(BBC-US)   Russia's Shiveluch volcano erupted yesterday, leaving surrounding towns buried in enough ash to resemble a Detroit Christmas   (bbc.com) divider line
25
posted to Main » on 11 Apr 2023 at 5:05 PM



25 Comments     (+0 »)
Don Cherry's tailor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Boobies
 
anfrind
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One of Putin's minions to claim it was a NATO nuclear strike in 3...2...1...
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Don Cherry's tailor: Boobies


I agreed
 
Don Cherry's tailor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Detroit catches on fire on devil's night, not Christmas.
 
Gleaming the TimeCube
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Almost as cool as the gristle angels they make in Ukraine.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They better hope a heavy rain doesn't come by.
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Don Cherry's tailor: Detroit catches on fire on devil's night, not Christmas.


The last time Detroit had a Devil's Night was in the early 2000s, it was barely a thing by the 1990s.
 
Don Cherry's tailor
‘’ 1 hour ago  

shastacola: Don Cherry's tailor: Detroit catches on fire on devil's night, not Christmas.

The last time Detroit had a Devil's Night was in the early 2000s, it was barely a thing by the 1990s.


Yeah so, I wonder what subby is on about?
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Don Cherry's tailor: Boobies


Clintowned in the boobies?

/what year is it?
 
Don Cherry's tailor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
shastacola:

Vintage Faygo Root Beer Commercial
Youtube 4PJ3ndUWBj4


Not Faygo, or Vernors?
 
JeffSon069
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, no....
 
Don Cherry's tailor
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AppleOptionEsc: Don Cherry's tailor: Boobies

Clintowned in the boobies?

/what year is it?


You tell me, and we'll both know.
 
JeffSon069
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Don Cherry's tailor: shastacola: Don Cherry's tailor: Detroit catches on fire on devil's night, not Christmas.

The last time Detroit had a Devil's Night was in the early 2000s, it was barely a thing by the 1990s.

Yeah so, I wonder what subby is on about?


Because the snow is black from pollution..?
 
Don Cherry's tailor
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JeffSon069: Don Cherry's tailor: shastacola: Don Cherry's tailor: Detroit catches on fire on devil's night, not Christmas.

The last time Detroit had a Devil's Night was in the early 2000s, it was barely a thing by the 1990s.

Yeah so, I wonder what subby is on about?

Because the snow is black from pollution..?


Probably that isn't it. (IMHO)
 
Gassy Snake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark, yeah! SLAYER!!!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Habeas Porpoise [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Gassy Snake: Fark, yeah! SLAYER!!!

[Fark user image image 425x442]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Putin: "I don't have time for this!"
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Don Cherry's tailor
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

aungen: [Fark user image 425x322]


were they friends, or "friends"?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
8.5cm?  How many ammo boxes, shotgun shells, or king size Snickers deep is it?
 
Caelistis
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
This thread is so farking weird and I have no idea what the fark is going on.

This, indeed, a genuine representation of Fark.
 
Don Cherry's tailor
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Caelistis: This thread is so farking weird and I have no idea what the fark is going on.

This, indeed, a genuine representation of Fark.


It's about Detroit !
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

aungen: [Fark user image 425x322]


Saturday morning cartoons were a lot better before they deleted all the hookup scenes.
 
Gassy Snake
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Russia is now being sanctioned by its volcanos.
Sad.
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

