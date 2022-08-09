 Skip to content
(CNN)   Day 412 of WW3: Channeling a tantruming child's "If I can't have it, no one can," Russia is using airstrikes and artillery to destroy Bakhmut, in what one commander has called "scorched Earth" tactics. It's your Tuesday Ukraine war discussion   (cnn.com) divider line
    Russia, United Nations, United States, Poland, Germany, South Korea, United Kingdom  
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
4 hours ago  
Fark user image


Fark user image


Fark user image


Fark user image
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
3 hours ago  
Good morning all. Hope everyone who had a long weekend, enjoyed their time off. The leak of war data continues to have ramifications on the war's future, revealing Egyptian duplicity and American concerns. Buckle up, there's turbulence ahead. Here's your overnight war news dump from the Kyiv Post, and the Kyiv Independent.


static.kyivpost.com


Ukraine's Prime Minister Visits Canada
Shmyhal will meet Canada's PM Justin Trudeau in nation with powerful Ukrainian voting base.

Denmark to Transfer 100 Leopard-1 Tanks to Ukraine Before Summer
In February, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said that a number of countries were working on the transfer of Leopard tanks to Ukraine. The list included Denmark.

Kremlin Сritic Facing 25 Years in Jail Says Regrets Nothing
Russian democrat defiant as awaits an expected heavy prison sentence for speaking out against the Putin regime and its war against Ukraine.

Children on the Battlefront Should Be Evacuated - Lawmaker Mariana Bezuhla.
Proposed legislation would require evacuation of children suffering from constant shelling and limited water, food, and medical supplies - even if parents refuse to leave combat zones.

Biden 'Plans on Running' For President Again: The Ukraine Angle
The impact of the Biden Presidency on US policy toward Ukraine and Russia's war against it has been very signficant, as Kyiv Post's American correspondent reports.

Russia, Ukraine Exchange 100 Prisoners Each
Kyiv and Moscow have periodically carried out prisoner swaps since Russia invaded Ukraine more than a year ago.

Another Fake: Russian Sites Say US Wants Ukraine to Attack Russia
International fact-checking service discovers Russian propaganda website publishing doctored quotes from senior White House Security Council official.

Mind Games and Big Bangs - Analysts Point to Ways Ukraine's Spring Offensive Has Already Started
Ukraine's military leadership intends to leave as little to chance as possible for its Spring offensive - and they're working hard to stack the odds in Kyiv's favor right now.

Ukraine Conflict on Lula's Agenda in Delayed China Visit
Brazilian president to discuss Russia's war against Ukraine with Chinese.

Battle for Bakhmut: Russians Using 'Syria Tactics,' According to Ukrainian Top Commander
During a visit to the battleground yesterday, General Oleksandr Syrsky described Russia's changed approach.

Washington Post: Leaked document reveals US doubts about Ukraine's counteroffensive.According to a U.S. intelligence assessment from one of the secret documents leaked last week, Ukraine's problems with the accumulation of troops, ammunition, and equipment could lead to its military falling "well short" of Kyiv's initial goals for the expected counteroffensive, the Washington Post reported on April 10.

7 injured as Russia attacks 9 Ukrainian regions over past 24 hours.Russian troops carried out attacks against nine Ukrainian oblasts over the past 24 hours, Ukraine's Defense Ministry media center said on April 11. According to local authorities, seven civilians were wounded in the Russian attacks.

General Staff: Russian proxies in occupied town of Donetsk Oblast fire medics for not taking Russian passports.Moscow-installed proxies in the Russian-occupied town of Snizhne, Donetsk Oblast, fired employees of a local hospital for not obtaining Russian citizenship, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on April 11.

General Staff: Ukrainian forces repel over 50 Russian attacks.Russian troops are reportedly concentrating their efforts on conducting offensives toward Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Marinka in Donetsk Oblast. Ukrainian troops repelled 52 Russian attacks in those directions on April 10, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said in its morning update.

Washington Post: Leaked US documents indicate Egypt secretly planned to supply rockets to Russia.Egypt President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi recently ordered subordinates to produce up to 40,000 rockets to be covertly shipped to Russia, according to a document exclusively obtained by the Washington Post.

ISW: Wagner Group founder Prigozhin seeking to advance his political aspirations.Wagner Group financier Yevgeny Prigozhin has started cooperating with members of the political party A Just Russia - For Truth, which could indicate aspirations to gain influence and control over the party, according to the April 10 update from the Institute for the Study of War.

