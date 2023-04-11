 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(People Magazine)   Patch's owner was killed by a hit-and-run driver, after which he walked himself home. Thankfully his story of tragedy has turned into one of hope after he was taken in by Medical Mutts and is now training to be a service dog. Welcome to Woofday Wetnose Wednesday   (people.com) divider line
70
    More: Woofday, Animal, Organization, Medicine, Service dog, Nashville, Tennessee, Animal welfare, Apartment, Metropolitan Nashville Police Department  
•       •       •

310 clicks; posted to Main » and D'awww » on 12 Apr 2023 at 9:00 AM (47 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



70 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image 700x699]


good morning
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
That was the picture that the Amazon delivery driver used as proof of delivery :-)
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: [Fark user image 360x640]
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: That was the picture that the Amazon delivery driver used as proof of delivery :-)


Nice!
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
scontent-lga3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
scontent-lga3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
scontent-lga3-2.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
scontent-lga3-2.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
scontent-lga3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
scontent-lga3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
scontent-lga3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [i.chzbgr.com image 750x917]


:-)
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: [Fark user image 425x280]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Hendrix has discovered the joy of Swamp Dog!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

TommyDeuce: Hendrix has discovered the joy of Swamp Dog!

[Fark user image 425x564]
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Bathia_Mapes: [i.chzbgr.com image 800x982]

Ben Muttlock:  Objection!  The question calls for conclusion!
Hammilton Bulldogger:  Your honor, the question goes to motive.
Muttlock:  It is incompetent, irrelevant, and immaterial to this case!
Judge:  Counsels heel and approach the bench.
(Both counsels approach the bench)
Judge:  BAD DOGS!
(ADA and DC both whine)
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: [Fark user image 850x1133]


♥♥
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Bathia_Mapes: [i.chzbgr.com image 800x982]

Ben Muttlock:  Objection!  The question calls for conclusion!
Hammilton Bulldogger:  Your honor, the question goes to motive.
Muttlock:  It is incompetent, irrelevant, and immaterial to this case!
Judge:  Counsels heel and approach the bench.
(Both counsels approach the bench)
Judge:  BAD DOGS!
(ADA and DC both whine)


img.buzzfeed.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
lemurtx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [i.chzbgr.com image 800x881]


❤❤❤
 
lemurtx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Huzzah! Junie got a clear bill of health-stitches removed, no more onesie or Cone of Shame for him.

I got home and went right out to cut the front lawn as it's supposed to rain this evening. The mower won't stay on. I made it from the back around the side, and it quit. Nephew says it just needs to run and clean itself out. I just ate a bunch of small powdered donuts. 😞 Not good. Going to try again...
 
almostsane [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

lemurtx: [Fark user image image 425x566]
Huzzah! Junie got a clear bill of health-stitches removed, no more onesie or Cone of Shame for him.

I got home and went right out to cut the front lawn as it's supposed to rain this evening. The mower won't stay on. I made it from the back around the side, and it quit. Nephew says it just needs to run and clean itself out. I just ate a bunch of small powdered donuts. 😞 Not good. Going to try again...


Did you check gas tank?  Although it does sound like either vapor lock and/or the carburetor is gunked up.  Although you've been using it without trouble before this?  Hopefully you're just out of gas 🤞
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [i.chzbgr.com image 800x881]


Oh, how true.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

almostsane: lemurtx: [Fark user image image 425x566]
Huzzah! Junie got a clear bill of health-stitches removed, no more onesie or Cone of Shame for him.

I got home and went right out to cut the front lawn as it's supposed to rain this evening. The mower won't stay on. I made it from the back around the side, and it quit. Nephew says it just needs to run and clean itself out. I just ate a bunch of small powdered donuts. 😞 Not good. Going to try again...

Did you check gas tank?  Although it does sound like either vapor lock and/or the carburetor is gunked up.  Although you've been using it without trouble before this?  Hopefully you're just out of gas 🤞


Fuel filter clogged?  Or maybe cylinder valves plugged up?
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

lemurtx: [Fark user image 425x566]
Huzzah! Junie got a clear bill of health-stitches removed, no more onesie or Cone of Shame for him.

I got home and went right out to cut the front lawn as it's supposed to rain this evening. The mower won't stay on. I made it from the back around the side, and it quit. Nephew says it just needs to run and clean itself out. I just ate a bunch of small powdered donuts. 😞 Not good. Going to try again...


Yay for Junie! ♥
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Bravehound in the UK is an excellent charity. Provides emotional support dogs to veterans who might have PTSD. Mostly springers, and they're such excellent beasties to make you feel that life's worthwhile.

bravehound.co.ukView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
lemurtx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

almostsane: lemurtx: [Fark user image image 425x566]
Huzzah! Junie got a clear bill of health-stitches removed, no more onesie or Cone of Shame for him.

I got home and went right out to cut the front lawn as it's supposed to rain this evening. The mower won't stay on. I made it from the back around the side, and it quit. Nephew says it just needs to run and clean itself out. I just ate a bunch of small powdered donuts. 😞 Not good. Going to try again...

Did you check gas tank?  Although it does sound like either vapor lock and/or the carburetor is gunked up.  Although you've been using it without trouble before this?  Hopefully you're just out of gas 🤞


I filled the gas up before starting it. I went out and it took a couple of tries but she started up, and I got the front yard cut, and part of the back yard-hadn't planned on doing the backyard, and didn't pick up poop. So I cut around the poop🤣🤣🤣 Just got the side yard where water stands. And the back where it stands. And now, it's raining. 🙂 Sounds wonderful!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

iron de havilland: Bravehound in the UK is an excellent charity. Provides emotional support dogs to veterans who might have PTSD. Mostly springers, and they're such excellent beasties to make you feel that life's worthwhile.

