(ABC7 New York)   Sure, there are security cameras everywhere but this one expensive and easily stolen robot dog will surely deter criminals   (abc7ny.com) divider line
25
    More: Dumbass, New York City, New York City Police Department, New York, Technology, City, Robotics, Police, NEW YORK CITY  
•       •       •

Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Uh, yeah, about that other robot...

https://nymag.com/intelligencer/2017/07/robot-security-guard-commits-suicide-in-public-fountain.html
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madman drummers bummers: [Fark user image image 539x358]


I was just about to paste this in.

So, can they at least hire John Leeson for the voice?
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
themarysue.comView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is that a dalek
 
mononymous
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Easily stolen, eh?
Ok, how 'bout poison-tipped spikes covering the robot's body? Or a self-destruct grenade-like outer shell? Or simply make them extremely radioactive?
What could go wrong?
/I am smart
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stick it on Broadway with all the other theater stuff.
 
Gleaming the TimeCube
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope these things are killed, disabled and stolen as fast as they can be deployed.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xhavier_5478
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Do you want roving sentient killer dogs?
Fark user imageView Full Size

Because this is how you get roving sentient killer dogs..
 
bughunter [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
You'd think Boston Dynamics would develop some sort of integument for that thing to make it look less creepy.

Quite literally, a robot fursuit.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
On one hand, the Boston Dynamics stuff is seriously cool and I could see a number of applications for police use (Dog replacement, etc).

The problem is the police WILL find other uses.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
How long until someone hacks one to turn it into a murder machine?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Digidog first appeared in 2021 when the NYPD touted its ability to use its cameras, lights and communication system to help police in dangerous situations. Critics believed it emblematic of aggressive policing.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Mayor Adams and NYPD roll out high-tech crimefighting tools in Times Square

---

Monday night, one teen was killed and another wounded in a Bronx subway station.

Those aren't just two different neighborhoods, but two completely different boroughs. Good job bolstering your local journalism cred, Eyewitness News. Keep farking that chicken.
 
Freschel [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


It'll be fine. Nothing will go wrong.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Current Resident
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
All you need to defeat one is a drone with a tow cable.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Pinnacle Point: [themarysue.com image 500x202] [View Full Size image _x_]


Die Antwoord?
 
LouisZepher
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: [Fark user image image 539x358]


Yes! Now that we really have Daleks in Manhattan, we need all the help.
 
MythDragon
‘’ less than a minute ago  

ZMugg: Pinnacle Point: [themarysue.com image 500x202] [View Full Size image _x_]

Die Antwoord?


Chappie.

Good movie.
/has Ninja and Yolandi in it.
 
DaAlien
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Was Abraham Lincoln brave enough for the K5?
 