Defense minister: 5,000 specialists needed to demine Ukraine.Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov estimated that it could take up to 30 years to fully remove Russian-planted mines from Ukrainian territory.

And that's your lot. Hug your loved ones and enjoy your day. Slavia Ukraini!
 
bertor_vidas [TotalFark]
2 hours ago  
For those of you new to the Ukrainian War threads or who are only able to check them occasionally, here's my post summarizing the WW3 threads for April 1 through April 7 (Days 402 to 408) and the welfare check ins (part 2). Had to split them due to the number of links in the update.

Oneiros should be around to post the most up-to-date list of aid links, but here's the most recent list (part 2) which should be mostly fresh until he is. Older summaries along with an archive of threads can be found here in a spreadsheet being maintained by notmyjab if you need to catch up on that. Specific posts are under the "articles" tab. And if you need a good laugh, check out danceswithcrow's meme emporium or toraque's improved Russian press releases.

As always, let me know if there's anything more to include that I missed and help me keep an eye out over the upcoming week for key events.
 
Polish Hussar [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
Low level MiG-29 cockpit video:

Fark user image
 
bertor_vidas [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
i.imgur.com
 
mederu [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
Update from Ukraine | A hard day for defenders | Bakhmut still Holds
Youtube IHTAkwVArqE

Yesterdays Denys
 
mederu [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
10 Apr: Ukrainians DESTROY RUSSIAN SNIPERS IN BAKHMUT | War in Ukraine Explained
Youtube hV2pB-2ihhc

Yesterdays Reporting from Ukraine
 
mederu [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
Ukrainian info ops are insane | Prigozhin claims counteroffensive has 400 000 troops |Ukraine Update
Youtube SRW-Nd8XPcY

Yesterdays Artur

Back to bed for a bit. Suddenly super stuffed up and tired
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
1 hour ago  
Even if the town is leveled, Ukraine will hold the line, and push forward, just to bottleneck supplies and troops. The Russians CAN'T abandon it, because their supplies will be entirely severed for a long swath of their lines if Ukraine can keep moving in artillery. With that, there is a bulge that can be forced, and then it's a race to see which Ukraine units can hit the Russians from two sides on either side of that breach at the same time. And watching under supported and ill-supplied troops try to rush in the counter the new lines.

It's not just about taking back a city--which Ukraine DOES want to do--but where that city happens to lie on the map only doubles its importance.
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
I usually like to lead with this in the morning news dump, but it wasn't ready at the time of posting so apparently, here's the rest of your lot.

Kyiv Post Morning Memo - Everything You Need to Know on Tuesday, April 11
Your daily news brief direct from Ukraine's capital.

Why Ukraine Needs So Many Cars on the Frontline
Every day in the news feed we see fundraising appeals for cars for the military. Why do they need them, what is their function and what is their fate?

How the People of Odesa Suffered During Catholic Easter
This year April 7 was "Good Friday" for many Christians, the day they remember the crucifixion of Christ. In Odesa, Italian journalist Bruno Vespa reported personal stories of wartime suffering.

Western Experts: World Got It Wrong on Russia's Intentions
International experts confirm that the world did not believe Russia would launch its war against Ukraine and misunderstood the mentality of the Russian government.

Limited Air Traffic to Ukraine Until 2029, Eurocontrol Predicts in Forecast
Updated report by European aviation body notes impact of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and assumes no air traffic in the country through the end of the 2020s.

Cheers, all.
 
tembaarmswide
1 hour ago  
The Russian Dudehttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Pxr8471gBzc

And some sun:

Fark user image

Fark user image

Fark user image
 
tembaarmswide
1 hour ago  

mederu: Back to bed for a bit. Suddenly super stuffed up and tired


allergies have been kicking my ass the last couple weeks here.  I love spring but, I miss winter when it first starts.
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
1 hour ago  
Ukraine war: The deadly landmines killing hundreds
 
Polish Hussar [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
Michael Weiss and James Rushton write more about the purported leaked Pentagon documents.

Fark user image
 
Hornwrecker
1 hour ago  
Загальні бойові втрати противника з 24.02.22 по 11.04.23
Youtube yD0JLQRQCKM
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
1 hour ago  
Israeli youth movement opens kibbutz-style community center in war-torn Ukraine

Open to all of Kharkiv's residents, the Asho Center features one of the bombed-out city's few running kindergartens
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
1 hour ago  
Ukraine aid links

A month and a half into the war (day 44), many of us felt helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help, so here is a list of things that we can do.

