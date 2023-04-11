 Skip to content
(KUCI)   Today's 2-hour serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from Jerry Harrison, Faith No More, John Foxx, Divinyls, and more. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #452. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
92
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
PROGRAMMING NOTE:

First of all, if you're new here, WELCOME! We hope you stick around, and we hope you post.

There are several ways to catch the show:

You can catch it straight from the KUCI 88.9FM website:

https://kuci.org/wp/listen/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on TuneIn:

https://tunein.com/radio/KUCI-889-FM-s35860/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Streema:

https://streema.com/radios/KUCI_88.9FM

(note: the app for Streema is "Simple Radio")

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Radio Garden:

http://radio.garden/listen/kuci/A58GSAOF

Lastly, we stream live on iTunes. Just open iTunes and look for live radio streaming, and search for us, KUCI 88.9FM.

A couple notes:

We unfortunately cannot podcast or post show recordings, so if you miss the broadcast, you miss it - it's an FCC thing (seriously).

But we post a text playlist after the show at the bottom of the thread, and we also post a YouTube playlist after the show here:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWLmRhgwtylQbd_QUxmgFeA/playlists

And if you hear a song that you just can't wait until the end of the show (or the end of the block) to find out what it was, the playlist is also live-Tweeted here:

https://twitter.com/socalnewwaver (no account or sign in needed to view)

Lastly, and most importantly, this is a non-politics, non-bad news thread. We're here for the music, we hope you are too!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
cheers you beautiful lot
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
'Standing' by...
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
awrite everyone?
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hi everybody.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Doing a spot of pre-show 80s-ing here
Ever So Lonely
Youtube 4kTZDLUnnlQ
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Howdy Howdy Howdy - After the Liza Minelli thing, how about some Steve and Edie?

'Black Hole Sun': Steve Lawrence and Eydie Gorme.
Youtube VgGBB0hTqo0
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Two Important Announcements:

Onesie - Thanks to the TF Fairy once again; it really is too kind, and I do appreciate the thought.

Twosie - Again, it is incredibly kind of you, but I don't really use the TF segment enough to justify your kindness. If you would, I think it would be best if you discontinue sponsoring me. Thankee kindly!
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pista: Doing a spot of pre-show 80s-ing here
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/4kTZDLUnnlQ]


been a wee bit since i played monsoon.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
btw, i was just informed by the current show's guest, that "the most popular handgun in america, the sig sawyer p320, shoots without you pulling the trigger".

THIS IS WHY I DON'T DO A TALK SHOW (anymore)
 
BourbonMakesItBetter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Copy and paste from the wrong other thread: Present! And thank you to the TF Fairy!
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

socalnewwaver: "the most popular handgun in america, the sig sawyer p320, shoots without you pulling the trigger".



SEE - Guns DO kill people!!!!!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

perigee: socalnewwaver: "the most popular handgun in america, the sig sawyer p320, shoots without you pulling the trigger".


SEE - Guns DO kill people!!!!!


guns don't kill people. BULLETS kill people. we should outlaw bullets, not guns.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WHEN I THINK ABOUT FARK / I TOUCH MYSELF
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gameshowhost: WHEN I THINK ABOUT FARK / I TOUCH MYSELF


not that song
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I be here!! Also, though I've never met him, I'm related to Mike Patton!
 
MurphyManifesto
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Looking at our amygdala..."

Have mercy on the poor bastard.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

socalnewwaver: perigee: socalnewwaver: "the most popular handgun in america, the sig sawyer p320, shoots without you pulling the trigger".


SEE - Guns DO kill people!!!!!

guns don't kill people. BULLETS kill people. we should outlaw bullets, not guns.


Then only outlaws will have bullets!! And I'm just going to stop myself right there :p
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Had the pigs back in the garden the other evening. Thanks to daylight savings I could actually get a photo
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
(Not a )repeat from 1983
Little Dragon - 'Slugs Of Love' (Official Video)
Youtube O4jdKcE840s
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

socalnewwaver: gameshowhost: WHEN I THINK ABOUT FARK / I TOUCH MYSELF

not that song


my hope that springied eternal is shattered, i say
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

perigee: socalnewwaver: "the most popular handgun in america, the sig sawyer p320, shoots without you pulling the trigger".


SEE - Guns DO kill people!!!!!


