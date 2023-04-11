 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox5 DC)   At least one dead in funeral home   (fox5dc.com) divider line
45
    More: News, Northeast D.C. Tuesday afternoon, D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee, Family, Sexual maturity, Funeral home, Funeral, Male, MPD officer  
•       •       •

1119 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Apr 2023 at 4:20 PM (43 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



45 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark] [SwearJar]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yo Dawg, I heard you... you know what fuck it just ban guns already.
 
too_amuzed
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Iguess its obligatory to ask: "Are the guns ok?"
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I hope the sister gets the guy she liked from her mom's funeral.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Daniel Johnston - "Funeral Home" mid-80s!
Youtube fK4Q03v0Eyc
 
STRYPERSWINE
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Where did they bury the survivors?
 
APO_Buddha [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
At least one dead in funeral home

substackcdn.comView Full Size
 
tnpir
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Notthisshiatagain.jpg
 
Beerguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
If that doesn't define "Merica'", nothing does.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Well, yeah, that's usually where you find dead people...
 
MythDragon
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Now the real crime is if that funeral home doesn't give those people a discount. I mean, you're already there, so it's not like they have to transport a body. Just grab the arms and drag them inside.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"How low can you be of a human being to target other people at a funeral?" Chief Contee said at a press conference after the shooting on Tuesday.

Hell, I've heard about shiatty friends and family members who wait until the funeral to go to the deceased's house in order to grab whatever they want while it's empty.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Reset the coffin.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Well, there were gun shots at my dad's funeral.

/they were blanks
//I hope
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
amc-theatres-res.cloudinary.comView Full Size
 
mistahtom
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Eventually the news will only cover mass shootings and GEORGE SANTOS
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Lifeless Body on House of the Dead
 
Dryad
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

mistahtom: Eventually the news will only cover mass shootings and GEORGE SANTOS


I am waiting for the inevitable crossover episode
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
So, Gang funeral?
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Normal day in America
 
Geotpf
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Shootings at funerals are so common in DC that whenever there is a funeral for a homicide victim, the cops go to the funeral to provide security-and there was such a cop at this funeral and somebody started shooting anyways!  Damn.

An MPD officer who was requested to be stationed at the funeral by the family reported sounds of gunshots around 12:17 p.m. The funeral had let out around noon. MPD routinely offers its services to families of homicide victims when their funeral is being held.

Contee confirmed that four people were shot, and one adult male was declared deceased. He also says it appears that several people were specifically targeted.
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Beerguy: If that doesn't define "Merica'", nothing does.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Odd Bird
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I guess it's obligatory to ask: "Are the gang bangers ok?"
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I really would like an accurate statistic on the average number of mass shootings in America per day in 2023 so far. It's got to be between 2.0 and 3.5 as a guess
 
Thingster
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Geotpf: Shootings at funerals are so common in DC that whenever there is a funeral for a homicide victim, the cops go to the funeral to provide security-and there was such a cop at this funeral and somebody started shooting anyways!  Damn.

An MPD officer who was requested to be stationed at the funeral by the family reported sounds of gunshots around 12:17 p.m. The funeral had let out around noon. MPD routinely offers its services to families of homicide victims when their funeral is being held.

Contee confirmed that four people were shot, and one adult male was declared deceased. He also says it appears that several people were specifically targeted.


Came to comment on this, say "sounds like a typical homicide funeral in DC"

Something, something, violent crime concentrated in small geographical regions of the US, something outsized impact on those living in those small areas.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Can we just like... stop reporting this stuff? I mean, I'd feel much better about things. And isn't that what really matters.
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
DON'T DEAD
INTEL INSIDE
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: "How low can you be of a human being to target other people at a funeral?" Chief Contee said at a press conference after the shooting on Tuesday.

Hell, I've heard about shiatty friends and family members who wait until the funeral to go to the deceased's house in order to grab whatever they want while it's empty.


Somaticasual: So, Gang funeral?


That's where my head was at; have heard the stories of gang bangers going to the wakes of a rival one of their members shot and killed just to see that they were dead.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
They were just paying their respects...
 
Beerguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: Beerguy: If that doesn't define "Merica'", nothing does.