There are plenty of charities that could use your help, but even if you don't have spare cash lying about, there are still things you can do, so keep reading


If you know any Ukrainians in need or in the war zone, see the top of the (continued) post for links for them.

You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

There are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes' (in the "continued" post)). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You can call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  (Or join groups like NAFO) And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat. (Make sure to watch for other threads, not just the daily one)

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff', (in the "continued" post)

If you're actually in a position where you can travel to Ukraine to help out, see  (they also list some online PR / NAFO type stuff)

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  (Which I had to start trimming to comply with Fark's 100 link limit per comment before splitting it in two). If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in displaced people, etc.  You might also find interesting charities at https://standwithukraine.today/ukrainian-charities/ and https://old.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/tgc00n/want_to_support_ukraine_heres_a_list_of_charities/


I make no claims about any of these groups.  I've trimmed a few that people have said might be suspect, but I have no personal knowledge of any of them.  If you feel the need to vet them before donating, see GuideStar or Charity Navigator. (Links to them below). Or see Forbes' list at https://www.forbes.com/advisor/personal-finance/donate-relief-to-ukraine/. To check if a company is legitimately registered in Ukraine, see https://gcs-ukraine.com/en/how-to-check-company-in-ukraine/

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/ but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed there.

Brits and such should consider donating to UK charities as they can get 25% 'Gift Aid' matching from the UK government.

If you've gained profits from stocks, consider donating the stocks directly, so they get the full value and you don't need to hold some back to pay capital gain taxes.

...

Military aid (or mixed with a military component):

A girl raising funds for drones for her brother's unit in Bakhmut: https://twitter.com/daryazorka/status/1607915420757159936

United24, the central Ukrainian website for donations for defense, de-mining, medical aid, and rebuilding:  https://u24.gov.ua

Come Back Alive:  https://www.comebackalive.in.ua (new URL https://savelife.in.ua/en/ but breaks Fark's link checker)

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):  https://prytulafoundation.org/en

Stavnitser Foundation (support for female troops) : https://stavnitser.com/en

The Vest Project (protective gear): https://thevestproject.com

Frontline Care, supplies for troops: https://eng.frontline-care.com

Protection of the Future: https://www.maibutnie.org/en

Unite with Ukraine: https://www.unitewithukraine.com

Army SOS (tech for troops): https://armysos.com.ua

Gifts for Putin: https://www.weaponstoukraine.com

Stop the War (Sweden): https://stopthewar.se/en/

A rehab/recovery center for soldiers: https://helpnow.in.ua/amp/

For Americans who want a 501(c)3:
Ukraine Defense Fund: https://ukrainedefensefund.org
Liberty Ukraine: https://www.libertyukraine.org


Humanitarian aid:

Revive Soldiers Ukraine (US): https://www.rsukraine.org

Patron (for sappers): https://send.monobank.ua/jar/2owjL6dFRP

Safe Passage for Ukraine: https://sp4ukraine.org

World Central Kitchen:  https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Red Cross (Ukraine chapter): https://redcross.org.ua/en/

US/Idaho: https://toukrainewithlove.org

The $1k Project: https://www.1kproject.org

Generators for Ukraine (UK): https://www.generatorsforukraine.co.uk

Medical focused groups:
Evacuating wounded civilians & military: https://frontlinemedics.org
Medical services: https://www.globaloutreachdoctors.org
Medical supplies & humanitarian aid: https://unitedhelpukraine.org
Medical supplies (CA/Ontario): https://www.herosocietycanada.ca
Solar power for hospitals: https://repowerua.org
Training volunteer paramedics: https://www.hospitallers.life/needs-hospitallers
SMART Medical Aid: https://smartmedicalaid.org
Helping hospitals: https://donorbox.org/lievschreiber and https://www.usukrainianactivists.org

Prosthetics groups (some serve more than just Ukraine)
 CA/Victoria: https://www.victoriahandproject.com/ukraine
 US/Colorado: https://limbsforliberty.com
 US/Pittsburg: https://brothersbrother.org/pittsburgh-unites-for-ukraine/
 US/Oklahoma: https://www.limbsforlife.org
 Latvia: https://www.designedtolivelatvia.com
 US/NYC (collects hand-me-down limbs): https://pentaprosthetics.org
 US/California: https://www.prosthetika.org
 US/Minnesota: https://protezfoundation.com
 US/California: https://right2walk.org
 UK: https://limbcare.org
 Ukraine: https://ffr.org.ua/en/
 Ukraine (but a US 501c3): https://www.superhumans.com


