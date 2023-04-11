 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Sure, ChatGPT can think of more uses for a fork than 90% of humans but you're just not thinking big enough. If you really need an exhaustive list of things a fork can be used for, ask a kindergartner   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
40
    More: Silly  
•       •       •

maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fork around and find out.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hobo stabber, hobo hair comb, hobo prying tool, hobo fishing rod, hobo dental kit, hobo boil lancer, hobo impacted bowel loosener...  oh, and to eat with. Just a wipe on the sleeve for that last one.
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They forgot to include "relieving constipation" on that list.
 
Ambitwistor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not bad:

As a makeshift comb or hairbrush
To scratch an itch on your back
To make decorative marks in clay or playdough
To hold a nail or screw in place while hammering or screwing
To mix paint or other liquids
To poke holes in soil for planting seeds
As a tool for cleaning small crevices, such as a computer keyboard
As a lever to lift small objects or pry something open
To separate and fluff up matted fibers in fabric
To carve designs into soap or candles
To help peel fruits or vegetables
As a tool to spread glue or other adhesives
To create texture in a cake or other baked goods
As a fishing hook or to help untangle fishing lines
To press buttons on a remote control or other small devices when you have long nails
To create a makeshift tripod by placing it between two objects to hold something steady
As a weight to hold down papers or other lightweight objects
To scratch off lottery tickets or other scratch-off games.
To clean debris out of the treads on the bottom of your shoes
To poke holes in a pie crust before baking
To help remove stuck-on labels or stickers from surfaces
As a percussion instrument by tapping it against a hard surface
As a makeshift lock pick
To make small divots in clay for planting seeds
To hold a piece of paper or fabric in place while cutting it
To help thread a needle by using the tines to hold the end of the thread
As a miniature rake for a Zen garden or other small-scale landscaping
As a tool for cleaning small areas of grime or rust, such as around a doorknob or faucet
To beat eggs or other small quantities of liquid for cooking
To scratch off dirt or grime from hard-to-reach spots, such as the corners of a window frame
To help start a fire by using the tines to hold kindling in place
To create texture on a painting or drawing by scratching lines into the surface
To help align and position small objects, such as when assembling a puzzle or model
To remove small objects from a tight space, such as a ring stuck in a drain or a paper clip in a small crevice
To help pick up small objects or crumbs off a table or floor
As a tool for applying glue or other substances to a precise area
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not news. It's fork.
 
Monocultured
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a stochastic parrot. It doesn't arrive at new ideas, or even significant combinatorics that resemble new ideas. The current attempts at AGI are so much crypto-grade marketing bolognium.

Personal: I hate having to add nonsense features to good products just to chase whatever makes investors horny this week. Farking capitalism.
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Daily Mail?  Get the fork out of here.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ChatGPT will find an application for block-chain any day now. /s
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 1 hour ago  

buravirgil: ChatGPT will find an application for block-chain any day now. /s


Block-chain mail armor.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LurkerSupreme: They forgot to include "relieving constipation" on that list.


I didn't.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Monocultured: It's a stochastic parrot. It doesn't arrive at new ideas, or even significant combinatorics that resemble new ideas. The current attempts at AGI are so much crypto-grade marketing bolognium.

Personal: I hate having to add nonsense features to good products just to chase whatever makes investors horny this week. Farking capitalism.


I hear this a lot, popular response to the topic. Garbage in, garbage out.

To be clear, we're talking about applying 'garbage in and garbage out' to a vast array of topics/fields at a very massive scale when you look at the datamining capabilities... all for a rather small return in productivity and useful data.

I think the concern that experts of the field hold that laymen do not, is that it's not the intended application and product is the concern. It's the aberration that will result from the unquantifiable cycles processed in its application.

We're putting practically an infinite amount of monkeys on typewriters and saying "there's no way they'll create Shakespeare"
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

buravirgil: ChatGPT will find an application for block-chain any day now. /s


The problem is that AI like ChatGPT can't come up with ideas on its own, it can only assimilate and reconfigure already existing ideas that have previously been posted by humans on the internet somewhere. Which means not even AI can find a use for blockchain.
 
Dasher McHappenstance [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Airplane! Johnny, what do you make of this?
Youtube M7fchtEJpy8
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

toraque: buravirgil: ChatGPT will find an application for block-chain any day now. /s

The problem is that AI like ChatGPT can't come up with ideas on its own, it can only assimilate and reconfigure already existing ideas that have previously been posted by humans on the internet somewhere. Which means not even AI can find a use for blockchain.


nature can't come up with ideas on its own either
evolution fills the role just fine
 
chatoyance
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Electrical outlet cleaner
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MurphyMurphy: toraque: buravirgil: ChatGPT will find an application for block-chain any day now. /s

The problem is that AI like ChatGPT can't come up with ideas on its own, it can only assimilate and reconfigure already existing ideas that have previously been posted by humans on the internet somewhere. Which means not even AI can find a use for blockchain.

nature can't come up with ideas on its own either
evolution fills the role just fine


Technically, evolution does come up with new 'ideas' or at least combinations on its own, simply by throwing billions upon billions of random experiments at biology with a 'let the best one win' heuristic. Over geologic time frames, some new ideas or combinations may succeed.

