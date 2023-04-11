 Skip to content
(Business Insider)   As Gen Z flounders at work and Millennials struggle to buy a house, Boomers are enjoying a golden moment. Once again, Gen X is ignored. Whatever   (businessinsider.com) divider line
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Once again, Gen X is ignored"

And very deeply cares about reminding you how much they don't care.
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gen X didn't get past the paywall.
 
tuxq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least Gen X has a generation designated for it. I'm Gen Y and got ranked in with these god damn millennials.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Martian_Astronomer: "Once again, Gen X is ignored"

And very deeply cares about reminding you how much they don't care.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Kids today are WEAK

And it's OUR fault
 
eKonk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good to see the boomers finally got a break, they really were due...
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Over the past few years, Lex Fridman has gone from an unknown academic researcher to a social-media celebrity and member of Elon Musk's inner circle.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We're going to be like the last Forgotten Generation, the one before WWI.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cheers!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
invictus2 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Super Chronic: Over the past few years, Lex Fridman has gone from an unknown academic researcher to a social-media celebrity and member of Elon Musk's inner circle.


Go piss in a river! Also you know who else is X?


Fark user imageView Full Size


and he should drown in a river of piss
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As a GenX'r I wish I could forget about the world like it forgets about me. Meh.
 
Psychohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tuxq: At least Gen X has a generation designated for it. I'm Gen Y and got ranked in with these god damn millennials.


Gen X is so relatively uninfluential that we could probably be split in half (those who had internet in college vs didn't) and lumped in with millennials and boomers, respectively.  Or not.  Whatever.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's refreshing to read a "generation" article that doesn't even try to pretend not to be complete surrealist bullshiat.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*You have died of Dysentery*

I was doomed from the start.
 
BeatrixK [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gen Xer here - who had a come to Jesus with my Dad about how my retirement, if it happens, will be delayed.

He seemed utterly floored we don't get things like 'Pensions' and 'steady employment' and 'Jobs that don't disappear because your company got bought and your now duplicate job eliminated.'

Yeah dad - glad things worked out for you.  Your kid...is gonna be lucky to stop working at 72.
 
Cheron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fun fact Gen X, the first broadcast of MTV is closer to pearl harbor than today
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gen X isn't forgotten, they've just been lumped in with Boomers.  Much like how people forget that Millennials are now grown adults with jobs and families of their own, the 50-60 year old crowd running most things is firmly Gen X, and a lot of the things that get heaped on the Boomers are actually Gen X's doing.  At this point, they are to Boomers what Libertarians are to Republicans.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you need to buy a house, move to Austin. The housing market is tanking there.
 
goodncold
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BeatrixK: Gen Xer here - who had a come to Jesus with my Dad about how my retirement, if it happens, will be delayed.

He seemed utterly floored we don't get things like 'Pensions' and 'steady employment' and 'Jobs that don't disappear because your company got bought and your now duplicate job eliminated.'

Yeah dad - glad things worked out for you.  Your kid...is gonna be lucky to stop working at 72.


Also a Gen Xer and I don't think I will be able to stop working.

Most likely I won't be able to continue on with programming work as younger gens plus AI will probably purge us older devs out (unless we get recycled into the maintaining very old code that companies don't want to maintain).

So I will be working at some service job (if that isn't taken over by robots) or landscaping or sewing wallets or something to pay for food and keep me in enough duct tape to repair my tent that I will be living in under the bridge.
 
cynicalbastard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm a boomer and I resent this. Now pardon me while I go check out my investment porfolio and current property assets.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cheron: Fun fact Gen X, the first broadcast of MTV is closer to pearl harbor than today


*sobs*
I remember when that first aired.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A majority of Gen X voted for Trump. Fark 'em, along with the Boomers.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm a boomer. I'm retired. I have money in the bank. My house is paid for. I get a check from the government every month. My wife is younger and still works, so I ride on her insurance. I'm a white male. I'm 'disabled', so I get lots of shiat for free. I'm also a veteran, so I get even more shiat for free.

