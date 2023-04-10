 Skip to content
(CNN)   Mom of 6-year-old who shot his 1st-grade teacher charged with felony child neglect, recklessly leaving a firearm to endanger a child. About time someone got off their pot   (cnn.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
About time. The parent does need to be held responsible here.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Serious Black
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Good. It's about time someone got criminally charged over this shooting.
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
They need a permit for that pistol?  If so - maybe charge the people who issued the permit.

/Unless of course the permit has nothing to do with responsibility, training or the purpose of the gun.
//Then of what use is a permit?
 
JustinCase
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
What about Dad? Was he already charged?
 
durbnpoisn [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I hope to see more of this.  More than that, I hope the teacher recovers 100%
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
FTFA: ... the 6-year-old was required to be accompanied by a parent during the school day "because of his violent tendencies." But that day, school administrators "allowed him to remain unaccompanied without a one-on-one companion during the school day,"

The suit also alleges the school's then-assistant principal ignored concerns and warning signs flagged by several teachers and staff members, including that the 6-year-old may have had a firearm

...assistant principal Ebony Parker also "forbade" teachers from searching the 6-year-old for a firearm, saying his "mother would be arriving soon to pick him up,"

You can make all the new rules you want, but as long as the people responsible for enforcing those rules have their heads completely up their asses like this, it won't help.
 
LiberalConservative [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

JustinCase: What about Dad? Was he already charged?


Wait, which parent did the gun belong to?
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Is the pistol safe?  Hopefully it didn't fear for its existence too long before an NRA member was able to retrieve and coddle it.
 
uttertosh [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
the school's then-assistant principal ignored concerns and warning signs flagged by several teachers and staff members, including that the 6-year-old may have had a firearm in his possession in the hours leading up to the January 6 shooting.

F*ck.

he 6-year-old was required to be accompanied by a parent during the school day "because of his violent tendencies."

Holy F*ck.

A guidance counselor and administrator at the elementary school said assistant principal Ebony Parker also "forbade" teachers from searching the 6-year-old for a firearm

Holy F*cking F*ckballs, Batman.

This whole story is tragic AF
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Now do Rittenhouse Mom.
 
uttertosh [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Barricaded Gunman: FTFA: ... the 6-year-old was required to be accompanied by a parent during the school day "because of his violent tendencies." But that day, school administrators "allowed him to remain unaccompanied without a one-on-one companion during the school day,"

The suit also alleges the school's then-assistant principal ignored concerns and warning signs flagged by several teachers and staff members, including that the 6-year-old may have had a firearm

...assistant principal Ebony Parker also "forbade" teachers from searching the 6-year-old for a firearm, saying his "mother would be arriving soon to pick him up,"

You can make all the new rules you want, but as long as the people responsible for enforcing those rules have their heads completely up their asses like this, it won't help.


*tiny gun-toting fist*
 
snowshovel
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
This seems like a slippery slope of arresting responsible gun owners who happen to befall some bad luck.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Is Subby blaming Lucifer's Lettuce?
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I want a ref for Chuippppp are enemy
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

emersonbiggins: Is the pistol safe?  Hopefully it didn't fear for its existence too long before an NRA member was able to retrieve and coddle it.


It's attending therapy sessions at the Governor's mansion.
 
IDisposable
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

uttertosh: the school's then-assistant principal ignored concerns and warning signs flagged by several teachers and staff members, including that the 6-year-old may have had a firearm in his possession in the hours leading up to the January 6 shooting.

F*ck.

he 6-year-old was required to be accompanied by a parent during the school day "because of his violent tendencies."

Holy F*ck.

A guidance counselor and administrator at the elementary school said assistant principal Ebony Parker also "forbade" teachers from searching the 6-year-old for a firearm

Holy F*cking F*ckballs, Batman.

This whole story is tragic AF


I saw that and I was stunned.  They are aware he might have a firearm and refused to do anything about it???

If you don't want to search him yourself for whatever legal reasons, wouldn't it be prudent to separate him from his backpack pending the search by law enforcement???

And in New Jersey v T.L.O., the Supreme Court ruled that a public school can search a student without a warrant because they are acting as agents of the parent, not as agents of the state in that case.  https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/New_Jersey_v._T._L._O.

So if you think the student has a gun - or even if you think the student has chewing gum - you can search them all day long.
 
tedthebellhopp
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Good, any adult in that household should have access to guns, or voting if the felony sticks and isn't plead down.