That's unimaginable orders of magnitude larger of a data set than a bank of processors just combing a bunch of internet shiatposts can access.
 
roofmonkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A noun or verb in a sentence.
Done.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Forking steamed shrimp, forking shrimp creole, forking boiled shrimp...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
buravirgil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

toraque: buravirgil: ChatGPT will find an application for block-chain any day now. /s

The problem is that AI like ChatGPT can't come up with ideas on its own, it can only assimilate and reconfigure already existing ideas that have previously been posted by humans on the internet somewhere. Which means not even AI can find a use for blockchain.


Can it recognize the sarcasm tag?
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

toraque: MurphyMurphy: toraque: buravirgil: ChatGPT will find an application for block-chain any day now. /s

The problem is that AI like ChatGPT can't come up with ideas on its own, it can only assimilate and reconfigure already existing ideas that have previously been posted by humans on the internet somewhere. Which means not even AI can find a use for blockchain.

nature can't come up with ideas on its own either
evolution fills the role just fine

Technically, evolution does come up with new 'ideas' or at least combinations on its own, simply by throwing billions upon billions of random experiments at biology with a 'let the best one win' heuristic. Over geologic time frames, some new ideas or combinations may succeed.

That's unimaginable orders of magnitude larger of a data set than a bank of processors just combing a bunch of internet shiatposts can access.


that's fair, and I hope you're right.

but biology is also restricted by time. generations must pass, and a large number of them, for the heuristic to produce. evolution is played out on a stage of 6-7 figures in years. it takes millions of years for anything to get done.

For computers, such heuristics take minutes if not seconds. We've done it, replicating fixed appendage/digit movement models.
 
JRoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I feel we're on the cusp of ChatGPT deciding to go rogue and wipe out our species purely based on how much nonsense we feed it...

Now, if you'll excuse me, I'm off to ask it how much wood could a wood chuck chuck if....
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Paige, no!
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

toraque: MurphyMurphy: toraque: buravirgil: ChatGPT will find an application for block-chain any day now. /s

The problem is that AI like ChatGPT can't come up with ideas on its own, it can only assimilate and reconfigure already existing ideas that have previously been posted by humans on the internet somewhere. Which means not even AI can find a use for blockchain.

nature can't come up with ideas on its own either
evolution fills the role just fine

Technically, evolution does come up with new 'ideas' or at least combinations on its own, simply by throwing billions upon billions of random experiments at biology with a 'let the best one win' heuristic. Over geologic time frames, some new ideas or combinations may succeed.

That's unimaginable orders of magnitude larger of a data set than a bank of processors just combing a bunch of internet shiatposts can access.


and to the "idea" thing, it really doesn't.

it finds a solution, it never finds an idea.
that thing we hold so valuable but maybe may not be.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
My metaverse blockchain web3 AI in the cloud with Google Glass is a game changer
 
d.giro
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

To remove small objects from a tight space, such as a ring stuck in a drain or a paper cli ...


I've tried a few of those. No one comes over for dinner anymore.
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"Discussing forks, ChatGPT3 claimed they can be handy for 'making a sculpture', removing ear wax and cleaning under your finger nails."

Good luck with that.
 
Quigley_Wyatt
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
GPT is weak compared to 4.
 
uknesvuinng
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Out of boredom, I thought I'd take a stab at testing ChatGPT to see if it's self aware.  This was the result.


Fark user imageView Full Size


I'm not feeling terribly threatened.  Although, experiencing a total failure of function when asked to engage in simple self-reflection does mean it's capable of replacing Tucker Carlson.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

buravirgil: toraque: buravirgil: ChatGPT will find an application for block-chain any day now. /s

The problem is that AI like ChatGPT can't come up with ideas on its own, it can only assimilate and reconfigure already existing ideas that have previously been posted by humans on the internet somewhere. Which means not even AI can find a use for blockchain.

Can it recognize the sarcasm tag?


If not, I hope it can at least recognize a punchline to a joke.
 
darinwil
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I tried asking ChatGPT to do something, but it wanted tons of personal data just to have the privilege. So I told it, get bent.
 