However, I'm feeling oppressed. These articles hurt my feelings.
 
tommyl66
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whatever.
 
6nome
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Martian_Astronomer: "Once again, Gen X is ignored"

And very deeply cares about reminding you how much they don't care.


Agressively apathetic.
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Super Chronic: Over the past few years, Lex Fridman has gone from an unknown academic researcher to a social-media celebrity and member of Elon Musk's inner circle.

[Fark user image image 215x234]


Seriously, fark Lex, fark Elon, with Bezos dick.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

raerae1980: *You have died of Dysentery*

I was doomed from the start.


That's what you get for not respecting Terry.
 
cynicalbastard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

raerae1980: Cheron: Fun fact Gen X, the first broadcast of MTV is closer to pearl harbor than today

*sobs*
I remember when that first aired.


You want scary? Both my parents were WW2 veterans. My dad's older brother was a veteran of WW1. And my grandfather ffs was a 30 year old school principle when Queen Victoria died.
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 1 hour ago  

goodncold: BeatrixK: Gen Xer here - who had a come to Jesus with my Dad about how my retirement, if it happens, will be delayed.

He seemed utterly floored we don't get things like 'Pensions' and 'steady employment' and 'Jobs that don't disappear because your company got bought and your now duplicate job eliminated.'

Yeah dad - glad things worked out for you.  Your kid...is gonna be lucky to stop working at 72.

Also a Gen Xer and I don't think I will be able to stop working.

Most likely I won't be able to continue on with programming work as younger gens plus AI will probably purge us older devs out (unless we get recycled into the maintaining very old code that companies don't want to maintain).

So I will be working at some service job (if that isn't taken over by robots) or landscaping or sewing wallets or something to pay for food and keep me in enough duct tape to repair my tent that I will be living in under the bridge.


Go with sewing wallets. At least you're your own boss.
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cheron: Fun fact Gen X, the first broadcast of MTV is closer to pearl harbor than today


I mean, so is the last time they aired a music video that didn't have Beavis and Butthead making fun of it.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1. Find multiple boomers to latch on to like a remora
2. Whisper poison into their ears about their distant and unaffectionate children,
3. Profit from multiple legally stolen inheritances.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Has anyone mentioned avocado toast yet?
 
Psylence
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: Martian_Astronomer: "Once again, Gen X is ignored"

And very deeply cares about reminding you how much they don't care.

[Fark user image 425x566]

Kids today are WEAK

And it's OUR fault


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: A majority of Gen X voted for Trump. Fark 'em, along with the Boomers.


Oh look, the bot hasn't crashed yet.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
It's pretty hard to ignore people who constantly whine
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

raerae1980: Cheron: Fun fact Gen X, the first broadcast of MTV is closer to pearl harbor than today

*sobs*
I remember when that first aired.


We were so excited...we sat up all night in a friend's apartment watching the same dozen videos over and over again...
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Cheron: Fun fact Gen X, the first broadcast of MTV is closer to pearl harbor than today


Farking hell.

I'm a Gen-Xer with Boomer siblings and Greatest Generation parents.  Father didn't fight in the war due to being 4F, but he worked for companies that built stuff for the troops.  Anyway, he'd always talk about " back in WW2", and I always thought "Damn.  That was AGES ago".  The point you bring up feels absolutely surreal.
 
rustypouch
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

BeatrixK: Gen Xer here - who had a come to Jesus with my Dad about how my retirement, if it happens, will be delayed.

He seemed utterly floored we don't get things like 'Pensions' and 'steady employment' and 'Jobs that don't disappear because your company got bought and your now duplicate job eliminated.'

Yeah dad - glad things worked out for you.  Your kid...is gonna be lucky to stop working at 72.