[Fark user image 520x571]


I stand corrected.

:(
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"Chief Contee says MPD is asking for the community's help"

Uh, considering what this situation is, I wouldn't hold your breath, bud.
 
darch
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: So, Gang funeral?


Bingo.
 
Lurky McLurkerton
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

berylman: I really would like an accurate statistic on the average number of mass shootings in America per day in 2023 so far. It's got to be between 2.0 and 3.5 as a guess


NPR just said this was number 147, so only 1.45
*only*
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

downstairs: Yo Dawg, I heard you... you know what fark it just ban guns already.


LOL.  Yeah....take my rights away because punk ass gang members can't behave themselves.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"How low can you be of a human being to target other people at a funeral?" Chief Contee said at a press conference after the shooting on Tuesday.

On the other hand, there's a certain kind of efficiency to it.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Rwa2play: fiddlehead: "How low can you be of a human being to target other people at a funeral?" Chief Contee said at a press conference after the shooting on Tuesday.

Hell, I've heard about shiatty friends and family members who wait until the funeral to go to the deceased's house in order to grab whatever they want while it's empty.

Somaticasual: So, Gang funeral?

That's where my head was at; have heard the stories of gang bangers going to the wakes of a rival one of their members shot and killed just to see that they were dead.


Of COURSE it was a gang funeral.  Or someone related to a gang member.  Or some rival drug dealer.

Why else would the family have a cop at the door?  Not to mention other aarticles labeling this a "targeted" shooting.

I've been to probably 175 funerals and have never seen a cop stationed at one for security.
 
BeatrixK [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: "How low can you be of a human being to target other people at a funeral?" Chief Contee said at a press conference after the shooting on Tuesday.

Hell, I've heard about shiatty friends and family members who wait until the funeral to go to the deceased's house in order to grab whatever they want while it's empty.


CSB:  My grandfather was a pill popper/alcoholic who, while he was a successful doctor, was also miserable because he wanted to farm...but his dad, his grandfather, grandfather's father...were all doctors.  So, grandpa got his medical degree because he was told to.  (I still run across glasses from time to time he prescribed and have his office name and address stamped on the glasses case.  Kinda cool - not gonna lie.)

So...Grandpa...because he was an angry at the world dude self medicated the shiat out of himself in his retirement years.  And he would write a new will when he got pissed at someone.  There were wills cutting my mother out and leaving all to one of the other three kids - then rotated around.

There were wills leaving his estate to each of his grandkids, and shutting everyone else out.

Grandpa like to write wills when he got pissed is all I'm sayin.

So...grandpa dies.  We have the funeral.  It's a pretty standard old person's funeral, until some old dude shows up with one of grandpa's wills in hand to shove in the hand of my oldest uncle and says 'I'm gonna get what's mine.'

Bruh - the man is dead...it's a Saturday...you can't file shiat with the county today anyway.  Have some punch and say something nice about our dead father before you start picking out wallpaper for the cabin, assmunch!

/When all was said and done - before the 4 kids were granted an equally divided estate...gramps has 24 known wills out there.  Our favorite was when he left it all to his neighbor, because 'Every member of my family is a shiatass!'  Gramps - I was 2 ....what the hell did I do, bruh!?!?!?!?
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Why am I suddenly hearing the theme from "The Godfather"?
 
lincoln65
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Was wondering how long we'd have to wait for today's mass shooting
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Ah Washington DC, always putting the "Fun" into Funerals.

Keep up the good work!
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Is this a mass shooting or just gang violence?
 
Geotpf
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: Is this a mass shooting or just gang violence?


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Snooza
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"How low can you be of a human being to target other people at a funeral?" Chief Contee said at a press conference after the shooting on Tuesday.

Yeah, target people at schools and banks instead!
 
phimuskapsi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The Wire | On a Sunday morning...
Youtube NzvfWEXU-tc


Feel like a Funeral Home is basically equivalent to the Sunday Truce.
 
bughunter [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

mistahtom: Eventually the news will only cover mass shootings and GEORGE SANTOS


That funny was me.

You get points for darkest humor of the day.

Perhaps week.
 
Displayed 45 of 45 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.