy the smallest cartridge that could fit in it, because I can't shoot for shiat and I don't want something that heavy smacking me in the face.


I'd go for a third model Colt Dragoon, but I'd have to save up for it.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: vudukungfu: I smell bull shiat

The ones without the tabbed trigger safety are notorious for it - the ones with are not.  But of course nobody wants a gun they actually have to consciously safe and unsafe, that's just needless extra work!

/idjits
//see also Glock leg
///surely a coincidence as well <eyeroll>


The safety is there so you don't accidentally fire the gun, not so the gun doesn't accidentally fire itself.
 
Hoopy Frood
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
More than 100 people allege that their P320 pistols discharged when they did not pull the trigger, an eight-month investigation by The Washington Post and The Trace has found.

How many people have alleged that they happened to be walking around the house naked minding their own business when they slipped and fell right on top of the damn thing?
 
Lighting [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

drewogatory: Jeez, Glock 19. Don't overthink it.  Unless you want something steel or with a more complicated manual of arms. But if you don't enjoy shooting anyway, it's silly to buy something "nicer" to shoot.


I actually do enjoy shooting, as a kid I used to one-arm a 22 rifle with surprising accuracy.  I don't enjoy what guns have done to my community and nation and can't separate the recreation from the potential consequence of the tools involved.

Steel/metal is a must.  I cant stand (or aim with) the Glock grip angle, and the flex of polymer is unpleasant. I prefer hammers over strikers, but that first shot always goes high-right unless I pull the hammer on the draw.
 
Odd Bird
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
born_yesterday:
Heavy is good. Heavy is reliable.  If it does not work, you can always hiat him with it.

^^^ dodges bullets
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Lsherm: NM Volunteer: I feel more and more justified in not owning a modern handgun.  Intentionally or accidentally, I'd just shoot myself with it.

A friend of mine took me shooting and neither of us owned any guns, so we had to rent. We started with a Glock 17. It jammed twice in the first ten minutes. He knew what he was doing, I did not. I quickly concluded I did not like semiautomatics. The trigger pull was so light I was surprised every time it fired, I couldn't see what was going on inside it while it was firing, it kept jamming, and disassembling it every time it jammed made me nervous as hell.

I swapped it for a Smith and Wesson something or other .357 Magnum revolver but they gave us .38 special rounds and it was great. Big gun, small cartridge. Very little kick. It felt like a finger gym to pull the trigger. I could see how everything worked. Nothing jammed. I still don't own a gun, but if someone forced me to buy one, I'd get a revolver, probably like that giant arm cannon Rick carried in The Walking Dead:

[Fark user image 640x360]

Then I'd buy the smallest cartridge that could fit in it, because I can't shoot for shiat and I don't want something that heavy smacking me in the face.


My ex-girlfriend is around 5'2" and she shot my S&W Model 29 .44 Mag with no problems at all.

Granted, I had her try out my other handguns first, and she worked up to the .44.
 
drewogatory
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
It jammed twice in the first ten minutes. He knew what he was doing, I did not. I quickly concluded I did not like semiautomatics. The trigger pull was so light I was surprised every time it fired, I couldn't see what was going on inside it while it was firing, it kept jamming, and disassembling it every time it jammed made me nervous as hell.

This is so common it has a name: "Glock wrist" or "limp wrist".  You need to hold it firmly enough to allow the action to cycle, not soak up the recoil energy with your body.
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: vudukungfu: I smell bull shiat

The ones without the tabbed trigger safety are notorious for it - the ones with are not.  But of course nobody wants a gun they actually have to consciously safe and unsafe, that's just needless extra work!

/idjits
//see also Glock leg
///surely a coincidence as well <eyeroll>


It's the same attitude you see when people don't want to wear their seatbelt, put down the restraining bar/footrest on a ski lift, wear safety goggles while using power tools, etc. The message they think they're sending is "I'm such a badass I don't need any of those sissy 'safety' features gettin' in my way, I can handle things myself 'cause I'm a real man, hyuck hyuck."

It's an attitude common among emotionally insecure man-children desperate for any opportunity to "prove" their masculinity via ridiculously silly gestures, so naturally there's a fair amount of overlap with the firearm community.

/Just wish iat wouldn't influence gun manufacturers to follow suit, as the Glock philosophy towards safeties seems to be catching on
 
Kar98
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I wouldn't admit it either if I were too stupid not to shoot myself in the ass.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

waxbeans: tricycleracer: Why don't these unpatriotic bastards buy American?

Because Smith & Wesson is expensive as fark all.


And an Sig is more.
 
Displayed 50 of 55 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.