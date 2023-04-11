 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Article has everything needed for Fark: Farting, Onlyfans, cops, and 'having her boobs out' (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
    More: Giggity, Korea, South Korea, Seoul, Authority, female officer, Fur clothing, Content creation, latest breaking news  
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
...but I thought 'boobs out' was what OnlyFans was for?

Does SK enforce rules over their own websites? Does Myanmar for that matter?

In all honesty, I hadn't thought that SK was going that route, but then again...countries have their own taboos.
 
Snoopys_Root_Beer_Dealer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"You know Ming's Law, Barin!  'Outside of his own kingdom, the hunter becomes the hunted!'"
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"An OnlyFans star who flogs her farts in jars was stopped by police while livestreaming in the street because she 'had her boobs out.'"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tokin42
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: "Of course it's some jealous b****es who complained about my t**s," she said in a subsequent video. "Like shut the hell up and let me make my money."

She seems nice
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I saw the picture, but did not read the article. Based on that alone, I would allow her to fart on me. No kimchi farts. Nothing is worth that.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With Boobs and onlyfans in the title the NSFW should have been a 100% certainty...not just possible
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hey Nurse!: I saw the picture, but did not read the article. Based on that alone, I would allow her to fart on me. No kimchi farts. Nothing is worth that.


I was going to say. She's adorable and no, I would not throw her out of bed justfor passing gas.

The bad attitude and paranoia is a turnoff though. Never sleep with someone crazier than you
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Being an OnlyFans (or other similar site) creator who features lots of in-public flashing and/or masturbation content has got to be kind of wild.  There's lots of times they aren't exactly subtle about what they're doing or where based on what's in the background (well known fast-food places, downtown streets with pedestrians, grocery stores, etc.).  I always just assume that those people get kicked out of a lot of stores and probably have the cops called on them somewhat regularly as well (though the performers are probably long gone by the time they show up).
 
GrymRpr [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Article has everything needed for Fark: Farting, Onlyfans, cops, and 'having her boobs out'
Hmmmm Seems to be missing cake...
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

MikeyFuccon: Hey Nurse!: I saw the picture, but did not read the article. Based on that alone, I would allow her to fart on me. No kimchi farts. Nothing is worth that.

I was going to say. She's adorable and no, I would not throw her out of bed justfor passing gas.

The bad attitude and paranoia is a turnoff though. Never sleep with someone crazier than you


Well then, the world is my oyster!
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Needs kitties and beer for Fark-readyness.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

MikeyFuccon: Hey Nurse!: I saw the picture, but did not read the article. Based on that alone, I would allow her to fart on me. No kimchi farts. Nothing is worth that.

I was going to say. She's adorable and no, I would not throw her out of bed justfor passing gas.

The bad attitude and paranoia is a turnoff though. Never sleep with someone crazier than you


Everyone I have slept with has been crazier than me. (Some much more so). I attract crazy like rice attracts white. If there is one thing I learned, the crazier they are, the better they are in bed. If there is another, it's don't let crazy move in with you.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
swankywanky
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
i.insider.comView Full Size
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

MythDragon: MikeyFuccon: Hey Nurse!: I saw the picture, but did not read the article. Based on that alone, I would allow her to fart on me. No kimchi farts. Nothing is worth that.

I was going to say. She's adorable and no, I would not throw her out of bed justfor passing gas.

The bad attitude and paranoia is a turnoff though. Never sleep with someone crazier than you

Everyone I have slept with has been crazier than me. (Some much more so). I attract crazy like rice attracts white. If there is one thing I learned, the crazier they are, the better they are in bed. If there is another, it's don't let crazy move in with you.


And whatever you do, do not marry crazy. I made that mistake in my youth. Fortunately, no children were created in that union. all of the stereotypes and tropes are true. She was a wild cat and loved sex in public. When we finally split, she took an ax and broke every window in my house. To this day I feel lucky I was not home on that particular bender. I'm pretty sure the ax was actually meant for me. Fortunately, she found another dude pretty quickly, and killing me must not have sounded like much fun anymore
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

MikeyFuccon: Hey Nurse!: I saw the picture, but did not read the article. Based on that alone, I would allow her to fart on me. No kimchi farts. Nothing is worth that.

I was going to say. She's adorable and no, I would not throw her out of bed justfor passing gas.

The bad attitude and paranoia is a turnoff though. Never sleep with someone crazier than you


Meh, not my type. I can't put my finger on it, but there's a fine line with beauty where a woman becomes obsessed with her looks where it's always the focal point to the detriment of everything else. She's made her looks her sole identity instead of her personality, and she's just no fun to be around because she's never comfortable with herself. Constant insecurity about even the wind Messing up her hair, let alone smudging makeup while taking a drink. She obsessed with always looking picture perfect.

The woman just screams insecure, and her comments help prove it.

The purpose of porn (let alone when utilizing attraction in real life when considering dating someone) is fantasy. If I can't fantasize about a scenario where you're focused on partying with me instead of being constantly distracted by your own appearance, you're just not attractive.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
So, people get paid for being a "social media" influencer?

I need to start my own influencing channel. I hate my current job.

Are the benefits any good?  Medical? Dental? Pharmacy?
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Tokin42: FTA: "Of course it's some jealous b****es who complained about my t**s," she said in a subsequent video. "Like shut the hell up and let me make my money."

She seems nice


hopefully she's an organ donor
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
sammyboy.comView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: Tokin42: FTA: "Of course it's some jealous b****es who complained about my t**s," she said in a subsequent video. "Like shut the hell up and let me make my money."

