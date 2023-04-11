 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Daily Beast)   Who's going to stop a sovereign citizen from selling citizenship in the Republic of Texas, and license plates freeing you from having to obey traffic laws? Other sovereign citizens   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
71
    More: Awkward, Law, United States, Republic of Texas, Citizenship, U.S. state, Anti-Defamation League, Feud, Sovereign citizen movement  
•       •       •

1643 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Apr 2023 at 2:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



71 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
olorin604
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why are the mass shootings never where they will do some good.
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sovereign citizens should be bombed into nonexistence.
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If they were really sovereign citizens they wouldn't have license plates and would grind off all their VINs.
 
Watubi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

olorin604: Why are the mass shootings never where they will do some good.


I'm just absolutely shocked no one has lit up a pharmaceutical company HQ or health insurance CEO for denied life-saving procedures.  I mean, those are the people that really do have nothing to lose
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah once you start making real money grifting others will want in or want to take you out.
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Watubi: olorin604: Why are the mass shootings never where they will do some good.

I'm just absolutely shocked no one has lit up a pharmaceutical company HQ or health insurance CEO for denied life-saving procedures.  I mean, those are the people that really do have nothing to lose


Somebody with an ownership map of the Hamptons could make some real change some day.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Watubi: olorin604: Why are the mass shootings never where they will do some good.

I'm just absolutely shocked no one has lit up a pharmaceutical company HQ or health insurance CEO for denied life-saving procedures.  I mean, those are the people that really do have nothing to lose


Have you ever looked up corporate headquarters on Google?  They do everything they can to hide their locations.
 
Elliot8654
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Dafatone [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Given that it's my actual name, getting caught stealing a carton of cigarettes and getting chased out of the Republic of Dave was the worst thing that happened to me in Fallout New Vegas.

Seems vaguely relevant here.

/or was that 3? Pretty sure it was New Vegas.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

olorin604: Why are the mass shootings never where they will do some good.


Along the same lines as why Uvalde didn't enter.
Some people want the trappings.
Few are real.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, I'm not signing up for spam so I can read about Sov Cits self-destructing. Instead, I'm going outside for the next five minutes.
 
tyyreaunn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So he stole the "Scottish nobility title" grift?
 
Ambitwistor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
SovCit license plates?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sjmcc13
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have felt for a while, the solution to SovCits is to trick them to all moving to 1 area (and getting everyone else to leave) they will self correct once they have to deal with the rest of their nuts.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Funny shiat until this part: "After a weeklong standoff with law enforcement, one of the group's members was killed after shooting at a police helicopter."Damn those people really are that crazy.
 
Gleaming the TimeCube
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As someone who works in mental health, I'd like to submit that it never works out when trying to de-escalate between two mentally ill persons. A mentally ill person and staff, you have a chance.  Between two of them, just skip the BS and go straight for physical restraint.

/Does not do that
//But it never works out
///Never
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What if a majority of the sovereign citizens got together and formed an alliance to enforce basic standards on all sovereign citizens? They could update the alliance regularly with some sort of meeting and choice mechanism. They should probably have some sort of written contract about how it all works, which can be amended of course.
 
Gramma
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huh.  Last I heard the Republic of Texas folks weren't Sovereign Citizen nuts.  They were "we are our own country" nuts ho have to abide by state laws.

It's all very confusing.
 
YabbaDabbaDouchebag [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I used to want to send invoices to people or companies that annoyed me, like comcast or my health insurance provider.

And then I learned about these people and let that idea go.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can prove MAGA/SC crap is nuts. I have brain damage that won't let understand that authority is genuine.
And, yet I mask, distance, and got 4 shots and a booster.

And, I vote for Left candidates, mostly.

Think about that a dude with actual brain damage is more intelligent than MAGA/SC
I should want to join. I don't like authority.
If I was in a fascist nation I'd die in my 20s.
This blows my mind 🤯
 
YabbaDabbaDouchebag [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gramma: Huh.  Last I heard the Republic of Texas folks weren't Sovereign Citizen nuts.  They were "we are our own country" nuts ho have to abide by state laws.

It's all very confusing.


Especially the map. It's wherever they happen to be standing.

One positive: can't gerrymander it.
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sjmcc13: I have felt for a while, the solution to SovCits is to trick them to all moving to 1 area (and getting everyone else to leave) they will self correct once they have to deal with the rest of their nuts.


Or, it could be they're all closeted poly amorous homosexuals and it could be the great awakening they needed all along.
 
Persnickety [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well wadayaknow.  Two wrongs made a right.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People paid 800+ for a fake plate? What the hell is a real plate and the cheapest insurance you can get on a old beater in TX? Seems like going legit would be cheaper.