/Gun owner.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

snowshovel: This seems like a slippery slope of arresting responsible gun owners who happen to befall some bad luck.


"Befall" is not an active verb.
Baal bless you, and have a pleasant Tuesday.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

IDisposable: So if you think the student has a gun - or even if you think the student has chewing gum - you can search them all day long.


But what if the student is concealing a gub, as well as  gun?
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

tedthebellhopp: Good, any adult in that household should have access to guns, or voting if the felony sticks and isn't plead down.

/Gun owner.


I'm probably farkied as a 2nd Amendment nut by a lot of Farkers and my reaction to reading the headline was "Good."
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Single mother whose child has severe behavioural problems?  I have some sympathy for that situation. I'm curious about who owned the gun.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
1) It took long enough
2) Are we going to see charges for the School staff?
3) Is the BOE going to review their IEP procedures to handle kids like this?
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

emersonbiggins: Is the pistol safe?  Hopefully it didn't fear for its existence too long before an NRA member was able to retrieve and coddle it.


Look man those evil libs might want to destroy that innocent pistol who's only job was protecting a small child at school!

/this whole story makes me sick. I mean the word HOW just keeps coming up so many times every time I read anything about this tragedy.
//I think at age 6 I had trouble figuring out how my transformer McDonald's toy worked...
 
spleef420
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

SecondaryControl: If so - maybe charge the people who issued the permit.


Why? It's not the permitting body's responsibility to ensure the gun is safely stored, it's the owner. The parents are 100% at fault here.
 
muphasta
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

JasonOfOrillia: Single mother whose child has severe behavioural problems?  I have some sympathy for that situation. I'm curious about who owned the gun.


From stories closer to the time of the shooting, I seem to remember them stating that the gun belonged to the mother. Of course, she was quoted as saying she is a responsible gun owner and the firearm was properly secured (paraphrasing).
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Finally but ...
I bet the mother is black
 
uttertosh [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

IDisposable: I saw that and I was stunned. They are aware he might have a firearm and refused to do anything about it???


Precisely my reaction. But, this is America, so they were obviously erring on the side of caution due to potential litigation. Tastes like chicken.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: 1) It took long enough
2) Are we going to see charges for the School staff?
3) Is the BOE going to review their IEP procedures to handle kids like this?


The only acceptable procedure for a kid like this one is to put them in intensive in-patient therapy which teaches them to manage their budding psychopathy.
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

spleef420: SecondaryControl: If so - maybe charge the people who issued the permit.

Why? It's not the permitting body's responsibility to ensure the gun is safely stored, it's the owner. The parents are 100% at fault here.


...is it not the permitting bodies remit to only issue to responsible people?  And is the correct and safe storage not part of responsible ownership?
 
uttertosh [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Serious Black: Another Government Employee: 1) It took long enough
2) Are we going to see charges for the School staff?
3) Is the BOE going to review their IEP procedures to handle kids like this?

The only acceptable procedure for a kid like this one is to put them in intensive in-patient therapy which teaches them to manage their budding psychopathy.


and turn them into proper CEO material, instead of NRA posterchild material.

/;P
 
efefvoC
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
FTFA: Ellenson said last week the allegations in the lawsuit against the child and the family "should be taken with a large grain of salt."

You mean her accusation that the child shot her with the family's gun? What, exactly, is the teacher "alleging" that isn't considered fact, reported by multiple people at this point?

Tell me, Mr. Ellenson, are you planning on going with "sure she got shot, but she was clearly asking for it"?
 
spleef420
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

SecondaryControl: spleef420: SecondaryControl: If so - maybe charge the people who issued the permit.

Why? It's not the permitting body's responsibility to ensure the gun is safely stored, it's the owner. The parents are 100% at fault here.

...is it not the permitting bodies remit to only issue to responsible people?  And is the correct and safe storage not part of responsible ownership?


Yes and yes...however, they only know what they're told. They aren't going to send an agent to your house to make sure you're storing your forearms properly.
 
muphasta
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

SecondaryControl: spleef420: SecondaryControl: If so - maybe charge the people who issued the permit.

Why? It's not the permitting body's responsibility to ensure the gun is safely stored, it's the owner. The parents are 100% at fault here.