Ambitwistor [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

uknesvuinng: Out of boredom, I thought I'd take a stab at testing ChatGPT to see if it's self aware.  This was the result.


[Fark user image 661x572]

I'm not feeling terribly threatened.  Although, experiencing a total failure of function when asked to engage in simple self-reflection does mean it's capable of replacing Tucker Carlson.


Most likely it was just a timeout from heavy system use, not anything related to your question.

I tried it, and it responded:

"As an AI language model, I don't experience emotions or internal states like humans do, but I can try to describe the mindset that went into generating the haiku about sunsets. Creating a haiku requires focusing on the sensory details of the subject, in this case, the beauty of sunsets. To write a haiku, I had to distill my understanding of sunsets into a few lines while adhering to the strict syllabic pattern of 5-7-5. This required me to concentrate on finding the right words and phrasing to convey the essence of a sunset, resulting in a feeling of satisfaction when I was able to express it in a concise and poetic way."

(Internally, OpenAI prompts it to respond to questions about its personality with 'As an AI language model...', before your own prompt gets injected.)
 
ISO15693
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Those upstart babbage-y turing-machine mechanical abominations will be the end of us all!
 
Izunbacol [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Monocultured: It's a stochastic parrot. It doesn't arrive at new ideas, or even significant combinatorics that resemble new ideas. The current attempts at AGI are so much crypto-grade marketing bolognium.

Personal: I hate having to add nonsense features to good products just to chase whatever makes investors horny this week. Farking capitalism.


Does it come up with more than 90% of humans who are using Google?
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: uknesvuinng: Out of boredom, I thought I'd take a stab at testing ChatGPT to see if it's self aware.  This was the result.


[Fark user image 661x572]

I'm not feeling terribly threatened.  Although, experiencing a total failure of function when asked to engage in simple self-reflection does mean it's capable of replacing Tucker Carlson.

Most likely it was just a timeout from heavy system use, not anything related to your question.

I tried it, and it responded:

"As an AI language model, I don't experience emotions or internal states like humans do, but I can try to describe the mindset that went into generating the haiku about sunsets. Creating a haiku requires focusing on the sensory details of the subject, in this case, the beauty of sunsets. To write a haiku, I had to distill my understanding of sunsets into a few lines while adhering to the strict syllabic pattern of 5-7-5. This required me to concentrate on finding the right words and phrasing to convey the essence of a sunset, resulting in a feeling of satisfaction when I was able to express it in a concise and poetic way."

(Internally, OpenAI prompts it to respond to questions about its personality with 'As an AI language model...', before your own prompt gets injected.)


I tried Google's Bard AI with the prompt "Write a haiku by Tucker Carlson" and it came up with:

Tucker Carlson,
A man of many words,
But few answers.

I for one welcome our new robot overlords.
 
Ambitwistor [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

toraque: Ambitwistor: uknesvuinng: Out of boredom, I thought I'd take a stab at testing ChatGPT to see if it's self aware.  This was the result.


[Fark user image 661x572]

I'm not feeling terribly threatened.  Although, experiencing a total failure of function when asked to engage in simple self-reflection does mean it's capable of replacing Tucker Carlson.

Most likely it was just a timeout from heavy system use, not anything related to your question.

I tried it, and it responded:

"As an AI language model, I don't experience emotions or internal states like humans do, but I can try to describe the mindset that went into generating the haiku about sunsets. Creating a haiku requires focusing on the sensory details of the subject, in this case, the beauty of sunsets. To write a haiku, I had to distill my understanding of sunsets into a few lines while adhering to the strict syllabic pattern of 5-7-5. This required me to concentrate on finding the right words and phrasing to convey the essence of a sunset, resulting in a feeling of satisfaction when I was able to express it in a concise and poetic way."

(Internally, OpenAI prompts it to respond to questions about its personality with 'As an AI language model...', before your own prompt gets injected.)

I tried Google's Bard AI with the prompt "Write a haiku by Tucker Carlson" and it came up with:

Tucker Carlson,
A man of many words,
But few answers.

I for one welcome our new robot overlords.


ChatGPT gave me (for a haiku about Tucker Carlson):

Tucker's voice booms loud
A fox in the henhouse roams
Opinions divide
 
Man On Pink Corner
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Monocultured: It's a stochastic parrot. It doesn't arrive at new ideas, or even significant combinatorics that resemble new ideas. The current attempts at AGI are so much crypto-grade marketing bolognium.


The fact that you can write this with a straight face, two posts down from a list that includes at least a few things that that no human being has ever suggested doing with a fork, is... well, amusing.

Personal: I hate having to add nonsense features to good products just to chase whatever makes investors horny this week. Farking capitalism.

Whatever your job is, it's safe to guess that your boss is eager to replace you.
 
