Texas Possum Queen braves the cold to remove critter from bar
19
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"A woman became a honky-tonk hero when she humanely removed an opossum from Banita Creek Hall in Nacogdoches, Texas"

Possum or Opossom?

kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
That's the name of a punk band right there.
 
groppet
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
That is the kinda gal you marry.
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
zero7717
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: "A woman became a honky-tonk hero when she humanely removed an opossum from Banita Creek Hall in Nacogdoches, Texas"

Possum or Opossom?

Marcos P
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
xcheopis
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Afraid of a possum? Damn, Texans are weak!
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

And she got that Honky Tonk Ba,DonkaDonk.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
It's simple.
Opossum: North and South America only.
Possum: Everywhere else.

Possums and Opossums are entirely different animals, altogether.
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Also:
Possums have furry tails. Opossums have scaly tails.
 
FarkingReading
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

It always freaks me out when women do those hyper extended joint things.  It looks like her right leg is on backwards.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Opossum means possum? What a country!
 
BoneSmuggler
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Both are good eatin'!
I think we can all agree on that.
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Yeah, look at those knees. Way to dull. Definitely not up to my standards...
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Still doesn't hold a candle to the Queen of Suffolk County.
Dropkick Murphys "Queen of Suffolk County" (Music Video)
Youtube HM4-BPWH1SY
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The Beaver Queen...Lives in Canada....
 
dalthas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
