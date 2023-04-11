 Skip to content
(City A.M.)   British pubs survived the Covid-19 pandemic just to be killed off by Brexit   (cityam.com) divider line
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Commander Lysdexic
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Ah yes, it's Brexit driving up energy bills, not Putin's war.
Good one tovarich.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Commander Lysdexic: Ah yes, it's Brexit driving up energy bills, not Putin's war.
Good one tovarich.


Why not both?
 
robodog
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
$1,500 a month, $50 a day, $2/hour for electricity is what's closing these pubs? It sounds to me like they weren't a viable business to start with then because honestly if $2/hour is enough to push you over the edge labor was going to get you anyways in an environment of rising interest rates.
 
DynamiteHeaddy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Commander Lysdexic: Ah yes, it's Brexit driving up energy bills, not Putin's war.
Good one tovarich.


So this must also be happening proportionately across the EU, right?
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Challenge: COVID-19 still isn't over.
 
untoldforce
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

DynamiteHeaddy: Commander Lysdexic: Ah yes, it's Brexit driving up energy bills, not Putin's war.
Good one tovarich.

So this must also be happening proportionately across the EU, right?


My Danish friend said his energy bill doubled. His energy bills for a one-person flat are as much as I pay for my entire house in the US.
 
Mayhem_2006
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I don't think this is a direct result of Brexit.

But I do think it's a direct result of the same "Screw the common folks, let's help rich people make more money" politics that led to Brexit.
 
Hagbard_C
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

DynamiteHeaddy: Commander Lysdexic: Ah yes, it's Brexit driving up energy bills, not Putin's war.
Good one tovarich.

So this must also be happening proportionately across the EU, right?


I think this one might actually not be Brexit related at all for a change. Pubs are a stale concept that cannot be changed because of tradition. Them dying of with their ageing customers sounds as something that could not be stopped. A comparable thing is happening here in The Netherlands where the 'Bruine Café' establishments are dying. Supposedly wonderful places where hard workers have a drink after work to relax and chat with everyone because there is no status there, in reality think the ghastly pub in American Werewolf in London and add more sexism. In other words: nothing of value will be lost in either case.
 
kevinatilusa
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

DynamiteHeaddy: Commander Lysdexic: Ah yes, it's Brexit driving up energy bills, not Putin's war.
Good one tovarich.

So this must also be happening proportionately across the EU, right?


Germany fears a wave of insolvencies

Why French Bakeries In France Are Suddenly Shutting Down At Alarming Rates
 
Robo Beat
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

untoldforce: DynamiteHeaddy: Commander Lysdexic: Ah yes, it's Brexit driving up energy bills, not Putin's war.
Good one tovarich.

So this must also be happening proportionately across the EU, right?

My Danish friend said his energy bill doubled. His energy bills for a one-person flat are as much as I pay for my entire house in the US.


Here in France, my electric went up from €0.17/kWh to €0.20/kWh (inclusive of taxes) back in February.  My bill is up maybe €15/month since the rate hike.  And even with the rate increase it still costs half of what it does across the Rhine in Germany.
 
Spikescape
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Brexiteers told everyone their motivation was to protect British (I.e., English) culture and reassert the country's soverignty. Now the pubs are going under and Scotland's seriously reconsidering leaving the UK. Will it finally sink in in Brexit-voter skulls that the entire premise was a lie, right from the beginning?

/of course not
//I mean
///come on
 
mistahtom
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

misanthropicsob: Challenge: COVID-19 still isn't over.


The Covid emergency is over
 
Geordiebloke
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
From what I've seen, it's always been the "local pubs, for local people" that are the ones closing. The pubs that are offering something more are doing OK. The pubs that are putting on live music, the ones offering decent food, pub quiz with food for a decent price, they're thriving
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
