The best photos of a Hunky Jesus contest you'll see today
25
•       •       •

foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Praise the Lord and pass the cocoa butter.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In case you've been wondering where the Proud Boys have been hiding.
 
Qwurky1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some blasphemy and some blasforyou
 
Gleaming the TimeCube
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not Jesuses. Jesii.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Qwurky1: Some blasphemy and some blasforyou


Jehojoba! Jehojoba!  <kicks sand>
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"He has risen!"
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it a sin to jerk off to Jesus?

/asking for a friend
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm trying to think of a "cross-fit" joke and coming up blank.
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Free choice Mary is a cool idea

img.sfist.comView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought that said "Husky Jesus"

Fark user imageView Full Size

I was hoping Google would show me a larger sized Jesus but this is funnier
 
Raeconteur
‘’ 1 hour ago  

elgrancerdo: Free choice Mary is a cool idea

[img.sfist.com image 850x637]


The concept of predestination and God knowing the future and blah blah blah put aside -- if I recall the story right, she was asked, not told, and said yes. So it's even Biblically accurate.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll be in my bunk.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh sweet Lord ... LOL
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fesus the fetus Jesus. *nods approvingly*
 
bughunter [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Hunka Hunka Brotherly Love!"
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Is it a sin to jerk off to Jesus?

/asking for a friend


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
debug
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I never would have guessed all those guys were Hispanic.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

skyotter: I'm trying to think of a "cross-fit" joke and coming up blank.


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I want to party with those guys.
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Marcos P: I thought that said "Husky Jesus"

[Fark user image 425x598]
I was hoping Google would show me a larger sized Jesus but this is funnier


I did too.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Myk-House of El: Marcos P: I thought that said "Husky Jesus"

[Fark user image 425x598]
I was hoping Google would show me a larger sized Jesus but this is funnier

I did too.

[Fark user image 275x183]


For he is the son of Dog
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JustMatt
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
