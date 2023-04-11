 Skip to content
(NPR)   Texans living in the small town of Daisetta can only wait and watch as a sinkhole in their midst grows larger and larger. I mean, have they tried praying? Shooting it? Cutting taxes on the rich? Banning drag queens? Impregnating a 10-year-old?   (npr.org) divider line
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Freezing it to death?
 
beantowndog [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The sinkhole is clearly woke.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I think they should all gather on the rim and pray just as hard as they can. If god wants to, he will save them!
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Too bad they can't abort the sinkhole.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
My guess is that they tried all of that and can't figure out why one of them didn't work.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Can't they fill it with trash? Start trucking in demolition waste. Chunks of old concrete.  Should have been doing that for 15 years.
 
kindms
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
odd instance when the answer to a headline is YES. and its still not working
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
10yo?  That's way too old for a Texan cattle hat he-man
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The sinkhole sits on what was once the DeLoach Oil and Gas Waste Well

And people were fishing in it
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
One picture!
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I'm willing to bet that in rural Texas, yes, someone did try shooting it.
 
makerofbadjokes
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Por que tan serioso: Can't they fill it with trash? Start trucking in demolition waste. Chunks of old concrete.  Should have been doing that for 15 years.


They evidently already filled it with... *checks notes* drilling waste material.

And the idiots are fishing in the "pond" that's formed on top of the collapsing hole they stored that crap in... bet those are "good eatin'"
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I'm just happy that the shareholders of DeLoach Oil were able to profit and have nice lives.
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I blame pronouns.
 
saywhonow
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fill it with nuclear waste and cover it back up. It'll probably be fine.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I'd make a joke about China boring a hole through the center of the Earth to invade Texas, setting off a logical and spirited debate between various factions of flat-Earthers, but I don't look forward to seeing the stupidest possible version turn up on the official Republican Party platform.
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Por que tan serioso: Can't they fill it with trash? Start trucking in demolition waste. Chunks of old concrete.  Should have been doing that for 15 years.


It's already filled with parts of the town, so they sorta have been filling it with trash.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
They need to try having it identify as a hill.
 
SuburbanCowboy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
It's all part of God's plan.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The process is similar to how Florida sinkholes form. The bedrock erodes from a combination of pumping and water.

I wonder who bought DeLoach Oil out?
 
ketkarsa [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
+1, subby.
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Maybe try having a rich guy shoot a pregnant ten year old drag queen?
 
raygundan
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Snarcoleptic_Hoosier: I'm willing to bet that in rural Texas, yes, someone did try shooting it.


I'm willing to bet that nearly all of subby's list has already been tried.
 
The Weekend Baker
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
They should build a wall between themselves and the sinkhole.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Well, they've been trying "nothing" and it hasn't worked out too well. Maybe they need to try harder?
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Oh man, remember all the hype after that "John Romero Is Going To Make You His biatch" ad for that game, and then when Daisetta finally came out, it was buggy and clearly only half finished at best?  And a convoluted storyline suited only for a Disney Squeenix JRPG?
 
Wobambo
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Just move into the sinkhole now rather than wait to fall in, duh. You're sinkhole people now.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

jjorsett: They need to try having it identify as a hill.


Well, at one time it probably was.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Opened up zillow.com and rabbit holed on property in that town and vicinity. Looks as bad you'd hope.

I love zillowholing on these horrible towns where fark happens. There are a lot of horrible little places in the usa
 