Land mine clearing: https://www.courageukraine.org

Magnolia, searching for missing children: https://magnolia.org.ua/en/content/donate

Ukraine Trust Chain: https://www.ukrainetrustchain.org/donate

Clothing for wounded soldiers: https://send.monobank.ua/jar/2pHGe7F2yr

Future for Ukraine: https://ffu.foundation/en

Disasters Emergency Committee (UK): https://donation.dec.org.uk/ukraine-humanitarian-appeal

Supplies to Ukrainians who stayed: https://beaheroua.org/en/

Teenager filling backpacks for displaced kids: https://f-df.pl/2022/08/09/f-df-pl-kidsforkids/

Doctors Without Borders: https://www.doctorswithoutborders.org/get-involved/ways-to-give

Kids with cancer: https://tabletochki.org/en/

Books for kids: https://www.bettertimestories.com

Ukraine Children's Action Project: https://www.eifoundation.org/partners/ukraine-childrens-action-project/

Direct Relief: https://www.directrelief.org/emergency/ukraine-crisis/

Voices of Children:  https://voices.org.ua/en/

Razom for Ukraine: https://www.razomforukraine.org

Klitschko Foundation: https://www.klitschkofoundation.org/en/

Save Our Allies: https://saveourallies.org

Myria Aid:  https://www.mriyaaid.org

Ukraine Aid Ops:  https://www.amazon.com/registries/custom/HMNYO2ISQGNP

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to people in need:  https://goodbread.com.ua/en-be

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:  https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Art Without Borders (art auction, too): https://www.saveukraineculture.com/

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:  https://www.cufoundation.ca

US-Ukraine Foundation: https://usukraine.org

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for displaced peoplewith pets):  https://uanimals.org/en/yak-dopomohty/https://happypaw.ua/en/ ;
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update ;  https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDneprhttps://www.karg.kiev.ua/https://animal-id.net/en/donatehttps://breakingthechainsinternational.org

Rebuilding-specific groups:
Fixing windows (UK): https://www.insulate-ukraine.org/donate
Repair Together: https://taplink.cc/repairtogether
Sports gyms for kids: https://www.flyhigh.fund
Farmers / rural: https://www.wrru.org
De-mining: https://halotrust.org
Humans: https://zelenskafoundation.org/en
Injured: https://www.superhumans.com
Students: https://ukraineachievementfund.org

Assistance for displaced Ukranians:

Lviv and Chernivtsi, Ukraine: https://marsh-zhinok.com.ua/donate-for-support
Lviv, Ukraine: https://femwork.org/en/support-us/
Halifax, Canada: https://www.halifax-ukrainian-store.ca/donate
Niagara, Canada: https://amdforhope.com/
New York, NY, US: https://www.ukrainianhabitatfund.org/donate

If you can read Ukrainian, more are listed at https://m.fark.com/comments/12688596/157897438


(Continued in another post because of link limits)
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  

bertor_vidas: [i.imgur.com image 850x738]


WHAR BUY, WHAR?
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
1 hour ago  
Ukraine aid links (continued)

If you know any Ukrainians in need:

Give them this list of groups giving assistance: https://auc.org.ua/en/node/33272

The resistance newspaper for people in occupied areas: https://sprotyv.mod.gov.ua/portfolio/newspaper/

For people with destroyed homes, see https://espl.com.ua.

Advice for travelers (in Ukrainian) to avoid sex traffickers: https://www.helpforukrainians.info/ukrainian/ .

To report unexplored ordinance, send quantity, condition, location, etc, with a photo to https://t.me/evorog_bot .

Female warriors if they need uniforms (including maternity uniforms): https://stavnitser.com .

Free therapy for people affected by the war: https://www.therapyroute.com/free-therapy-for-ukraine

Medical doctors (free medical manuals in Ukrainian): https://www.msdmanuals.com/uk/professional/resourcespages/medical-content-in-ukrainian

Free Norwegian army cold weather ops manuals (in English): https://www.forsvaret.no/en/organisation/centre-of-excellence-cold-weather-operations/handbook-and-lectures

If you have photos or video that you want saved as documentation of the war: https://dattalion.com


Other notes & ways to help:

You should check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/. Some employers may even be able to set up an automatic donation.