...is it not the permitting bodies remit to only issue to responsible people?  And is the correct and safe storage not part of responsible ownership?


Is the state responsible for all drunk drivers who cause accidents because they (the state) issued a Driver License to the drunk drivers?
 
Serious Black
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

efefvoC: FTFA: Ellenson said last week the allegations in the lawsuit against the child and the family "should be taken with a large grain of salt."

You mean her accusation that the child shot her with the family's gun? What, exactly, is the teacher "alleging" that isn't considered fact, reported by multiple people at this point?

Tell me, Mr. Ellenson, are you planning on going with "sure she got shot, but she was clearly asking for it"?


I think the answer is "If a kid knows a specific gun exists, assume the kid has access to it, so don't let them know it exists." I didn't know my dad had guns until after he died, and I was well a legal adult when I learned about them.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Serious Black: efefvoC: FTFA: Ellenson said last week the allegations in the lawsuit against the child and the family "should be taken with a large grain of salt."

You mean her accusation that the child shot her with the family's gun? What, exactly, is the teacher "alleging" that isn't considered fact, reported by multiple people at this point?

Tell me, Mr. Ellenson, are you planning on going with "sure she got shot, but she was clearly asking for it"?

I think the answer is "If a kid knows a specific gun exists, assume the kid has access to it, so don't let them know it exists." I didn't know my dad had guns until after he died, and I was well a legal adult when I learned about them.


I just don't think it's safe to have guns in a house with kids. They're too Goddamned smart and curious and inquisitive and persistent. Even the very best kids occasionally screw up and do bad things - childhood is a learning experience, and I don't want any of my kid's life lessons to be permanent and fatal.
And besides, there isn't any actual good or positive reason to have guns in a house with kids - so why take the risk, even if you are one of those who underestimates that risk?
 
AdrienVeidt
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

SecondaryControl: They need a permit for that pistol?  If so - maybe charge the people who issued the permit.

/Unless of course the permit has nothing to do with responsibility, training or the purpose of the gun.
//Then of what use is a permit?


It's so they know where to return the gun to once the barrel cools.
 
HutchSFA
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

snowshovel: This seems like a slippery slope of arresting responsible gun owners who happen to befall some bad luck.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Serious Black: efefvoC: FTFA: Ellenson said last week the allegations in the lawsuit against the child and the family "should be taken with a large grain of salt."

You mean her accusation that the child shot her with the family's gun? What, exactly, is the teacher "alleging" that isn't considered fact, reported by multiple people at this point?

Tell me, Mr. Ellenson, are you planning on going with "sure she got shot, but she was clearly asking for it"?

I think the answer is "If a kid knows a specific gun exists, assume the kid has access to it, so don't let them know it exists." I didn't know my dad had guns until after he died, and I was well a legal adult when I learned about them.


I knew exactly where my father kept his firearms. I never touched them except when Dad took me shooting because I was taught gun safety from an early age. I never even pointed my cap pistols directly at another person. Water guns were open season though.
 
El Rich-o
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

snowshovel: This seems like a slippery slope of arresting responsible gun owners who happen to befall some bad luck.


aren't you special
 
morg
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"Oh, shiat. This is going to cost us money? Better charge someone."
 
virgo47 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

muphasta: SecondaryControl: spleef420: SecondaryControl: If so - maybe charge the people who issued the permit.

Why? It's not the permitting body's responsibility to ensure the gun is safely stored, it's the owner. The parents are 100% at fault here.

...is it not the permitting bodies remit to only issue to responsible people?  And is the correct and safe storage not part of responsible ownership?

Is the state responsible for all drunk drivers who cause accidents because they (the state) issued a Driver License to the drunk drivers?


Cars aren't (usually) weapons. And how does one cause an accident?
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

virgo47: muphasta: SecondaryControl: spleef420: SecondaryControl: If so - maybe charge the people who issued the permit.

Why? It's not the permitting body's responsibility to ensure the gun is safely stored, it's the owner. The parents are 100% at fault here.

...is it not the permitting bodies remit to only issue to responsible people?  And is the correct and safe storage not part of responsible ownership?

Is the state responsible for all drunk drivers who cause accidents because they (the state) issued a Driver License to the drunk drivers?

Cars aren't (usually) weapons. And how does one cause an accident?


By driving drunk because you live in a state like Wisconsin where you can get multiple DUIs and keep your license?
 