I can't imagine being a cop pulling over one of those nuts. You know they're crazy, you know they're armed, you know they'll light you up and leave you for dead in the TX sun. I guess you just call in backup and talk to them over the PA, saying you're on their side and your flag has no gold fringe on it.
 
Smidge204
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everyone knows those license plates only work if you have the proper frame accessory to go with it;

Fark user imageView Full Size


=Smidge=
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems: Sovereign citizens should be bombed into nonexistence.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cheron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You buy cut rate travel papers, and a cheap license plate you shouldn't be surprised when they don't work. Save your money and buy a$1799 New England Confederation package from me. Freedom started in New England, we know how to do it right.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gleaming the TimeCube: As someone who works in mental health, I'd like to submit that it never works out when trying to de-escalate between two mentally ill persons. A mentally ill person and staff, you have a chance.  Between two of them, just skip the BS and go straight for physical restraint.

/Does not do that
//But it never works out
///Never


?????
I'M 50.
I'VE HAD O.O.D.  since the frist grade.

I can be easily delt with.  Just don't sound like you're commanding me.

America is such a free nation that I've only gotten trouble a few times.
School was the worst.
College was 99.99 epic for me.
I've had four ten year long relationships. Yeah they'd been longer.  But. I can't be told:
DO XYZ.
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thealgorerhythm: What if a majority of the sovereign citizens got together and formed an alliance to enforce basic standards on all sovereign citizens? They could update the alliance regularly with some sort of meeting and choice mechanism. They should probably have some sort of written contract about how it all works, which can be amended of course.


They'd need a large a mount of land to host their freedom fiefdom. Maybe in the desert near a dying salty lake.
 
Moose out front
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is the sovereign citizen movement thing because they don't want to pay taxes, or because there's certain laws they don't want to obey?

/or neither?
//or both?
///or a third option?
 
indy_kid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You'd think one of them would be able to find a YouTube video of one of their encounters with a cop actually succeeding using their BS logic, but such a video doesn't exist.  Neither does ANY court case where a judge has dismissed all of the charges and let them walk.

Decades of trying, ZERO evidence of success.  And yet they still manage to bring in converts and grift them.

It's not akin to religious fervor, because there's plenty of case law that supports upholding some religious beliefs despite government regulations.

No, this should be an entry in the DSM.
 
qlenfg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wonder if the patch of land they're being sold is part of an old missile silo being outfitted as prepper / wacko hide-out ??
 
Elliot8654
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Moose out front: Is the sovereign citizen movement thing because they don't want to pay taxes, or because there's certain laws they don't want to obey?

/or neither?
//or both?
///or a third option?


They think the law is magic.
Seriously. If you say the right words in the right order, magic things happen and you don't have to obey laws or pay taxes, like casting a protection-from-paying-taxes spell.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I know Fark likes to make fun of cops all the time. but I can imagine the poor patrol officer pulling over a Sovereign Citizen.

I bet half the time, they just want to go on to the next traffic violator instead of dealing with them.

I tell you the one national thing they don't have an issue with. Using American currency. Nope, no problem there..

but ask them to get a driver's license?  Ohhh boy...
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Elliot8654: [i.kym-cdn.com image 500x208]


And grab some more popcorn.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Watubi: olorin604: Why are the mass shootings never where they will do some good.

I'm just absolutely shocked no one has lit up a pharmaceutical company HQ or health insurance CEO for denied life-saving procedures.  I mean, those are the people that really do have nothing to lose

Have you ever looked up corporate headquarters on Google?  They do everything they can to hide their locations.


There are two within walking distance of my house. They have the Google logo in great big huge letters everywhere.
 
sjmcc13
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Sleeper_agent: sjmcc13: I have felt for a while, the solution to SovCits is to trick them to all moving to 1 area (and getting everyone else to leave) they will self correct once they have to deal with the rest of their nuts.

Or, it could be they're all closeted poly amorous homosexuals and it could be the great awakening they needed all along.


Either way they woudl be out of our hair.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Odd that they didn't just stand their ground against other armed citizens. It's almost as if they carry to intimidate those who aren't carrying...
 
ottebx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

sjmcc13: I have felt for a while, the solution to SovCits is to trick them to all moving to 1 area (and getting everyone else to leave) they will self correct once they have to deal with the rest of their nuts.


It's already been done in New Hampshire. It went down hill as fast as you'd imagine. Google New Hampshire libertarian town.
 
Elliot8654
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

steklo: I know Fark likes to make fun of cops all the time. but I can imagine the poor patrol officer pulling over a Sovereign Citizen.

I bet half the time, they just want to go on to the next traffic violator instead of dealing with them.

I tell you the one national thing they don't have an issue with. Using American currency. Nope, no problem there..

but ask them to get a driver's license?  Ohhh boy...