Some donations may be eligible to get you nudie pics:  https://teronlyfans.com/english/

Many charities list how to donate through bank transfers.  This may cost a couple of dollars depending on your bank, but keeps them from losing significant fees to credit card companies.

If you want to fund Ukrainian reporting of the war:  https://www.gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch;  https://www.patreon.com/kyivindependenthttps://dattalion.com/donate-to-dattalion/.  Or fund russian language news sites that have been banned in russia: https://support.meduza.io/enhttps://holod.media/en/donate/

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in Ukraine.

You can search Volunteer Match ( https://www.volunteermatch.org/search?v=true&k=Ukraine&onloc=false ), Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such:  https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

If you have quilts: https://hellocottons.com/

If you want to have a supper club or bake sale fundraiser and would like recipes:  https://www.cookforukraine.org ; https://klopotenko.com/en ;https://www.valyastasteofhome.com/12-authentic-ukrainian-recipes/https://www.bbc.co.uk/food/chefs/olia_hercules

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Help Ukrainians practice conversational English:  https://mobile.twitter.com/OlenaChek/status/1544689140725325825 or https://www.enginprogram.org

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.  Or if you want to sponsor displaced people: https://ukraine.welcome.us.  But you may want to try to find an NGO, as if you directly sponsor them you're financially responsible for two years.  (https://www.uscis.gov/ukraine ; So tell your representatives to give them refugee status).

If you would like to avoid doing business with companies still operating in russia, see https://www.dontfundwar.com. (There are also phone apps like Zrada that can scan UPC codes and tell you)

If you use streaming music services, search for Ukrainian artist playlists, so you'll give them a fraction of a penny and maybe find some new artists to support more directly.  See https://linkpeak.io/l/defendukrainehttps://m.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLL7h_otRo2v9j1fPVfVkibCjFbmLlThjx

If you watch cam sites, consider supporting Ukrainians (although some may currently be displaced, others may tag Ukraine to show support because they're from neighboring countries, and some of the most in need of support may not currently have internet access; I don't have any sort of definitive list)

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites such as the "Ukraine IT Army", but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the official Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort:  https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/


Buying stuff made in Ukraine or as fundraisers (May 18 is embroidered shirt day):

Donate before April 17 for a special Easter egg: https://preview.mailerlite.io/emails/webview/36519/84888000730761164

Sleepwear: https://the-sleeper.com/en/
Posters & t-shirts: https://helpukraine.threadless.com
Coffee (US/Maine): https://kavkamaine.com
Cloud gaming: https://boosteroid.com
Stream a documentary: https://hotdocs.ca/whats-on/films/hrw-freedom-on-fire
Children's book: https://www.amazon.com//dp/1612546080/
Learn IT/statistics skills: https://sites.google.com/view/dariia-mykhailyshyna/main/r-workshops-for-ukraine
Buy a chunk of a tank: https://gate.org/tank/
Militaryesque clothing: https://www.braveplusone.com.ua
Restored watches: https://trulesorub.com
Shirts, candy, and such (UK): https://agiftfromukraine.com/shop/
Art made from salvaged war bits: https://auctions.ukraineaidops.org/victory-gallery-online-store/Campaign/Details
Keychains from destroyed aircraft: https://www.dronesforukraine.fund
Shirts, stickers and flags (Canada/US):  https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Reporting From Ukraine's online store: https://uasupporter.com/collections
Shirts, socks, hoodies, jackets, etc. (Ukranian):  https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Housewares / accessories (Ukraine): https://guniaproject.com
Shirts and such (Germany): https://www.seedshirt.de/shop/ukraineaidops.org
Clothing (Texas; imports from Ukraine):  https://www.ukiestyle.com
Video games (Ukrainian fArmy):  https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy
Beer:  https://drinkersforukraine.com
Games studios in Ukraine: https://store.steampowered.com/developer/StarniGames;  https://store.steampowered.com/developer/nightcatstudioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/Best%20Wayhttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/Frogwareshttps://store.steampowered.com/search/?developer=N-Game%20Studioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/manapotionstudioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/GSC
T-shirts and art (Ukraine):  https://artforukraine.world/catalogue/
T-shirts and other stuff (Estonia? Using Printify): https://supportukraine.art
Posters (Europe?): https://againstwar.gallery
Metal signs:  https://displate.com/stand-with-ukraine/make-art-not-war
Wooden toys & models (Ukraine): https://ugearsmodels.com
Lego figures and sets: https://www.brickmania.com/donations/
Messages on Ukrainian ordinance: https://signmyrocket.com
T-shirts and hoodies (Ukraine): https://visitukraine.shop/collections
Candles: https://doorcountycandle.com/product/ukraine-candle/
Pinhole cameras: https://jollylook.com
Postage stamps: https://postcardsua.com/collections/stampshttps://volstamp.in.ua/en/catalog/marki_ukraini_2022-id391https://postmark.ukrposhta.ua (set language in menu)
Fetishwear: https://www.brightandshinystore.com
Misc: https://store.greatergood.com/search?q=Ukraine
Symbolic tickets to liberated cities: https://concert.ua/en/events/kvitki-do-peremogi
Patches (made by TelemonianAjax):  https://www.etsy.com/listing/1182030528/iron-on-patch-set-of-8-ukraine-childrens

