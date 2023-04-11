 Skip to content
(KUCI)   Are you tired of the same old radio drivel? It's time for your weekly 2-hour dose of alternative and indie music you won't hear on commercial radio, on pastFORWARD presents: Sonic Supernova #037. Starts @ 3:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
PROGRAMMING NOTE:

First of all, if you're new here, WELCOME! We hope you stick around, and we hope you post.

There are several ways to catch the show:

You can catch it straight from the KUCI 88.9FM website:

https://kuci.org/wp/listen/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on TuneIn:

https://tunein.com/radio/KUCI-889-FM-s35860/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Streema:

https://streema.com/radios/KUCI_88.9FM

(note: the app for Streema is "Simple Radio")

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Radio Garden:

http://radio.garden/listen/kuci/A58GSAOF

Lastly, we stream live on iTunes. Just open iTunes and look for live radio streaming, and search for us, KUCI 88.9FM.

A couple notes:

We unfortunately cannot podcast or post show recordings, so if you miss the broadcast, you miss it - it's an FCC thing (seriously).

But we post a text playlist after the show at the bottom of the thread, and we also post a YouTube playlist after the show here:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWLmRhgwtylQbd_QUxmgFeA/playlists

And if you hear a song that you just can't wait until the end of the show (or the end of the block) to find out what it was, the playlist is also live-Tweeted here:

https://twitter.com/socalnewwaver (no account or sign in needed to view)

Lastly, and most importantly, this is a non-politics, non-bad news thread. We're here for the music, we hope you are too!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
cheers you beautiful lot
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
>leaves sniper on chair<
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
hello all
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

jasonvatch: >leaves sniper on chair<


coming up next, the only show in america where the host wears a bulletproof vest.
 
BourbonMakesItBetter [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Present! And thank you to the TF Fairy!
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I thought we got de-sonic supernova-ed? Did the governor give us a reprive?
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
We're saved!
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

perigee: I thought we got de-sonic supernova-ed? Did the governor give us a reprive?


I rescind the question. Thankee.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: We're saved!


And the townspeople rejoiced
 
nucal [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Sounds like Tuesday!
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Happy that I can have excellently curated new music every Tuesday.

Grateful that the dj is prolly burning multiple candles at both ends to make it happen.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Sweden represented
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: Grateful that the dj is prolly burning multiple candles at both ends to make it happen.


Let's hope SoCal continues to have no social life. That boy gets a girlfriend, and we're all outta luck.

"Here's some crap that came in my mail this week - good luck!"
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Pista: Sweden represented


🇸🇪🇸🇪🇸🇪
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
This is really nice
 
MurphyManifesto
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Loving the ethereal feel of these past two tracks.
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Arrg. This is my style - what am I buying This time?

Death and Vanilla...
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Watch? This is radio. All we can do is listen.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: Watch? This is radio. All we can do is listen.


I was literally just now thinking it would be fun to have a live video stream from the studio.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Pista: Madison_Smiled: Watch? This is radio. All we can do is listen.

I was literally just now thinking it would be fun to have a live video stream from the studio.


Nobody wants that. NOBODY
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Ooh la la la
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
dunno why, but this one always goes to eleven
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: Pista: Madison_Smiled: Watch? This is radio. All we can do is listen.

I was literally just now thinking it would be fun to have a live video stream from the studio.

Nobody wants that. NOBODY


LOL.

Show of hands....
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: dunno why, but this one always goes to eleven


Probably cos it farking excellent
 