She seems nice

hopefully she's an organ donor


I'm pretty sure she is a frequent organ recipient
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
If Fark ever wants to replace the squirrel, I'd say this girl has what we're looking for. What's her stance on NY/Chicago pizza?
 
Russ1642
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: What's her stance on NY/Chicago pizza?


I can tell. She likes pineapple on her pizza.
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
How does one flog a fart?
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Promo Sapien: How does one flog a fart?


Subscribe to her page and find out.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
After 20+ years of marriage my wife and the cat cuddled me this morning before she left for work. I farted loudly and scared the cat. The wife laughed and buried her face in a pillow to let the room fan dissipate the stench. It's good to allow people to fart without kicking them out of bed, whether Onlyfans Farting Jar stars or otherwise.
 
uttertosh [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image image 640x553]


The British version attracts a lot of workmen followers: Only Vans

Not pointing out anything in particular, but the majority of the popular stuff is mainly 90's era white vans being overloaded with wood/pipe by overweight middle aged skinhead guys with tattoos.
 
toastymonkey
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Promo Sapien: How does one flog a fart?


Presumably by farting in a jar and selling the jar
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: MikeyFuccon: Hey Nurse!: I saw the picture, but did not read the article. Based on that alone, I would allow her to fart on me. No kimchi farts. Nothing is worth that.

I was going to say. She's adorable and no, I would not throw her out of bed justfor passing gas.

The bad attitude and paranoia is a turnoff though. Never sleep with someone crazier than you

Meh, not my type. I can't put my finger on it, but there's a fine line with beauty where a woman becomes obsessed with her looks where it's always the focal point to the detriment of everything else. She's made her looks her sole identity instead of her personality, and she's just no fun to be around because she's never comfortable with herself. Constant insecurity about even the wind Messing up her hair, let alone smudging makeup while taking a drink. She obsessed with always looking picture perfect.

The woman just screams insecure, and her comments help prove it.

The purpose of porn (let alone when utilizing attraction in real life when considering dating someone) is fantasy. If I can't fantasize about a scenario where you're focused on partying with me instead of being constantly distracted by your own appearance, you're just not attractive.


Plus, those sharp knees!
 
Somacandra [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: I'm pretty sure she is a frequent organ recipient


Good. Sex is good for people.

Really if you can make an actual living selling jar farts then why not? You're not hurting anyone else.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

uttertosh: The British version attracts a lot of workmen followers: Only Vans


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I had never heard of a "Dutch oven" before.

Shortly after I married my wife, we wake up one morning and she pulls the covers over my head, thinking, "oh good morning sex!" and she lets the ripest fart rip, holding the covers over my head.

I kick them off, in a panic.

"Dear god!  What's wrong with you?" I scream. "That was awful!"

Last time she ever did that to me!
 
lostsatellite
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: MikeyFuccon: Hey Nurse!: I saw the picture, but did not read the article. Based on that alone, I would allow her to fart on me. No kimchi farts. Nothing is worth that.

I was going to say. She's adorable and no, I would not throw her out of bed justfor passing gas.

The bad attitude and paranoia is a turnoff though. Never sleep with someone crazier than you

Meh, not my type. I can't put my finger on it, but there's a fine line with beauty where a woman becomes obsessed with her looks where it's always the focal point to the detriment of everything else. She's made her looks her sole identity instead of her personality, and she's just no fun to be around because she's never comfortable with herself. Constant insecurity about even the wind Messing up her hair, let alone smudging makeup while taking a drink. She obsessed with always looking picture perfect.

The woman just screams insecure, and her comments help prove it.

The purpose of porn (let alone when utilizing attraction in real life when considering dating someone) is fantasy. If I can't fantasize about a scenario where you're focused on partying with me instead of being constantly distracted by your own appearance, you're just not attractive.


I'm sure all the pretty ladies are reeeeeeal worried about judgment from a fat fark loser with absolutely zero chance, but don't fall off your tall circus pony, uggo!
 
dbrunker
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I can think of one thing it's missing.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lostsatellite
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

steklo: So, people get paid for being a "social media" influencer?

I need to start my own influencing channel. I hate my current job.

Are the benefits any good?  Medical? Dental? Pharmacy?


You have to be attractive, young and charismatic for it to work. No one wants to watch a pasty, doughy middle aged white guy awkwardly do anything. That's why the good lord invented cubicle walls and Outlook.
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

lostsatellite: steklo: So, people get paid for being a "social media" influencer?

I need to start my own influencing channel. I hate my current job.

Are the benefits any good?  Medical? Dental? Pharmacy?

You have to be attractive, young and charismatic for it to work. No one wants to watch a pasty, doughy middle aged white guy awkwardly do anything. That's why the good lord invented cubicle walls and Outlook.


You're actually very, very, very wrong about this.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

dbrunker: I can think of one thing it's missing.


CSB

Waffle House, Cary, NC 1996 3AM

Sitting at the counter a drunk guy and girl stumbling in. She spots me. "Hey guess what? I just had sex in the parking lot! Wanna smell my hand?"  She shoves her hand under my nose. The boyfriend shrugs his shoulders..."Sorry dude, she's drunk"

I even wrote a song about this...here
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

lostsatellite: You have to be attractive, young and charismatic for it to work. No one wants to watch a pasty, doughy middle aged white guy awkwardly do anything. That's why the good lord invented cubicle walls and Outlook.


You got everything right, except I work from home.
 
