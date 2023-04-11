 Skip to content
(NPR)   Fisherman thinks he snagged a large Jeep, ends up catching his woman limit for the day   (npr.org) divider line
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So they aren't naming her but giving enough information so that most people from her hometown can probably identify her, okay.

And I can understand that the fisherman wouldn't want to check out the Jeep because who wants to see a dead body, farking weirdos aside, but maybe the cops should have taken a trip out to the Jeep to investigate a little before the tow truck arrived.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does he get to eat his catch?
 
sleze
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Does he get to eat his catch?


You may or may not want to...

i.pinimg.comView Full Size


vs.

toledoblade.comView Full Size
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She must have made a wrong turn at Albuquerque.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

spongeboob: So they aren't naming her but giving enough information so that most people from her hometown can probably identify her, okay.

And I can understand that the fisherman wouldn't want to check out the Jeep because who wants to see a dead body, farking weirdos aside, but maybe the cops should have taken a trip out to the Jeep to investigate a little before the tow truck arrived.


From the timeline the cops got there after about 20m and the tow truck shortly thereafter.  Small boat, cops would have had to strip their gear off to be reasonably safe in case they ended up in the water - they likely didn't have time before the tow truck showed, and once it did there's not a lot of room in that small a boat for 3 when one of them is going to have to be rigging a tow line.  So you send out the boat guy and the tow guy to get the thing out of the water - they're the required personnel for that operation.  Cops would be supercargo and just in the way.  Now if they were sitting there for hours waiting?  Ok sure
 
Some Farking Lurker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

spongeboob: So they aren't naming her but giving enough information so that most people from her hometown can probably identify her, okay.

And I can understand that the fisherman wouldn't want to check out the Jeep because who wants to see a dead body, farking weirdos aside, but maybe the cops should have taken a trip out to the Jeep to investigate a little before the tow truck arrived.


Not his jurisdiction. Maritime law.
 
AirGee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm glad she didn't up on Adventures With Purpose YouTube instead.

https://adventureswithpurpose.com/

You learn that a surprising number of missing persons are found in submerged vehicles, and recovery is not easy.
 
Calamity Gin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sleze: pastramithemosterotic: Does he get to eat his catch?

You may or may not want to...

[i.pinimg.com image 850x1062]

vs.

[toledoblade.com image 600x449]


Don't yuck somebody's yum. It's rude.
 
snowybunting [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
..in the meantime, the woman was put in a car to keep her warm.

It would have been a nice little psychology experiment to force her into another Jeep.
 
FarkingReading
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
It started with a call from a fisherman, who said he saw what looked to be a black Jeep virtually submerged in a large lake in Marion County, Texas.

That's how she survived. The Jeep was only virtually submerged. Not actually submerged.
 
To Wish Impossible Things
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Guessing an elderly woman with dementia.

I used to watch a Youtube channel called "Adventures with Purpose", and it's amazing how many elderly people drive off the end of a boat ramp.

(Also, just bizarre how many vehicles end up in bodies of water, period.  Most without bodies in them.)
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
*Jeep Wave*
 
virgo47 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

sleze: pastramithemosterotic: Does he get to eat his catch?

You may or may not want to...


MADE IN TOLEDO! YAY
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

To Wish Impossible Things: Guessing an elderly woman with dementia.

I used to watch a Youtube channel called "Adventures with Purpose", and it's amazing how many elderly people drive off the end of a boat ramp.

(Also, just bizarre how many vehicles end up in bodies of water, period.  Most without bodies in them.)


Maybe, but I don't think of a Jeep as your typical "elderly driver" fare, and the fact that she survived also points to someone a bit younger.  There are always outliers, of course, but it wouldn't be my first guess.
 
nytmare
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

FarkingReading: It started with a call from a fisherman, who said he saw what looked to be a black Jeep virtually submerged in a large lake in Marion County, Texas.

That's how she survived. The Jeep was only virtually submerged. Not actually submerged.


From the photos -- mostly submerged. Deep enough she might have had to unbuckle and crane her neck up to breathe. But if she could do that, why not undo the roof and/or get out and walk to shore? Not sure if suicide attempt, medical incapacitation, or just plain bizarre. TFA is going with the accident theory so far.
 
