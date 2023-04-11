 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(News 4 San Antonio)   ♫ ♬ One of these buildings is not like the others ♫ ♬   (news4sanantonio.com) divider line
20
    More: Awkward, fireworks stand, Residents, Rio de Janeiro, eyesore, England, Millennium Dome, NIMBY, Spite house  
•       •       •

654 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Apr 2023 at 4:35 PM (28 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
You would think a giant safety hazard like that wouldn't be allowed in a residential area, but it's Texas. They put a fertilizer plant full of ammonium nitrate next to a school and some apartments. It didn't work out well but at least they stuck it to the libs.

/regulations are for pussy libs yee-haaaaaaaw!
 
mongbiohazard [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I'd guess they think those buildings belong where the poors live.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Walker: You would think a giant safety hazard like that wouldn't be allowed in a residential area, but it's Texas. They put a fertilizer plant full of ammonium nitrate next to a school and some apartments. It didn't work out well but at least they stuck it to the libs.

/regulations are for pussy libs yee-haaaaaaaw!


No. That's not what happened.

Fireworks standards are outside of San Antonio.  Always have been. Since I was a child.
Bum fark Egypt is being developed.
So that's on the developer for building in the "woods".
 
acouvis
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
REMEMBER THE ALAMO!has a no smoking policy for a reason...
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: I'd guess they think those buildings belong where the poors live.


No. Fireworks stands have been out of city limits since I was i child.  I'm 50.
People are building in the "woods"

Sticks?
Boonies?
Bfe?
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"Eyesore" is the least of your worries
 
El_Dan
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Look on the bright side, lady, at least they didn't put in multifamily housing there.
 
anuran
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Semifinalist in the Ukraine War Cosplay Contest
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skyotter
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Zoning regulations are probably communist or something.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Don't they have zoning laws?  I'm surprised that a city would allow such a thing so close to that many houses.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Someone in the last thread we had about Texas zoning called it "freedom zoning", ha.
 
red230
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
W

Walker: You would think a giant safety hazard like that wouldn't be allowed in a residential area, but it's Texas. They put a fertilizer plant full of ammonium nitrate next to a school and some apartments. It didn't work out well but at least they stuck it to the libs.

/regulations are for pussy libs yee-haaaaaaaw!


When you see a building on fire get the fark away from it unless you know exactly what's inside. When you think you're far enough away just keep going until you're out of Texas.
Texas Fertilizer Plant Explosion Caught on Video
Youtube jzDC3iKbTzY
 
uberalice
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I agree. Those houses are hideous.
 
fngoofy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Walker: You would think a giant safety hazard like that wouldn't be allowed in a residential area, but it's Texas. They put a fertilizer plant full of ammonium nitrate next to a school and some apartments. It didn't work out well but at least they stuck it to the libs.

/regulations are for pussy libs yee-haaaaaaaw!

No. That's not what happened.

Fireworks standards are outside of San Antonio.  Always have been. Since I was a child.
Bum fark Egypt is being developed.
So that's on the developer for building in the "woods".


If you watched the news clip you'd know some of the folks closest to it have been there over 20 yrs.
 
fngoofy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

waxbeans: mongbiohazard: I'd guess they think those buildings belong where the poors live.

No. Fireworks stands have been out of city limits since I was i child.  I'm 50.
People are building in the "woods"

Sticks?
Boonies?
Bfe?


Person whose house is next to this is a realtor and been in their home over 20 yrs.
 
harleyquinnical [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 1 minute ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 380x222] [View Full Size image _x_]


Dammit, Darwin. Swing and a miss.
 
Cortez the Killer [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Talking Heads - More Songs About Buildings (Full Album) 1978
Youtube e_pcZA3WRSI
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Nice quiet neighborhood.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.