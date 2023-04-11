 Skip to content
(MSN)   Back in the 50s the Air Force dropped a nuke in South Carolina. Sadly, it failed to explode   (msn.com) divider line
25
25 Comments     (+0 »)
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
We have greenlit this story how many times
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: We have greenlit this story how many times


y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
craigzy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
also in south east nc in the 90s.
 
Ambitwistor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
im3.ezgif.comView Full Size
 
Lake Royale
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: We have greenlit this story how many times


Fark user image
 
neofonz
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
If this happened near Florence would anyone have noticed anything different?
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Oohh! Try again! I'll send coordinates.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tuxq
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

craigzy: also in south east nc in the 90s.


also right outside Greensboro, NC... 3 hydrogen bombs with megaton yields.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size


What makes it so scary was that it was in the process of self-arming and detonation, but got aborted only because of the failure of a component that costs 50 cents.

A fifty cent part was the only thing that kept South Carolina from getting wiped off the face of the earth.

Better luck next time, Broken Arrow.
 
tuxq
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

tuxq: craigzy: also in south east nc in the 90s.

also right outside Greensboro, NC... 3 hydrogen bombs with megaton yields.


Oops. 2 hydrogen bombs with 3-4 megaton yields. Downwind would have been uninhabitable for a long, long time.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
It seems completely insane to think we used to fly around the US with live nukes on airplanes, ie. ready to drop, rather than on cargo planes (which in itself is a bit worrying).
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Let us bask in Atom's Glow!
 
indylaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Thankfully it missed the cultural hub of South Caroline: South of the Border.

/you're always a wiener with Pedro
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: We have greenlit this story how many times


Yes, but this version requires exceptional reading speed!
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: It seems completely insane to think we used to fly around the US with live nukes on airplanes, ie. ready to drop, rather than on cargo planes (which in itself is a bit worrying).


How old are you?
Seriously.
It was insane, but many of us remember a time when it seemed absolutely necessary.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: We have greenlit this story how many times


You might seriously be confusing it with the one that got accidentally dropped in North Carolina.

The photo upthread is the same one as the one in the article about the NC one that I just linked to.
 
bzdrummer
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: It seems completely insane to think we used to fly around the US with live nukes on airplanes, ie. ready to drop, rather than on cargo planes (which in itself is a bit worrying).


https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/2007_United_States_Air_Force_nuclear_weapons_incident
 
I'm Mr. Meeseeks!
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: Nick Nostril: It seems completely insane to think we used to fly around the US with live nukes on airplanes, ie. ready to drop, rather than on cargo planes (which in itself is a bit worrying).

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/2007_United_States_Air_Force_nuclear_weapons_incident


Haha,

I was thinking of this very incident when reading the previous comment.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Fireproof: vudukungfu: We have greenlit this story how many times

You might seriously be confusing it with the one that got accidentally dropped in North Carolina.

The photo upthread is the same one as the one in the article about the NC one that I just linked to.


Here's the one about the incident from TFA.

/TFA is itself vintage in that it's a slideshow article that isn't a list, but an otherwise "normal" article that makes you click again and again to read the next paragraph.
//It also mislabels Florence, SC as being in NC almost immediately.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
assets.mycast.ioView Full Size

"I don't know what's scarier, losing nuclear weapons, or that it happens so often there's actually a term for it."
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: We have greenlit this story how many times


It's still pretty amazing ...terrifying.

Also accurately should make you question philosophically why you should trust any government/ anyone with possession of a nuclear weapons.

But that's just the thinking of a free human.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

craigzy: also in south east nc in the 90s.


The Faro Incident was 1961.

And that one is relatively safe now.  During the excavation they managed to recover the core, so the DU material that's buried under 200 feet of dirt and muck has no way of being detonated.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: It seems completely insane to think we used to fly around the US with live nukes on airplanes, ie. ready to drop, rather than on cargo planes (which in itself is a bit worrying).


That was the reality of the Cold War.

We spent almost all of the 1960s with at elements of a SAC wing on constant airborne alert ready to fly over the North Pole and deploy their nukes against the Soviets.  If the war went hot, those bombers could be over primary targets in 30 minutes.

That was the crux of Mutually Assured Destruction; no matter what happened to part of the arsenal, whether bombers, missiles, or submarines were intercepted, it was inevitable that enough weapons would get through and ensure there was no second strike.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Fireproof: Fireproof: vudukungfu: We have greenlit this story how many times

You might seriously be confusing it with the one that got accidentally dropped in North Carolina.

The photo upthread is the same one as the one in the article about the NC one that I just linked to.

Here's the one about the incident from TFA.

/TFA is itself vintage in that it's a slideshow article that isn't a list, but an otherwise "normal" article that makes you click again and again to read the next paragraph.
//It also mislabels Florence, SC as being in NC almost immediately.


Claiming Florence is part of North Carolina is almost as heinous of a crime against humanity as their mustard-based BBQ sauce.
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

