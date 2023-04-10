 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Willie Sutton robbed banks because that's where the money was. At the opposite end of the spectrum, these maroons got hauled in for armed robbery of a homeless man   (indepthnh.org) divider line
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They look like characters from a really shiatty Guy Ritchie film.
 
BoneSmuggler
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least it wasn't a home invasion.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Those perps got that grizzled homeless vibe themselves
 
starlost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No homeless person ever had a crapload of drug connections and drugs in and out of his hands or cash and stolen good hidden away.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eh.  I can only expect that most homeless people may be forced to carry the bulk of their paltry wealth on their persons, given that through losing a fixed address they've also likely lost access to banking, reliable and consistent access to mail service, etc.

So if a homeless person is trying to save, they're probably carrying what they've saved.  If they haven't managed to conceal this from others that they interact with day to day, then that information might spread to the ears of someone that would seek to do them harm because of it.
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait. The homeless are still considered people in Murca? Police who could be protecting a rich person's interest have their time wasted investigating crimes against the unmonied? That sounds unchristian and against the Constitution.
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
/got nothing
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

starlost: No homeless person ever had a crapload of drug connections and drugs in and out of his hands or cash and stolen good hidden away.


Back in the day (circa 2000ish), a news reporter in Boston tailed a bunch of pan-handlers around the city.  The news report claimed that the average homeless person usually made a few hundred bucks per day, and the report even claimed one of the panhandlers, at the end of the day, walked down the street and around the corner, and jumped in a Mercedes and drove away.

Naturally, everyone who read the article automatically assumed that all the panhandlers were bringing in big paychecks and none of them were actually homeless.
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I say "read the article", but it may have been a TV news clip, I can't remember anymore.
 
Diagonal [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
alchetron.comView Full Size



i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
starlost
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Homeless Man Leaves Behind Surprise: $4 Million : NPR
 
Gleaming the TimeCube
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Driedsponge: starlost: No homeless person ever had a crapload of drug connections and drugs in and out of his hands or cash and stolen good hidden away.

Back in the day (circa 2000ish), a news reporter in Boston tailed a bunch of pan-handlers around the city.  The news report claimed that the average homeless person usually made a few hundred bucks per day, and the report even claimed one of the panhandlers, at the end of the day, walked down the street and around the corner, and jumped in a Mercedes and drove away.

Naturally, everyone who read the article automatically assumed that all the panhandlers were bringing in big paychecks and none of them were actually homeless.


I think local news everywhere ran those stories for a while.  The idea that somebody makes several hundred a day flying a sign is balderdash. I knew a girl who would borrow another girl's infant to panhandle. If DFCS actually did anything positive I would have turned her in.
 
thecactusman17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Yeah. This is actually a huge problem in the undocumented immigrant community. People who can't open a bank account for one reason or another often have no options except to keep their money on their person. It makes them huge targets for theft and worse.
 