Samfucious [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

spongeboob: So they aren't naming her but giving enough information so that most people from her hometown can probably identify her, okay.

And I can understand that the fisherman wouldn't want to check out the Jeep because who wants to see a dead body, farking weirdos aside, but maybe the cops should have taken a trip out to the Jeep to investigate a little before the tow truck arrived.


Well, if they name her, then they have to keep her.
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
BetterMetalSnake [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
It's a Jeep thing. You wouldn't understand.
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

AirGee: I'm glad she didn't up on Adventures With Purpose YouTube instead.

https://adventureswithpurpose.com/

You learn that a surprising number of missing persons are found in submerged vehicles, and recovery is not easy.


And that problem's not going away any time soon. Seems like every new development puts in a runoff retention pond/vehicle and body disposal area.
 
thrasherrr
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

To Wish Impossible Things: Guessing an elderly woman with dementia.

I used to watch a Youtube channel called "Adventures with Purpose", and it's amazing how many elderly people drive off the end of a boat ramp.

(Also, just bizarre how many vehicles end up in bodies of water, period.  Most without bodies in them.)


It's amazing how many regular people do too.

It takes me about a half an hour to de-kit my fishing kayak once I drop it by the ramp.  The number of land vehicles I've towed out, pushed up, or helped bail to clear the ramp during those half hours would astound you.

/What amazes me is how I seem to be the only one with a truck winch and a clue enough not to pull from the wet ramp part
//People get stuck there for hours
///Seen more than one fool try to tow out and get pulled in with
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

BetterMetalSnake: It's a Jeep thing. You wouldn't understand.


i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
bughunter [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Hey man, you're over your limit!

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

sleze: pastramithemosterotic: Does he get to eat his catch?

You may or may not want to...

[i.pinimg.com image 850x1062]

vs.

[toledoblade.com image 600x449]


I am in a slump, so.....yeah......I would.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Looking at the satellite photo, it seems like there should be a gate or something so that people don't zip around that curve at 50 m.p.h. and go straight into the lake.
 
nyan9mm
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

sleze: pastramithemosterotic: Does he get to eat his catch?

You may or may not want to...

[i.pinimg.com image 850x1062]

vs.

[toledoblade.com image 600x449]


I thought that sticker on the bottom jeep said "Toledo Unit" instead of "Toledo Built". Would have been much funnier.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Samfucious: spongeboob: So they aren't naming her but giving enough information so that most people from her hometown can probably identify her, okay.

And I can understand that the fisherman wouldn't want to check out the Jeep because who wants to see a dead body, farking weirdos aside, but maybe the cops should have taken a trip out to the Jeep to investigate a little before the tow truck arrived.

Well, if they name her, then they have to keep her.


My wife and I name any dog we see a lot, until we learn their real name.
The new neighbors have a labor doodle we named it doodles its real name is Hank
We named another dog crossy because they would lay on their front porch with their front legs crossed
 
Marksrevenge
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

nytmare: FarkingReading: It started with a call from a fisherman, who said he saw what looked to be a black Jeep virtually submerged in a large lake in Marion County, Texas.

That's how she survived. The Jeep was only virtually submerged. Not actually submerged.

From the photos -- mostly submerged. Deep enough she might have had to unbuckle and crane her neck up to breathe. But if she could do that, why not undo the roof and/or get out and walk to shore? Not sure if suicide attempt, medical incapacitation, or just plain bizarre. TFA is going with the accident theory so far.


Could have been a murder attempt. Restrain her, sink the vehicle, she drowns, vehicle and body are hidden underwater. Would have worked if the water had been deeper.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

spongeboob: Samfucious: spongeboob: So they aren't naming her but giving enough information so that most people from her hometown can probably identify her, okay.

And I can understand that the fisherman wouldn't want to check out the Jeep because who wants to see a dead body, farking weirdos aside, but maybe the cops should have taken a trip out to the Jeep to investigate a little before the tow truck arrived.

Well, if they name her, then they have to keep her.

My wife and I name any dog we see a lot, until we learn their real name.
The new neighbors have a labor doodle we named it doodles its real name is Hank
We named another dog crossy because they would lay on their front porch with their front legs crossed


Here's where we hope you don't know a Humpty
 