[bravehound.co.uk image 850x280]
 
almostsane [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

lemurtx: almostsane: lemurtx: [Fark user image image 425x566]
Huzzah! Junie got a clear bill of health-stitches removed, no more onesie or Cone of Shame for him.

I got home and went right out to cut the front lawn as it's supposed to rain this evening. The mower won't stay on. I made it from the back around the side, and it quit. Nephew says it just needs to run and clean itself out. I just ate a bunch of small powdered donuts. 😞 Not good. Going to try again...

Did you check gas tank?  Although it does sound like either vapor lock and/or the carburetor is gunked up.  Although you've been using it without trouble before this?  Hopefully you're just out of gas 🤞

I filled the gas up before starting it. I went out and it took a couple of tries but she started up, and I got the front yard cut, and part of the back yard-hadn't planned on doing the backyard, and didn't pick up poop. So I cut around the poop🤣🤣🤣 Just got the side yard where water stands. And the back where it stands. And now, it's raining. 🙂 Sounds wonderful!


Good job! Enjoy the rain:  I love listening to rain 💜 And love this song: it captures my feelings exactly!

I Love a Rainy Night
 
lemurtx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

almostsane: lemurtx: almostsane: lemurtx: [Fark user image image 425x566]
Huzzah! Junie got a clear bill of health-stitches removed, no more onesie or Cone of Shame for him.

I got home and went right out to cut the front lawn as it's supposed to rain this evening. The mower won't stay on. I made it from the back around the side, and it quit. Nephew says it just needs to run and clean itself out. I just ate a bunch of small powdered donuts. 😞 Not good. Going to try again...

Did you check gas tank?  Although it does sound like either vapor lock and/or the carburetor is gunked up.  Although you've been using it without trouble before this?  Hopefully you're just out of gas 🤞

I filled the gas up before starting it. I went out and it took a couple of tries but she started up, and I got the front yard cut, and part of the back yard-hadn't planned on doing the backyard, and didn't pick up poop. So I cut around the poop🤣🤣🤣 Just got the side yard where water stands. And the back where it stands. And now, it's raining. 🙂 Sounds wonderful!

Good job! Enjoy the rain:  I love listening to rain 💜 And love this song: it captures my feelings exactly!

I Love a Rainy Night


Great song!!!❤
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

lemurtx: [Fark user image 425x566]
Huzzah! Junie got a clear bill of health-stitches removed, no more onesie or Cone of Shame for him.

I got home and went right out to cut the front lawn as it's supposed to rain this evening. The mower won't stay on. I made it from the back around the side, and it quit. Nephew says it just needs to run and clean itself out. I just ate a bunch of small powdered donuts. 😞 Not good. Going to try again...


Yay, Junie! Boo, malfunctioning lawnmower!

On a less serious note, I have faith in you, lemurtx! You ABSOLUTELY CAN finish those powdered donuts! Keep trying! :-)
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

lemurtx: almostsane: lemurtx: [Fark user image image 425x566]
Huzzah! Junie got a clear bill of health-stitches removed, no more onesie or Cone of Shame for him.

I got home and went right out to cut the front lawn as it's supposed to rain this evening. The mower won't stay on. I made it from the back around the side, and it quit. Nephew says it just needs to run and clean itself out. I just ate a bunch of small powdered donuts. 😞 Not good. Going to try again...

Did you check gas tank?  Although it does sound like either vapor lock and/or the carburetor is gunked up.  Although you've been using it without trouble before this?  Hopefully you're just out of gas 🤞

I filled the gas up before starting it. I went out and it took a couple of tries but she started up, and I got the front yard cut, and part of the back yard-hadn't planned on doing the backyard, and didn't pick up poop. So I cut around the poop🤣🤣🤣 Just got the side yard where water stands. And the back where it stands. And now, it's raining. 🙂 Sounds wonderful!


But what about the donuts??? 🤣🤣🤣
 
lemurtx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

Mitch Taylor's Bro: lemurtx: almostsane: lemurtx: [Fark user image image 425x566]
Huzzah! Junie got a clear bill of health-stitches removed, no more onesie or Cone of Shame for him.

I got home and went right out to cut the front lawn as it's supposed to rain this evening. The mower won't stay on. I made it from the back around the side, and it quit. Nephew says it just needs to run and clean itself out. I just ate a bunch of small powdered donuts. 😞 Not good. Going to try again...

Did you check gas tank?  Although it does sound like either vapor lock and/or the carburetor is gunked up.  Although you've been using it without trouble before this?  Hopefully you're just out of gas 🤞

I filled the gas up before starting it. I went out and it took a couple of tries but she started up, and I got the front yard cut, and part of the back yard-hadn't planned on doing the backyard, and didn't pick up poop. So I cut around the poop🤣🤣🤣 Just got the side yard where water stands. And the back where it stands. And now, it's raining. 🙂 Sounds wonderful!

But what about the donuts??? 🤣🤣🤣


Well, I haz excuse. I bought them for granddaughter's upcoming visit, then she didn't visit, and I found them in my cabinet and I think the best by date was March 23rd or something. So I had to eat them before they went bad! 🤣🤣🤣  I should have slowed down and left some for tomorrow. 😞
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 50 of 70 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.