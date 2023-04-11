 Skip to content
(CNN)   The Taiwanese are taking the recent Chinese military exercises well: one designed a new patch to commemorate it. Let's see what it is and... oh bother   (cnn.com) divider line
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WAAAANT
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Wessoman
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

WE ARE OPEN 24/7 MOTHERFARKERS!!!
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Do you even grift bro
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
This is much funnier than Dan Crenshaw's bud light "self own"
 
ajgeek [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I'm not one for patches, but even I appreciate that.

/I fear for Taiwan
//That will be WWIII if Pooh decides to invade.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Next one should be Christopher Robin shooting Winnie the Pooh.
 
mybluemake [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: WAAAANT


Kinda want.
i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
SansNeural
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"China's Communist Party claims democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory despite never having controlled it and has not ruled out taking the island by force. Tsai's government rejects China's sovereignty claims, saying only Taiwan's people can decide their future."

That's not quite the whole story... leaves out that each believes Taiwan is part of China.  The dispute is who should be in charge.
 