My retirement plan is inheritance, or going Hemingway on a shotgun.
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Last Man on Earth: Gen X isn't forgotten, they've just been lumped in with Boomers.  Much like how people forget that Millennials are now grown adults with jobs and families of their own, the 50-60 year old crowd running most things is firmly Gen X, and a lot of the things that get heaped on the Boomers are actually Gen X's doing.  At this point, they are to Boomers what Libertarians are to Republicans.


GenX are not 60 (yet).
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: raerae1980: Cheron: Fun fact Gen X, the first broadcast of MTV is closer to pearl harbor than today

*sobs*
I remember when that first aired.

We were so excited...we sat up all night in a friend's apartment watching the same dozen videos over and over again...


I had to google it.....1981 was when it first aired so no, I wouldn't remember that.   I remember being one of the first homes to have it, tho...but this was in 1984.
But I do remember watching Madonna and Prince!
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: It's pretty hard to ignore people who constantly whine


Irony so thick it was mistaken for Lizzo.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

raerae1980: Cheron: Fun fact Gen X, the first broadcast of MTV is closer to pearl harbor than today

*sobs*
I remember when that first aired.


So do I.  Such a terrible movie.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: A majority of Gen X voted for Trump. Fark 'em, along with the Boomers.


By the same logic, f**k all whites.
 
Best in this World [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
This topic makes me want to trauma dump and overshare. Not today, Satan.
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I hope the Boomers are going to remember this kind of stuff when their kids abandon them in shiatty, understaffed death trap level nursing homes due to never having an opportunity to buy a house or amass any amount of wealth.
 
dv-ous [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I work with some Gen-Z kids, and honestly, they seem alright. Work hard, serious, conscientious folks. I'm not worried about the future.
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: If you need to buy a house, move to Austin. The housing market is tanking there.


You mean to tell me that million dollar shacks in a state run by Christian Nationalists and Business Demons who can't keep the power on are tanking in price in a region that's going to be completely the fark out of water in the not so distant future? Weird.
 
groppet
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

cynicalbastard: raerae1980: Cheron: Fun fact Gen X, the first broadcast of MTV is closer to pearl harbor than today

*sobs*
I remember when that first aired.

You want scary? Both my parents were WW2 veterans. My dad's older brother was a veteran of WW1. And my grandfather ffs was a 30 year old school principle when Queen Victoria died.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Dictatorial_Flair: I hope the Boomers are going to remember this kind of stuff when their kids abandon them in shiatty, understaffed death trap level nursing homes due to never having an opportunity to buy a house or amass any amount of wealth.


What makes you think the boomers will leave their aging out to their children?
People with money hire that done. My kids won't have shiat to say about my final years - it's not their call, and not their responsibility - I didn't have them to take care of me in my dotage.
I had them to be humans and have lives of their own.
This gleeful fantasy that the boomer's kids are going to get some kind of revenge on them is a real stupid sign, and I wouldn't be seen with it around my neck if I were you.
 
frankb00th
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

goodncold: BeatrixK: Gen Xer here - who had a come to Jesus with my Dad about how my retirement, if it happens, will be delayed.

He seemed utterly floored we don't get things like 'Pensions' and 'steady employment' and 'Jobs that don't disappear because your company got bought and your now duplicate job eliminated.'

Yeah dad - glad things worked out for you.  Your kid...is gonna be lucky to stop working at 72.

Also a Gen Xer and I don't think I will be able to stop working.

Most likely I won't be able to continue on with programming work as younger gens plus AI will probably purge us older devs out (unless we get recycled into the maintaining very old code that companies don't want to maintain).

So I will be working at some service job (if that isn't taken over by robots) or landscaping or sewing wallets or something to pay for food and keep me in enough duct tape to repair my tent that I will be living in under the bridge.

(unless we get recycled into the maintaining very old code that companies don't want to maintain).

Fark user imageView Full Size

A code guardian of sorts eh?
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.