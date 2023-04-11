 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(DW)   Russia begins military drills in the Arctic. Heavily-armed Six Million Dollar Man spotted heading towards Santa's workshop to set up defensive perimeter   (dw.com) divider line
17
    More: Interesting, Russia, Switzerland, Conscription, United States, NATO, European Union, Anti-aircraft warfare, The Washington Post  
•       •       •

243 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Apr 2023 at 8:50 AM (37 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
OilfieldDrunk [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is that a DeWalt or Milwaukee they're using?
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Putin's ultimate goal is for Russia to own what will be VERY lucrative shipping lanes through the Arctic Ocean, once global warming takes care of that pesky ice problem.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Andrei, you've lost another ice breaker?
 
kindms
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
do they have winter coats ? that work
 
Zenith
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
are these actual military drills or Russian Potemkin ones?
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

SurfaceTension: Putin's ultimate goal is for Russia to own what will be VERY lucrative shipping lanes through the Arctic Ocean, once global warming takes care of that pesky ice problem.


Is he going to recruit prisoners to man the ships?
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Watch out for Russian Venus Death Probe

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Sesame Street: The Six Dollar Man | Kermit News
Youtube XrAFle0W228
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/Howard Hughes approves of this..
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


What would six million dollars buy in cybernetics these days?
 
Communist Middleschool Student
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
With what? Twelve year olds with sticks?
 
Dave and the Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The reference, for the tiny sliver of you who haven't seen this classic Christmas movie:

The Entire Opening From The Scrooged Movie 1988
Youtube 7kOqX2XbiEA
 
jmsvrsn
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
They're trying to beat the Americans to a crash site to retrieve sensitive data.
Hey, has anybody seen Ernest Borgnine lately?
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

SurfaceTension: Putin's ultimate goal is for Russia to own what will be VERY lucrative shipping lanes through the Arctic Ocean, once global warming takes care of that pesky ice problem.


Purim's GOAL should be to survive 2023
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

emersonbiggins: SurfaceTension: Putin's ultimate goal is for Russia to own what will be VERY lucrative shipping lanes through the Arctic Ocean, once global warming takes care of that pesky ice problem.

Purim's GOAL should be to survive 2023


haha autocorrect pwn
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"We have the technology. We can rebuild him.. But, times are tough. Introducing... The Seven Ruble man! "
 
whyRpeoplesostupid
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.