Court Cam: Top 5 Sovereign Citizen Moments | A&E
Youtube 82JqvIozLk4
 
Elliot8654
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

ottebx: sjmcc13: I have felt for a while, the solution to SovCits is to trick them to all moving to 1 area (and getting everyone else to leave) they will self correct once they have to deal with the rest of their nuts.

It's already been done in New Hampshire. It went down hill as fast as you'd imagine. Google New Hampshire libertarian town.


That was not really a sovereign citizen thing, but a libertarian thing.
The book "A Libertarian Walks into a Bear" gave a great breakdown of what happened.
 
Ambitwistor [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

indy_kid: You'd think one of them would be able to find a YouTube video of one of their encounters with a cop actually succeeding using their BS logic, but such a video doesn't exist.


Being martyred for the cause is a kind of success?

Sovereign Citizen Get Tased Trying To Enter Courtroom
Youtube RfVbiefMdNU


/ pathetically begging for mercy is a kind of martyrdom?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Elliot8654: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/82JqvIozLk4]


I've watched dozens of those videos and I've seen so many now that I can barely watch the first 5 minutes of them anymore. I just get so frustrated. I usually skip to the end where the cops calls the tow truck...
 
LouisZepher
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Yeah, I'm not signing up for spam so I can read about Sov Cits self-destructing. Instead, I'm going outside for the next five minutes.


Incognito mode.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Elliot8654: Moose out front: Is the sovereign citizen movement thing because they don't want to pay taxes, or because there's certain laws they don't want to obey?

/or neither?
//or both?
///or a third option?

They think the law is magic.
Seriously. If you say the right words in the right order, magic things happen and you don't have to obey laws or pay taxes, like casting a protection-from-paying-taxes spell.


To be fair no.
They think things like:

Defendant do you understand the charges?

(They think the word understand has a result the comman person doesn't understand)
[That saying you understand means you submit to the authority of the court.]

They think a social security number and birth certificate make humans property of a corporation named: The United States of America.

The wish to live outside of the power of the
corporation, I just described above.

I've seen YouTube videos of them.  And they don't win. As far as I can tell. But. They do seems to confuse the people in power.  Why is that??????????????????
If I acted like them I'd get killed.
Only recently did a cop kill a SC.
And the farked up thing is, his mom didn't get killed for doing the same thing . The cops let her go.
The thing is the laws they break are civil. And a just a ticket.  And cops act inconsistently.  Arresting minorities and not his mom. And not Steve Jobs. So that is what got this kid killed. All for wanting to be treated like this mom and or SJ. 🤷‍♂

It's all white privilege gone nuts.
 
mattgsx
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Elliot8654: Moose out front: Is the sovereign citizen movement thing because they don't want to pay taxes, or because there's certain laws they don't want to obey?

/or neither?
//or both?
///or a third option?

They think the law is magic.
Seriously. If you say the right words in the right order, magic things happen and you don't have to obey laws or pay taxes, like casting a protection-from-paying-taxes spell.


There's their problem.

I just bring my d20 with me to every traffic stop and court appearance. I have a +8 to persuasion so it's basically impossible to fail.
 
ottebx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Elliot8654: ottebx: sjmcc13: I have felt for a while, the solution to SovCits is to trick them to all moving to 1 area (and getting everyone else to leave) they will self correct once they have to deal with the rest of their nuts.

It's already been done in New Hampshire. It went down hill as fast as you'd imagine. Google New Hampshire libertarian town.

That was not really a sovereign citizen thing, but a libertarian thing.
The book "A Libertarian Walks into a Bear" gave a great breakdown of what happened.


Yeah, you're right. I think of the sovereign citizens as like right wing Libertarians. I forgot about that book too, but I'm still not gonna read it.
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Elliot8654: steklo: I know Fark likes to make fun of cops all the time. but I can imagine the poor patrol officer pulling over a Sovereign Citizen.

I bet half the time, they just want to go on to the next traffic violator instead of dealing with them.

I tell you the one national thing they don't have an issue with. Using American currency. Nope, no problem there..

but ask them to get a driver's license?  Ohhh boy...

[YouTube video: Court Cam: Top 5 Sovereign Citizen Moments | A&E]


That one clip with the Judge who writes everything down and flips the script is one of my favorites.
 
Phaedrus the Vague [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Two sovereigns squabbling?

This sounds like a job for . . .The Emperor! I have just the costume.

cdn.vox-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Watubi: olorin604: Why are the mass shootings never where they will do some good.

I'm just absolutely shocked no one has lit up a pharmaceutical company HQ or health insurance CEO for denied life-saving procedures.  I mean, those are the people that really do have nothing to lose

Have you ever looked up corporate headquarters on Google?  They do everything they can to hide their locations.


Could that be because of the shooting at the You-Tube (owned by Google) campus about 5 years ago?
 
Displayed 50 of 71 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.