No. Rappers do
Goldie Lookin Chain - Guns Don't Kill People (Official Music Video)
Youtube ICG0MuzEYzw
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pista: Had the pigs back in the garden the other evening. Thanks to daylight savings I could actually get a photo
[pbs.twimg.com image 360x283]


Hammy looks yummy
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What the hell is this Claudia?!!
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

djslowdive: socalnewwaver: perigee: socalnewwaver: "the most popular handgun in america, the sig sawyer p320, shoots without you pulling the trigger".


SEE - Guns DO kill people!!!!!

guns don't kill people. BULLETS kill people. we should outlaw bullets, not guns.

Then only outlaws will have bullets!! And I'm just going to stop myself right there :p


The whole thing is starting to sound like a committee -

Bullets -"Ooooh! Here comes that guy! I HATE that guy!"
Gun - "Point me, Seymour! Point me!"
Seymour - "Again? So Soon?"
Bullets - "Shut up - just point.. Wait a minute; let us get in there. God, I HATE that guy..."
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
here. we. goooo....
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

socalnewwaver: perigee: socalnewwaver: "the most popular handgun in america, the sig sawyer p320, shoots without you pulling the trigger".


SEE - Guns DO kill people!!!!!

guns don't kill people. BULLETS kill people. we should outlaw bullets, not guns.


Keep going, I want to hear the argument for banning the laws of physics.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

socalnewwaver: here. we. goooo....


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

socalnewwaver: here. we. goooo....


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
gifdb.comView Full Size
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gameshowhost: socalnewwaver: gameshowhost: WHEN I THINK ABOUT FARK / I TOUCH MYSELF

not that song

my hope that springied eternal is shattered, i say


You must be new here. :p
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

djslowdive: I be here!! Also, though I've never met him, I'm related to Mike Patton!


not any of those songs
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, my whole state is under a red flag warning due to fire danger.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: socalnewwaver: perigee: socalnewwaver: "the most popular handgun in america, the sig sawyer p320, shoots without you pulling the trigger".


SEE - Guns DO kill people!!!!!

guns don't kill people. BULLETS kill people. we should outlaw bullets, not guns.

Keep going, I want to hear the argument for banning the laws of physics.


Spaceflight would be much less expensive if we repealed the Law of Gravity.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: djslowdive: I be here!! Also, though I've never met him, I'm related to Mike Patton!

not any of those songs


I'm not new to this place :p
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: Meanwhile, my whole state is under a red flag warning due to fire danger.


We're on the brink of minor drought conditions in WA. CA seems to have stolen it all (but they need it)
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

jasonvatch: Madison_Smiled: socalnewwaver: perigee: socalnewwaver: "the most popular handgun in america, the sig sawyer p320, shoots without you pulling the trigger".


SEE - Guns DO kill people!!!!!

guns don't kill people. BULLETS kill people. we should outlaw bullets, not guns.

Keep going, I want to hear the argument for banning the laws of physics.

Spaceflight would be much less expensive if we repealed the Law of Gravity.


Gravity's Bringing Us Down
Youtube irdQV6Qndow
 
Nesher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Hi Everybody!
... and the definite take on the subject, IMHO:

Chris Rock -- Bullet Control (HD)
Youtube VZrFVtmRXrw
 
nucal [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Yes!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
In the Captain's Chair... Little Tour...

SKIP-PURRRRR!!!

cdnmetv.metv.comView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
This song is a lie
 
nucal [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Thank you anonymous benefactor for the Total Fark!
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

djslowdive: Madison_Smiled: Meanwhile, my whole state is under a red flag warning due to fire danger.

We're on the brink of minor drought conditions in WA. CA seems to have stolen it all (but they need it)


La Florida is getting Spring Showers (by the foot)
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

pc_gator: djslowdive: Madison_Smiled: Meanwhile, my whole state is under a red flag warning due to fire danger.

We're on the brink of minor drought conditions in WA. CA seems to have stolen it all (but they need it)

La Florida is getting Spring Showers (by the foot)


This year has been especially weird. There was snow at sea level when I drove down highway 101 to get to San Francisco. (I-5 was closed due to snow)
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Pista: This song is a lie


But delicious!
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Buenas tardiness, denizens!
 
nucal [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

perigee: In the Captain's Chair... Little Tour...

SKIP-PURRRRR!!!

[cdnmetv.metv.com image 300x300]


Skipper adjacent - this is hanging on my wall

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

nucal: perigee: In the Captain's Chair... Little Tour...

SKIP-PURRRRR!!!

[cdnmetv.metv.com image 300x300]

Skipper adjacent - this is hanging on my wall

[Fark user image 732x548]


EXTRA SMARTIED. Cuz Professor is.
 