If you're still feeling anxious or depressed about this whole thing, consider professional help, but I also found the book 'Lost Connections' helped me years ago:  https://fourminutebooks.com/lost-connections-summary/


PS.  You don't need to tell us what you do (but you can if you think it would help keep your sanity)
PPS.  If you reply to stuff in this thread, please trim down your reply
PPPS. If you want me to add something, reply (trimmed down!) with an English language link
PPPPS. Some of the new faces are people trying to understand what's going on.  Not everyone asking questions is a shill, even when they say 'the Ukraine'
Px5S. Some newcomers have been flagging posts as off topic; this is in part a therapy thread, with thread jacks & callbacks to past threads to add levity and balance out the atrocities
Px6S.  For those digging through the russian news feeds: https://www.bellingcat.com/resources/2022/11/23/how-to-maintain-mental-hygiene-as-an-open-source-researcher/ or a live cam of a watering hole in Namibia: https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=fPd7Ys7FC0I
 
Will Roger's Lariat
1 hour ago  
Narrowing down the source of leak, maybe The Week (link)
A bit more detail than I had seen--
"Thug Shaker Central server...a tight-knit community of about 20 active users who shared an interest in video games, music, and Orthodox Christianity"
 
Polish Hussar [TotalFark]
55 minutes ago  
It seems that there are elements in France and Germany that still don't get that the reason there's a low chance of Russia invading Finland is because Finland has relentlessly prepared for a Russian invasion:

Fark user image
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
52 minutes ago  
Significant Upcoming Dates:

April 16: Orthodox Easter

May or early June: when some Ukraine spokesperson they'd be ready to counter attack (so expect them to attack in April)

May 9th: competition to land a Ukrainian marked drone in red square: https://mil.in.ua/en/news/competition-for-uavs-to-land-on-red-square-announced-in-ukraine/ (also the day that russia celebrates 'winning' the 'great patriotic war' with a parade in moscow)

May 18th: Vyshyvanka (embroidered shirt) Day: https://kyivindependent.com/vyshyvanka-traditional-ukrainian-embroidered-shirt/
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
49 minutes ago  
Ukraine to decide on counter-offensive 'at last moment,' says top security official
 
Polish Hussar [TotalFark]
48 minutes ago  
ChrisO continues his Military History of Crimea series.  Today's edition covers the 1941-42 German conquest during World War II.  Thread Reader is still borked, so you're going to have to view it in Nitter - 41 tweets.

Fark user image
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
41 minutes ago  
Russia's economy is becoming more 'primitive' and war could push it to the same fate as the Soviet Union, says economist targeted by Moscow
 
kbronsito
40 minutes ago  
Russians do not know how to fight in any other way but scorched earth. When they try to do anything else, it fails miserably. And the scorched earth isn't even about protecting their side from casualties. Ruskie commanders are clearly willing to sacrifice wave after wave of men. They are just not good enough to plan and execute actual tactical shiat more complex than what they are doing right now.
 
qorkfiend [TotalFark]
35 minutes ago  

kbronsito: Russians do not know how to fight in any other way but scorched earth. When they try to do anything else, it fails miserably. And the scorched earth isn't even about protecting their side from casualties. Ruskie commanders are clearly willing to sacrifice wave after wave of men. They are just not good enough to plan and execute actual tactical shiat more complex than what they are doing right now.


