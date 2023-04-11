 Skip to content
(Fox 13 Tampa Bay)   Walmart is selling vertical See You Next Thursday t-shirts   (fox13news.com) divider line
36
    More: Facepalm  
•       •       •

36 Comments     (+0 »)
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I was puzzled about the issue until I saw the T-shirt picture. Cute..

Reminds me of a T-shirt I bought for my former stepdaughter from Salt Lake City, Utah. It read SL, UT. She thought it was hilarious.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CSB: I know a woman who taught English in Japan for years. You know how American kids like stuff with Japanese writing on them? Japanese kids do that with English words. One day a young Japanese girl walks in to class wearing such a shirt. My friend pulled her aside and told her what the word meant. The girl burst out crying and ran out of the room (and presumably home).

The word was SLUT.

/you must really like lemon chicken
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My daughter got me a Batman shirt from Japan, all Japanese writing on it.
Whenever someone asks me what it says, I say "Batman smells, Robin laid an egg."
 
groppet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I probably would have never saw it unless someone said something about it
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's just take a moment to be glad that this shirt looks like it appears at a live store and not just the ebay storefront that is the wild west of Walmart online.
 
RhinoCat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The graphic designer on this obviously had charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: CSB: I know a woman who taught English in Japan for years. You know how American kids like stuff with Japanese writing on them? Japanese kids do that with English words. One day a young Japanese girl walks in to class wearing such a shirt. My friend pulled her aside and told her what the word meant. The girl burst out crying and ran out of the room (and presumably home).

The word was SLUT.

/you must really like lemon chicken


Maybe she was a Swedish language enthusiast?

/all my knowledge is through memes
//but google translate says I'm close enough
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Oh not to worry, of course you can still buy them on Amazon.

https://www.amazon.com/Recycle-Reuse-Renew-Rethink-Environmental/dp/B0C18QK8HH?customId=B0752XJYNL&customizationToken=MC_Assembly_1%23B0752XJYNL&th=1
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I dunno, at the supermarket the other day was a woman wearing the standard black spandex leggings and a black sweatshirt that said "Pink" on it. What is that even supposed to mean? At least put "Floyd" next to it...

I've also been seeing some bumper stickers that say things like "You're too close, F*ck off" and worse.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
RE coont?

Is that to be a coont a second time, or addressing a coont in the heading of a memo?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
SpectroBoy:

Poor kid. Just got back from a two-week Japan trip. Cutest thing I experienced was being interviewed on the street by middle school age kids in Nara. They were practicing their English while being accompanied by their teacher. One of my trip's highlights.
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

steklo: I dunno, at the supermarket the other day was a woman wearing the standard black spandex leggings and a black sweatshirt that said "Pink" on it. What is that even supposed to mean? At least put "Floyd" next to it...

I've also been seeing some bumper stickers that say things like "You're too close, F*ck off" and worse.


Pink is some sub-brand from Victoria's Secret.

My last car had a sticker that said "Sorry for being so close in front of you."  A bit less crude than "If you're going to ride my ass, at least pull my hair" which I see around town.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Whoa. Are we just ignoring this little gem?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

kittyhas1000legs: My last car had a sticker that said "Sorry for being so close in front of you.


As a kid, my box of cereal came with this bumper sticker

Fark user imageView Full Size


I put it on the back of Mom's car.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
At first I was thinking this was a Gene Masseth thing
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

steklo: kittyhas1000legs: My last car had a sticker that said "Sorry for being so close in front of you.

As a kid, my box of cereal came with this bumper sticker

[Fark user image 570x201]

I put it on the back of Mom's car.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Whoa. Are we just ignoring this little gem?

[Fark user image 346x750]


Number A, how does that qualify as "Related"?

Number B, "Despite Walmart's efforts, the shirt is still available at other online retailers."  Tacit acknowledgment that Walmart wants a retail monopoly, or whining that the shirt exists at all, even if Walmart isn't selling it any more?  Either way, interesting line to close with.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

kittyhas1000legs: [Fark user image 480x513]


Please stop posting photos of me. No seriously, did you know how hard it was to wake up that day for the race?

Took me forever to tie my sneakers.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The fark Biden flags on trucks in parking lot still okay.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Last Man on Earth: Number A, how does that qualify as "Related"?


Relation:  Wal Mart was FORCED to remove the shirts. The woman was FORCED to have sex with a dog.

I dunno, maybe?
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
This is the "semprini" thing all over again. You wood think they'd learned....
 
buravirgil
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

steklo: I dunno, at the supermarket the other day was a woman wearing the standard black spandex leggings and a black sweatshirt that said "Pink" on it. What is that even supposed to mean? At least put "Floyd" next to it...

I've also been seeing some bumper stickers that say things like "You're too close, F*ck off" and worse.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EL EM
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Sasalele.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

kittyhas1000legs: steklo: I dunno, at the supermarket the other day was a woman wearing the standard black spandex leggings and a black sweatshirt that said "Pink" on it. What is that even supposed to mean? At least put "Floyd" next to it...

I've also been seeing some bumper stickers that say things like "You're too close, F*ck off" and worse.

Pink is some sub-brand from Victoria's Secret.

My last car had a sticker that said "Sorry for being so close in front of you."  A bit less crude than "If you're going to ride my ass, at least pull my hair" which I see around town.


I was behind a truck that had "don't give me the finger unless you mean it" right next to "please drive carefully this is my grandma"
I was like ayyy
 
El Rich-o
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
buravirgil:[Fark user image 850x637]

I remember when she first came out. She reminded me of a No Doubt knock-off.

But really, what does "Pink" written on clothing even mean or symbolize?
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

steklo: buravirgil:[Fark user image 850x637]

I remember when she first came out. She reminded me of a No Doubt knock-off.

But really, what does "Pink" written on clothing even mean or symbolize?


Do you really not understand what branding is?

Also, what rock have you been living under the past 15 years that Pink is a new thing to you?
 
Gumball T Watterson
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
There was an asian grocery in Memphis years ago I liked to visit because their merchandise section always had unique toys and shirts.

On one visit I saw an apron for sale. It was so amazing I bought two and gave one to my mom and the other to my sister as part of a Christmas present.

It had three kittens sitting in front of a tiny white cottage with a picket fence in front. The two outer kittens were rubbing up on the center one who had a big smile.

The caption was:

I'm the sweetest pussy in the cat house.

They got a laugh but I never saw them again.
 
Mulchpuppy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

steklo: buravirgil:[Fark user image 850x637]

I remember when she first came out. She reminded me of a No Doubt knock-off.

But really, what does "Pink" written on clothing even mean or symbolize?


Isn't that a Victoria's Secret sub-brand?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Do you really not understand what branding is?

Also, what rock have you been living under the past 15 years that Pink is a new thing to you?


Someone in a boardroom decided to name it "Pink" for whatever reason. Why not go with "Gray" or "Beige"? Has it been 15 years? Probably the last time I even went inside of a Victoria Secret store.

My wife at the time was very overweight and one day we decided to go in to look for a simple t-shirt/camisole. The clerk at first, pretended not to see us. Finally we walk over to her and ask where the camisoles were.

"Sorry, we don't offer you wife's size here we only sell small and normal sizes here. You might be better off at Walmart."

Well, that's all I needed to hear and we never went back again. So I have a very bad taste in my mouth when it comes to that store.  My wife cried all the way home from the mall.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I once played in a band with a saxophonist. He always refused to wear any clothing with logo's, name brands, products or whatever. His reasoning was that the makers of the shirts weren't paying him to be a walking billboard.

"I'm paying them to advertise their products? Nope, not doing that unless they start paying me"
 
