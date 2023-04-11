 Skip to content
(NBC News)   If you get cancer, you better hope your chemotherapy drug is a profitable one   (nbcnews.com) divider line
13
    More: Murica, Chemotherapy, Oncology, Medicine, Patient, Pharmaceutical drug, University of Iowa, Cancer, Health care  
432 clicks; posted to Main » and STEM » on 11 Apr 2023 at 10:30 AM (27 minutes ago)



13 Comments     (+0 »)
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Joke's on you Subby if I get the big C I'm planning on asking for heavy duty narcotics so I can work as long as I can and die leaving as few medical bills as possible
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

spongeboob: Joke's on you Subby if I get the big C I'm planning on asking for heavy duty narcotics so I can work as long as I can and die leaving as few medical bills as possible


I already have cancer and I'm doing chemo this afternoon.  It's $58,000 a treatment so I guess someone is making a buck or two on it.  Minimal side effects so I can keep working.  A previous chemo drug was $94,000 a treatment but it tried to kill me after the second treatment.  Insurance picking up the tab on those so no debt legacy.

/subby
 
oa330_man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
If you had the choice between inventing a cure for cancer or a cure for male baldness/erectile dysfunction/fat people, you'd make far more money off of the latter.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Many people want us to stop complaining about our American healthcare because it's the best healthcare that money can buy! ...leaving out the fact that you need to afford American healthcare first in order to be able to use it (especially for receiving the best care).
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

oa330_man: If you had the choice between inventing a cure for cancer or a cure for male baldness/erectile dysfunction/fat people, you'd make far more money off of the latter.


FDA should require drug manufacturers to use a part of the profits from dick pills to be used in maintaining supply levels and carry cost controls of needed pharmaceuticals.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
getting a kick, my father is sitting in a chair getting a chemo infusion as i type this.
 
TheOtherPrefect42
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Pluvicto is not a chemotherapy agent. It is a peptide receptor radionuclide therapy using Lu-177 and target to prostate cancer by binding to the PSMA receptor which most advanced prostate cancers over-express.

The shortage is solely a Lu-177 production problem. Right now the Lu-177 PSMA can only come out of their Italian facility (although Lu-177 DOTATATE can come from their New Jersey facility but that location hasn't gotten FDA clearance to produce Lu-177 PSMA). Once the New Jersey and Indianapolis sites get approved the Lu-177 will be much less.

What does this have to do with chemotherapy shortages? Nothing really. Not surprisingly there is a long time to start up any radionuclide production and several mountains  of regulatory paperwork.

/medical journalism is second worse only to science journalism
//don't get me started on the actinium supply or hype
///Nuclear Medicine threads are rare and all slashies should be 3
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
For-profit health care provision, ladies and gentlemen.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: oa330_man: If you had the choice between inventing a cure for cancer or a cure for male baldness/erectile dysfunction/fat people, you'd make far more money off of the latter.

FDA should require drug manufacturers to use a part of the profits from dick pills to be used in maintaining supply levels and carry cost controls of needed pharmaceuticals.


this would be a tax on gay men, as they are the primary user of "dick pills"
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
You could always get hit by a bus or struck by a meteorite, but if you've acquired Covid, it's a safe bet that cancer is in your future.  SARS-CoV-2 infected cells are preternaturally long lived and unable to signal for CTL remediation.  Any cancers that occur in them will be given b that much of a head start.  It would be a very good idea if, as a civilization, we stopped pretending COVID was over and started thinking about the ineluctable consequences of chronic infection.  If you think those meds are rare now, wait and see what happens when millions across the globe are demanding them at once.
 
Nogale
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

bighairyguy: spongeboob: Joke's on you Subby if I get the big C I'm planning on asking for heavy duty narcotics so I can work as long as I can and die leaving as few medical bills as possible

I already have cancer and I'm doing chemo this afternoon.  It's $58,000 a treatment so I guess someone is making a buck or two on it.  Minimal side effects so I can keep working.  A previous chemo drug was $94,000 a treatment but it tried to kill me after the second treatment.  Insurance picking up the tab on those so no debt legacy.

/subby


Hiya!
 
Nogale
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Also - modmins - when are we going to get a weekly cancer discussion thread?

bighairyguy and I are far from the only Farkers dealing with this bull excrement.
 
honk
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Sarah Ryan, a spokesperson for Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America, the drug industry's trade group, said manufacturers have "extensive measures" to help prevent and mitigate drug shortages.

Well, clearly, those measures aren't very effective, or we wouldn't have seen this article, would we?
 