Yes, well...yes.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
31 minutes ago  
Fark user image


In further corrections to official Russian government statements:

* Claims that the Russian armed forces have been ordered to begin 'scorched earth' operations in the Bakhmut region are incorrect. In fact, General Blobushenkov, commander of Battle Group Center, has been issued strict orders to preserve all significant architecture and infrastructure in order to facilitate rebuilding after the war. General Blobushenkov is currently however away from the front, having returned to Moscow to report on his failures to execute his previous 'Stop getting so many soldiers killed' and 'Seriously, stop farking up, you moron' orders.

* Reports that the 1123rd, 118th, and 249th Conscript Battalions were issued combat kilts on arrival in Bakhmut were unfortunately incorrect due to typographical errors. They were instead kilt in combat on arrival. Likewise, recent attempts to prove "The Pen is Mightier than the Sword" have resulted in numerous penis amputations in and around the combat front. In related news, the canteen will be serving mini hot dogs for the next two days.

* Previous reporting on the near shootdown of a British Spy plane by the Russian Private Military Contractor S.P.E.C.T.R.E. has raised ire in the world of mercenaries and terrorists, with many other PMCs demanding recognition for their efforts. "What are we, chopped liver?" demanded Cobra Commander during a heated meeting between high-ranking officers. "If Doctor Nyet gets screen time, we demand screen time, too!" said the Chief of KAOS, Colonel Moran of T.H.R.U.S.H., Megatron, and former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz in a prepared statement. Negotiations with the Ministry of Defense are ongoing, but have however been delayed by mass chants of 'HAIL HYDRA' from all present.
 
To Wish Impossible Things
25 minutes ago  
Usually "scorched earth" is done by the retreating army.
 
alienated
24 minutes ago  

RobSeace: Israeli youth movement opens kibbutz-style community center in war-torn Ukraine

Open to all of Kharkiv's residents, the Asho Center features one of the bombed-out city's few running kindergartens


I_bet_the_Jews_did_this.jpg
 
Dinodork [TotalFark]
20 minutes ago  
RIP Bunny.

You was a good tank. 26 kills, including 6 tanks.

https://twitter.com/Danspiun/status/1645722870050373632

"Sadly the famous🇺🇦93rd Mech Bde T-80BVM "Bunny", (previously captured from🇷🇺) was set on fire by its commander approx 03/04 as it couldn't be recovered.
I sat on this for a week. The new pic + CO's comment are now public. Geo linked"
pbs.twimg.com


pbs.twimg.com
 
The Repeated Meme
17 minutes ago  
Usually it is the Tankies who come here with their hand wringing and accusations (especially yesterday with the "Fark Warmongers" attack) so I thought I'd do a little counter offensive on behalf of the women, children and old people that have been terrorized by this genocidal war.

City after city are leveled, museums and cultural buildings are destroyed, children are raped and stolen for brainwashing, unwilling Russians are press ganged into becoming bullet sponges for pointless Zerg Rushes onto Ukranian defensive lines that just creates an ocean of PTSD.

And through this entirely avoidable nightmare you still come here to attack those who think this not a good idea.

My only question is simply this: why do you do it, Tankie Warmongers?
 
RaptorLC [BareFark]
17 minutes ago  
The tank is gone, but the crew is not. That kind of detail is what separates the humans from the orcs.
 
karl2025
12 minutes ago  
"Much of the information in the documents tracks with public disclosures officials have made but in many cases contains more detail. One document reports the Russians have suffered 189,500 to 223,000 casualties, including up to 43,000 killed in action. American officials have previously estimated Russian losses at about 200,000 soldiers. While American officials are more circumspect in describing Ukrainian losses, they have said there have been about 100,000. The leaked document says that as of February, Ukraine had suffered 124,500 to 131,000 casualties, with up to 17,500 killed in action." Leaked Documents Reveal Depth of U.S. Spy Efforts and Russia's Military Struggles, NYT

Good to get the internal numbers, at least... I hope the asshole that leaked this stuff gets the book thrown at him.
 
KRSESQ
10 minutes ago  

The Repeated Meme: Usually it is the Tankies who come here with their hand wringing and accusations (especially yesterday with the "Fark Warmongers" attack) so I thought I'd do a little counter offensive on behalf of the women, children and old people that have been terrorized by this genocidal war.

