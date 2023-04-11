 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   We'll keep you posted on news that may or not be news. Less news at 11   (2news.com)
11
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Dog bites man.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Man lights fart on fire and goes haywire?
 
jmr61
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The news business just keeps getting worse and worse.

It is very sad to watch it deteriorate.
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

jmr61: The news business just keeps getting worse and worse.

It is very sad to watch it deteriorate.


It's more funny when you just realize it's just online local news that has had to try to make 100x articles to compete in the age of the internet and this kind of article is inevitable.

Journalism hasn't decreased in quality its blossomed just not in those types of websites. Look at the vast podcasting world. Still journalism. Just evolved.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

RandomInternetComment: jmr61: The news business just keeps getting worse and worse.

It is very sad to watch it deteriorate.

It's more funny when you just realize it's just online local news that has had to try to make 100x articles to compete in the age of the internet and this kind of article is inevitable.

Journalism hasn't decreased in quality its blossomed just not in those types of websites. Look at the vast podcasting world. Still journalism. Just evolved.


Pretty sure he went back to yelling at that cloud halfway through your post.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fewer.

/ :-)
 
uberalice
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: Fewer.

/ :-)


2.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
This is pretty hilarious though.

An incident happened at 1st and main. We don't know kind of incident. Oh breakimg news it's a flat tire. Repeat a car has a flat tire. Apparently our intern got excited with the police presence. This just in we are now canceling our internship program. Back to you jerry with the weather!
 
NobleHam
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

jmr61: The news business just keeps getting worse and worse.

It is very sad to watch it deteriorate.


This is just like a police blotter, but every item gets its own page now. "Police responded to an incident" has always been news, it was just in a long list of other similarly nondescript items.
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Well,I've been expecting this. Something somewhere was bound to happen somehow. This is terribly upsetting.
 
