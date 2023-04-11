 Skip to content
(CTV News)   Remember the great Canadian urban exodus when the pandemic hit? Turns out rural living is more challenging than some of these city cupcakes thought   (ctvnews.ca) divider line
starsrift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There were three reasons I wanted to get away from rural living in Canada. At the time, high speed internet. That's changed now, there's high-speed a lot of places, and satellite too. Again, at the time - access to a movie theatre. Again, we now have streaming services, over high speed internet. And lastly, access to the occasional sin of fast food. Well, I'm a better home chef nowadays, and have no problems cooking up my own greasy time.

But, there are lots of folks who can't stand a small community where everybody knows your business and so on.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cånadia just legalized Cannabis worldwide and also 75% of Canadians live withing 2--mi of the US border and the Threat has Never Been Clearer
 
adj_m [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
City living is alright, but I'm not in my 20's anymore and lack of high speed internet is the first and last reason I'm not living out there right now.
 
sensitive yet dangerous
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I prefer living adjacent to a big city: close enough for most of the amenities, far enough that I don't have to deal with Big Cityness on a regular basis. In Canadia, that would be like living in Barrie or Peterborough instead of Toronto, or Abbetsford or Chilliwack instead of Vancouver.
Moose Jaw and Prince George are right out.
 
Numberlady2
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Moved to the country 30 years ago from Montreal .  During the pandemic people from "town" moved down here driving up property prices.  A lot of them are moving back.  They don't understand where water comes from and the fact that it is not an endlesss resource.

Internet is OK, but last week a crew were working on installation of fibre cable (yeh!) in the area.  Will be hooked up shortly!  Am only 1km from the border. Life is good
 