City after city are leveled, museums and cultural buildings are destroyed, children are raped and stolen for brainwashing, unwilling Russians are press ganged into becoming bullet sponges for pointless Zerg Rushes onto Ukranian defensive lines that just creates an ocean of PTSD.

And through this entirely avoidable nightmare you still come here to attack those who think this not a good idea.

My only question is simply this: why do you do it, Tankie Warmongers?


1. They're stupid.
2. They're malicious.
3. they're getting paid.
 
Old_Chief_Scott [TotalFark]
9 minutes ago  
The item about Egypt supplying rockets to russia has me wondering what the end goal of such a thing would be. Egypt has had an entire year to watch russia getting repeatedly kicked in the ass and to observe NATO countries providing aid to Ukraine. What is the motivation for providing arms to russia?
 
Juc [TotalFark]
9 minutes ago  

Dinodork: RIP Bunny.

You was a good tank. 26 kills, including 6 tanks.

https://twitter.com/Danspiun/status/1645722870050373632

"Sadly the famous🇺🇦93rd Mech Bde T-80BVM "Bunny", (previously captured from🇷🇺) was set on fire by its commander approx 03/04 as it couldn't be recovered.
I sat on this for a week. The new pic + CO's comment are now public. Geo linked"[pbs.twimg.com image 466x680]

[pbs.twimg.com image 850x547]


Gotta say it had a good run.
 
alienated
7 minutes ago  

Old_Chief_Scott: The item about Egypt supplying rockets to russia has me wondering what the end goal of such a thing would be. Egypt has had an entire year to watch russia getting repeatedly kicked in the ass and to observe NATO countries providing aid to Ukraine. What is the motivation for providing arms to russia?


Cheap oil , perhaps cheap grain. Also stupidity.
 
hairywoogit
7 minutes ago  

Polish Hussar: Michael Weiss and James Rushton write more about the purported leaked Pentagon documents.

[Fark user image 600x599]


I sincerely hope whoever leaked this is quickly found and stuck in a farking cell, then the cell is buried under concrete FOREVER.
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
6 minutes ago  

RaptorLC: The tank is gone, but the crew is not. That kind of detail is what separates the humans from the orcs.


And the turret remains untossed!
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
4 minutes ago  

To Wish Impossible Things: Usually "scorched earth" is done by the retreating army.


"Scorched Earth" is definitionally done by a retreating army (or a successful & persistent occupying army, which is clearly not Russia right now). It is an attempt to deny the opposing army any resources, which you don't want to do when you're fighting because you want to use those resources.

(You can make the argument that an occupying army doing things like salting the fields to ensure nothing will ever grow there again is the same thing, but that's typically done by occupying armies to suppress an insurrection. You don't do that until your army has left, again, because you want your own army to use those resources)
 
hairywoogit
3 minutes ago  

Old_Chief_Scott: The item about Egypt supplying rockets to russia has me wondering what the end goal of such a thing would be. Egypt has had an entire year to watch russia getting repeatedly kicked in the ass and to observe NATO countries providing aid to Ukraine. What is the motivation for providing arms to russia?


Egypt has countervailing needs.  Many countries do.  Their leaders don't CARE about Ukraine, about potential backlash, etc etc etc.  Essentially, assuming Russia loses this one entirely, Russia is still sitting on vast amounts of oil and grain that will then be available on the cheap to whoever is remembered as having thrown them a bone during the conflict.
 
karl2025
less than a minute ago  

Old_Chief_Scott: The item about Egypt supplying rockets to russia has me wondering what the end goal of such a thing would be. Egypt has had an entire year to watch russia getting repeatedly kicked in the ass and to observe NATO countries providing aid to Ukraine. What is the motivation for providing arms to russia?


Could just be them picking up some extra cash, but Egypt has a long history of being friendly with the US and Russia. A lot of nations see benefit in a more multipolar world and aren't very concerned with what that means for Ukraine.
 
turboke
less than a minute ago  

alienated: Old_Chief_Scott: The item about Egypt supplying rockets to russia has me wondering what the end goal of such a thing would be. Egypt has had an entire year to watch russia getting repeatedly kicked in the ass and to observe NATO countries providing aid to Ukraine. What is the motivation for providing arms to russia?

Cheap oil , perhaps cheap grain. Also stupidity.


They do have all that ancient grain storage infrastructure currently going unused.
 
