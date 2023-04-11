 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Al Jazeera)   Iranian women post images without hijabs despite crackdown, and 'images of crackdown' makes subby wonder what body parts the hijab was covering up   (aljazeera.com) divider line
21
    More: Interesting, Law, Iran, Hijab, Iranian Revolution, Clothing, Islam, Education, Women in Iran  
•       •       •

540 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Apr 2023 at 3:05 PM (27 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can never be pure enough.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Wow, look at her ankle. Smoking hot!!!
 
Anenu
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

edmo: You can never be pure enough.


But if I acuse other people of being impure it could distract from my impurities.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
meathookcinemadotcom.files.wordpress.comView Full Size

Plot summary:  Bronson kills all the drug dealers so now there are no more drug dealers.
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
No Persian rugs.  Rats.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: [meathookcinemadotcom.files.wordpress.com image 850x632]
Plot summary:  Bronson kills all the drug dealers so now there are no more drug dealers.


I mean if anybody could...

/that guy was a time traveling FPS protagonist apparently
 
Subtonic
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

edmo: You can never be pure enough.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Let me get this straight, a religion is forbidding women to be seen?

Just checking...
 
pissnmoan
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I asked Mrs. Moan about this.  She said her crack is usually down.  Except on the occasions when she is in yoga class.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Biden should send the military to liberate the women of Iran.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Biden should send the military to liberate the women of Iran.


How do you feel about Americans who fly the Confederate battle flag?   Would you consider thay a symbol of oppression?   Reason I ask is because some Americans where the hijab and that is entirely a symbol of oppression, but it's okay when a Democrat does it because reasons.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"We saw Persian butt! On a girl!"
 
Fano
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Promo Sapien: No Persian rugs.  Rats.


You really got my hopes up for something just short of that.
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: AmbassadorBooze: Biden should send the military to liberate the women of Iran.

How do you feel about Americans who fly the Confederate battle flag?   Would you consider thay a symbol of oppression?   Reason I ask is because some Americans where the hijab and that is entirely a symbol of oppression, but it's okay when a Democrat does it because reasons.


Uh. What? Do you smell burning toast?
 
optional
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: AmbassadorBooze: Biden should send the military to liberate the women of Iran.

How do you feel about Americans who fly the Confederate battle flag?   Would you consider thay a symbol of oppression?   Reason I ask is because some Americans where the hijab and that is entirely a symbol of oppression, but it's okay when a Democrat does it because reasons.


If a woman chooses to wear the hijab, that's her right.

If someone chooses to fly the Stars and Bars, that's their right as well, but it tends to annoy people because it's a flag associated with a country that existed solely to perpetuate slavery. Read some of the Confederate declarations of independence if you don't believe me.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Great job farking that part of the world up, CIA-n-Mossad dynamic fail-o.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: AmbassadorBooze: Biden should send the military to liberate the women of Iran.

How do you feel about Americans who fly the Confederate battle flag?   Would you consider thay a symbol of oppression?   Reason I ask is because some Americans where the hijab and that is entirely a symbol of oppression, but it's okay when a Democrat does it because reasons.


Best part forever?
 
Subtonic
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: AmbassadorBooze: Biden should send the military to liberate the women of Iran.

How do you feel about Americans who fly the Confederate battle flag?   Would you consider thay a symbol of oppression?   Reason I ask is because some Americans where the hijab and that is entirely a symbol of oppression, but it's okay when a Democrat does it because reasons.


I got about half way through that before your train of thought derailed in a toxic fiery wreck outside Pittsburgh.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Biden should send the military to liberate the women of Iran.


Well, he's not done emptying Mexico yet, give him a few...
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Promo Sapien: No Persian rugs.  Rats.


That would be a crackup.
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.