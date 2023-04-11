 Skip to content
(CBS News)   Hot topic at the mall
22
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Insurance job to help pay for demolition?
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This makes me sad.  I spent much of my youth at that mall.   There's been a couple of Youtubers who have documented its demise.

This one is old, but you get a feel for what it was like inside before it was abandoned.
DEAD MALL SERIES : CENTURY III MALL Ft. Music by Dan Mason ダン·メイソン
Youtube 5H7ytZWmIlQ
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And this one is more recent and was taken after the place had been shut down.
CENTURY III MALL - THE DEATH OF A PITTSBURGH ICON
Youtube C9tVb5ke4g8
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The same fate as Century I and II.
Century IV will disappear into a spacetime anomaly 24 hours after coming online.
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tobias Auditions For A Fire Sale Commercial - Arrested Development
Youtube t5uSuyVBp8A
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

raerae1980: And this one is more recent and was taken after the place had been shut down.
[YouTube video: CENTURY III MALL - THE DEATH OF A PITTSBURGH ICON]


it's mad that a space like that just sits empty, long-term.  to me anyway!  I guess it's a population density/cost of land thing.  over heyaah it would never sit derelict because if it would be costing the owner money, so if it wasn't generating income they'd sell it.
commercial buildings do sit empty (although rarely in London), but nothing with that size footprint.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Lady J: raerae1980: And this one is more recent and was taken after the place had been shut down.
[YouTube video: CENTURY III MALL - THE DEATH OF A PITTSBURGH ICON]

it's mad that a space like that just sits empty, long-term.  to me anyway!  I guess it's a population density/cost of land thing.  over heyaah it would never sit derelict because if it would be costing the owner money, so if it wasn't generating income they'd sell it.
commercial buildings do sit empty (although rarely in London), but nothing with that size footprint.


I don't know what the property taxes on a big mall are, but clearly it was cheaper to leave it derelict than whatever costs a demolition would have been or they'd've done that already.
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
A mall in my hometown that was built during my lifetime is already the subject of abandoned mall urbex videos.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
A fire broke out inside the abandoned Century III Mall in West Mifflin on Tuesday.

Abandoned, or just shut down?
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: I don't know what the property taxes on a big mall are, but clearly it was cheaper to leave it derelict than whatever costs a demolition would have been or they'd've done that already.


indeed.
we're 10x more densely populated than you, so space is much more at a premium.  so i guess has more value, and more cost.
 
Snort
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

SBinRR: A fire broke out inside the abandoned Century III Mall in West Mifflin on Tuesday.

Abandoned, or just shut down?

Once the third biggest mall in the world and a retail wonder when it opened in 1979, the mall - which has been vacant since 2019 - is now a place known for mishaps and danger. Tuesday's danger was the fire.

 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
South Park: Burning Down Hot Topic
Youtube qdXV36NOu8I
 
maudibjr
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The mall was built on a slag heap, it's just returning to its true nature
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Someone accidentally left a lava lamp plugged in at Spencer's
 
Adolf Oliver Nipples [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: Lady J: raerae1980: And this one is more recent and was taken after the place had been shut down.
[YouTube video: CENTURY III MALL - THE DEATH OF A PITTSBURGH ICON]

it's mad that a space like that just sits empty, long-term.  to me anyway!  I guess it's a population density/cost of land thing.  over heyaah it would never sit derelict because if it would be costing the owner money, so if it wasn't generating income they'd sell it.
commercial buildings do sit empty (although rarely in London), but nothing with that size footprint.

I don't know what the property taxes on a big mall are, but clearly it was cheaper to leave it derelict than whatever costs a demolition would have been or they'd've done that already.


Demolishing that mall is going to cost ludicrous amounts of money, even if it doesn't require asbestos remediation, which will add another 25-50% to the cost. It was built in the location of an old slag heap, and to stabilize the ground they removed the slag and used as much concrete in the foundation as they did in the entire building. Even if they level it the property will be a giant concrete pan that would cost a fortune to build on, and doing so would ignore the reason the mall failed to begin with, which is better retail space nearby in much better areas.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fire! At The Dirt Mall
 
Denjiro
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Definitely sad. After we moved to Pa in '86 it was THE mall to go to for all of my teens. It was always a bit of a day trip as for a lot that time it was around a hour drive away. It had a very nice arcade up on the third floor. Also bought a mall ninja set of swords once I had my first credit card while in college.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/qdXV36NOu8I]


Came here to post this very thing.

Well done!👍
 
SalmonberryPie
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
This seems like a good idea: convert it into housing.
Remodeling is expensive, but so is vacancy.

https://www.smartcitiesdive.com/news/cities-underused-malls-housing-shortage-crisis-vacant-strip-malls-zoning-reform/640399/
 
Mock26
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Saw a meme on Facebook saying abandoned malls should be converted to retirement communities. You can keep the food court as the dining area, keep a few of the stores, and convert the rest as living space.
 
TenJed_77 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Anyone get hurt or die? Otherwise nothing of real value was lost.
 
