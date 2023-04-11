 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Daily Beast)   Daily Beast's take on Louisville shooter leaves out that he was a very nice boy who used to cut the grass   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
31
    More: Facepalm, High school, Basketball, Twitter, Indiana, House, University of Alabama, Vice president, Louisville Metro Police Department  
•       •       •

555 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Apr 2023 at 7:04 AM (51 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



31 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
For some reason, the word "Karma" is coming to mind.
 
Bslim
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"Four Old National Bank employees were killed: senior vice president Tommy Elliott, 63, market executive Jim Tutt, 64, senior vice president of commercial real estate Josh Barrick, 40,"

Something tells me there's some backstory there.
 
gonegirl
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Hm, the concussion talk sounds like some of his buddies are going down a Charles Whitman route when it comes to motive.

The Ballad Of Charles Whitman
Youtube wU-UI4lHjds
 
recondite cetacean
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Clearly, we need to outlaw hoops. Couldn't have been guns, it was the hoops this guy was into.
 
MrSnrub
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

recondite cetacean: Clearly, we need to outlaw hoops. Couldn't have been guns, it was the hoops this guy was into.


Could have been the groceries he carried into his house.
 
DynamiteHeaddy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

recondite cetacean: Clearly, we need to outlaw hoops. Couldn't have been guns, it was the hoops this guy was into.


Evidently he was a basket case.
 
kindms
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

gonegirl: Hm, the concussion talk sounds like some of his buddies are going down a Charles Whitman route when it comes to motive.

[YouTube video: The Ballad Of Charles Whitman]


CTE can cause some people to be violent

That many concussions in a young person or any person is problematic. Also the age that psychological issues manifest early to mid 20s

He could also of just been an asshole killer
 
odinsposse
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The liberal media is too scared to talk about the real threat to America, finance bros.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg also condemned the violence in strong terms, calling the shooting an act of "evil."
"Let's be clear about what this was," he said. "This was an evil act of targeted violence."

How about, instead of thinking of potential shooters as criminal evil-doers, we think of them as human beings in crisis? Maybe we would find some intervention solutions to keep people like this person from reaching the point where they carry out the shooting. Nothing else is working, so why not try some intervention?
 
Petey4335
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"Played hoops. Was a nice boy who helped old ladies across the street when he could."

None of the above matters or means a damn thing.

He murdered a bunch of people. That is his legacy. He voluntarily gave the rest of us permission to strike anything else from the record of his life's impact.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fox is going to go in haed over his BLM comments
 
marklar [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Subby, I didn't see any mention about music in the article, nor that he ever spent time with Lucille. Or German sexbots provided by Appliantology.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
We have to start rounding up white former student athletes.
 
listerine69
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
covalesj
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

SurfaceTension: Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg also condemned the violence in strong terms, calling the shooting an act of "evil."
"Let's be clear about what this was," he said. "This was an evil act of targeted violence."

How about, instead of thinking of potential shooters as criminal evil-doers, we think of them as human beings in crisis? Maybe we would find some intervention solutions to keep people like this person from reaching the point where they carry out the shooting. Nothing else is working, so why not try some intervention?


No....if this was clearly evil.  Now, if it was a white guy that day, drove into a group of protestors and shot and killed them, that's just pardon worthy stand your grounding.

If it was *black* banking execs, now maybe he could be considered for pardon for standing his ground. For his job. Against the blacks.

We really need Rittenhouse's reasoned opinion on this.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Bslim: "Four Old National Bank employees were killed: senior vice president Tommy Elliott, 63, market executive Jim Tutt, 64, senior vice president of commercial real estate Josh Barrick, 40,"

Something tells me there's some backstory there.


Disgruntled employee with traumatic brain injuries
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
My Republican brother explained it was because of movies and video games. "Gun porn" he called it. I told him that while blaming the media made him a good Republican, he was missing the issue - it's the guns. The country has more guns than people, and they aren't the Founding Father's old flint locks. This won't stop until we reduce the number of available guns, and importantly, the typeof guns.
The Vegas shooter wounded 400 people and killed 60 in 10 minutes. Hard to do that with Grandpa's old bolt action rifle or shotgun.
 
AurizenDarkstar
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

listerine69: [Fark user image 425x558]


Is that his LinkedIn?  Because from what I read, they automatically add that to your account page (and you can change it, but not remove it).

That said, the person who posted that and their reply to Twitter is an asshole of the highest level.
 
Arthur Two Sheds Jackson
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bslim
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


That guy with the engorged fupa is using like... what? Three or four seats?
Yikes
 
Deathbymeteor
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

listerine69: [Fark user image 425x558]


And we should all make it clear, Collin also has pronouns in his bio, so Collin is more of a colon there.
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

marklar: Subby, I didn't see any mention about music in the article, nor that he ever spent time with Lucille. Or German sexbots provided by Appliantology.


Don't you boys know any NICE assault rifles?
 
DynamiteHeaddy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Bslim: [pbs.twimg.com image 680x516]

That guy with the engorged fupa is using like... what? Three or four seats?
Yikes


Prescriptive username checks out.
 
squidloe
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

AurizenDarkstar: listerine69: [Fark user image 425x558]

Is that his LinkedIn?  Because from what I read, they automatically add that to your account page (and you can change it, but not remove it).

That said, the person who posted that and their reply to Twitter is an asshole of the highest level.


No, LinkedIn doesn't automatically add it to your profile. Mine is blank and LinkedIn has never made an adjustment to my profile.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Frank Zappa - He Used To Cut The Grass - 1979
Youtube EVGDjC_cQas
 
fat_free [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

listerine69: [Fark user image 425x558]


THAT'S a man who needs to die in a bank shooting.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Private_Citizen: My Republican brother explained it was because of movies and video games. "Gun porn" he called it. I told him that while blaming the media made him a good Republican, he was missing the issue - it's the guns. The country has more guns than people, and they aren't the Founding Father's old flint locks. This won't stop until we reduce the number of available guns, and importantly, the typeof guns.
The Vegas shooter wounded 400 people and killed 60 in 10 minutes. Hard to do that with Grandpa's old bolt action rifle or shotgun.


This is a particularly idiotic argument since they want guns to be normalized in society to the point that assholes are walking around with rifles on their backs to go to the gas station. They want them to be ubiquitous but never depicted in movies and tv? These people are farking cranks.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Apparently he'd been informed he was being let go or fired but it hadn't happened yet. God knows why you'd forewarn an employee you're going to fire them and then let them stick around to wreak havoc.
 
Perrybucsdad
‘’ less than a minute ago  
At Hitler's Mom said after the Germans bombed Pearl Harbor "He was a good boy"
 
Displayed 31 of 31 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.